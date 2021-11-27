Verification in Pocket Option

Pocket Option Broker offers multiple ways to earn through binary options. This can include both options trading and copy trading. Additionally, the platform offers other supplementary features. To gain full access to all the broker's trading platform capabilities, you'll need to complete the verification procedure.

This procedure is neither complex nor time-consuming, and if done correctly, you can obtain a fully verified account within 24 hours.

Registration on the Official Website of Pocket Option Binary Options Broker

Before proceeding with verification, you'll need to register a new account (if you haven't done so already). This can be done in several ways, each being quite quick and convenient. Regardless of the chosen method, a registration window will open:

If email registration was chosen, you'll need to enter the following information:

Email address.

Password.

Password confirmation.

It's essential to provide a valid email address as it will be used for registration confirmation, password recovery, communication with support, and receiving various informational data.

If social media registration was chosen, you can proceed through Google+ or Facebook:

Important note! When registering a new account on the PocketOption broker platform through links from our website, you not only ensure the safety of account opening but will also receive from us a complete package of free bonus promocodes, including a promocode for canceling a losing trade worth $10. Simply open an account from our website and send us your ID;

Register with PocketOption

To continue registration, you'll need to authorize on your social network page, then confirm all actions on the PocketOption broker registration page. After registering through social networks, you'll be able to access the trading platform in two clicks without entering email and password.

What is the Verification Procedure at Pocket Option Binary Options Broker?

Verification at brokerage companies is primarily needed to ensure client funds' security and prevent money laundering.

This process is maximally simplified, and therefore clients only need to confirm their personal data by submitting scanned copies or quality photographs of their passport and utility bills.

If you plan to use the account for demo trading or to familiarize yourself with PocketOption's trading platform, verification is not mandatory. Without verification, you can also participate in free tournaments, where every company client has the opportunity to earn real funds that can later be used in trading.

Why is Verification Needed at Pocket Option Binary Options Broker?

The KYC (Know Your Client) policy and international Anti Money Laundering rules, introduced to prevent money laundering, require brokers to verify user data. This means companies must identify each client. Simultaneously, brokers are obligated to monitor users' financial activity. When working with Pocket Option, traders must verify their identity, residential address, and email address.

Regulators also influence brokers. Most likely, very few brokers would require clients to undergo verification if it weren't for their governing regulator. It's regulation that requires brokers to work only with verified clients to avoid financial manipulation and other issues.

After identity verification, traders gain access to additional platform functionality, including training, marketplace goods, and perhaps most importantly - the ability to withdraw earned profits.

How to Complete Verification at Pocket Option Binary Options Broker?

A newly registered account will look something like this:

The first verification stage includes standard registration confirmation via email and phone number confirmation (unlike email, phone number confirmation is optional but recommended).

This procedure is conducted automatically after each user's registration. After filling in the basic data, the new user receives an email with a link to click. After this, the email address will be automatically confirmed by the system.

Sometimes these emails don't arrive. In such cases, you need to open your personal profile and click on "Profile". Then click the "Resend" button located next to the "Identification Information" line. After this, a new email with an activation link will be sent to the specified email address.

If the email doesn't arrive even after forced resending, you need to contact Pocket Option support to resolve the issue. Specialists will manually confirm the email address.

Once email and phone number are confirmed, you can proceed to the second stage. The second stage is entirely based on personal data verification. For this, you'll need to fill in information about yourself in your personal cabinet in the "Profile" section:

Information includes:

First name.

Last name.

Date of birth.

Gender.

Country.

State/Region.

City/Town.

Address.

Postal code.

Identity verification is conducted based on the data users provide when filling out their profile. But to confirm this information, you need to upload documents showing your full name and residential address in the corresponding window. This procedure is also conducted manually.

It's essential to ensure that the data is entered correctly, as you'll need to upload scanned copies of documents that will ultimately confirm this data. Documents are uploaded in special fields:

A civil passport and utility bill (required for address confirmation) will suffice as documents.

After filling in all fields and uploading documents, you'll need to wait for the data to be checked by a moderator, which usually takes no more than 24 hours.

To find out if identity verification was successful, you need to open the "Identification Status" and "Address Status" sections in your profile. This data verification is conducted based on scanned or photographed passport pages or other ID, driver's license. Once verification is complete, you'll see "Verified" status everywhere:

For the procedure to be successful, you should upload color images without cropped parts. It's also recommended to send high-resolution document scans. This way, Pocket Option specialists can discern all details in the photographs.

The verification request is automatically generated after uploading images. You can track the verification status through the indicated sections.

This will mean that verification is fully complete and you can now fully utilize all PocketOption trading platform capabilities.

Bank Card Verification

This procedure is conducted if the user has selected a bank card as their option for withdrawing money from their deposit. This happens after submitting the corresponding request. Once it's created, you need to go to your personal profile and open the "Credit/Debit Card Verification" section.

Verification is conducted based on images of the front and back sides of the bank card, sent through the personal cabinet. The broker insists that when creating photographs, the user should cover all digits, leaving only the first and last 4 visible. On the back side, the CVV code should also be covered. However, the owner's signature should remain visible.

The verification request is automatically generated after uploading card images, and once the card is verified, you'll be able to see such data:

Conclusion

As you can see, account verification only seems complicated, but in reality, it's a quick procedure that ultimately opens up many more opportunities for traders.

Also, don't forget that you can start trading with additional bonuses and free gifts from Pocket Option broker, which will help reduce risks when trading at the initial stage.

Open an Account with PocketOption

See also: