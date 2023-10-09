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        How to Trade from Mobile Devices on the PocketOption Platform

        Pocket Option Mobile App for Android and iOS

        The binary options sphere is actively developing and keeping pace with modern technologies, offering traders convenient trading conditions. Brokers create special programs for trading binary options, available for installation on tablets and smartphones with Android and iOS operating systems. This allows you to track market prices at any time and place.

        Contents:

        Mobile Terminal

        Download the Smartphone App

        appstore pocket  googleplay 

        You can download the broker's software for trading binary options on a smartphone or tablet running Android and iOS using one of the buttons above.

        Please note: for iOS devices, the trading terminal version is only available through a mobile web browser.

        Among traders, the mobile client platform on Android is very popular, as this software almost completely replicates the functionality of the main trading platform for PC.

        Installation and Work with the Terminal on Android/iOS

        The terminal for portable devices, as already mentioned, has retained almost all the features of the base version. You can register and start full-fledged trading. The Android program is installed in the standard way through Play Market. It is desirable to use a device with 2 GB of RAM or more.

        By following the link, you will go to the Play Market page - "Trading Terminal for Smartphones". Click "Install" and wait for the software download and installation to complete, after which you can launch it:

        Installation Launch Interface

        Application Installation

        Application Launch

        Application Interface
         

        Using the broker's application, you will be able to:

        • Zoom the chart.
        • View quote history.
        • Select the required trading instrument.
        • View information about trading using social trading.
        • Make deals.

        At the bottom of the screen are the following buttons:

        • Change chart type (lines, candles, bars).
        • Timeframe.
        • Graphic tools (indicators, trend lines).
        • Transaction history.

        The menu in the top left corner of the screen allows you to top up your account, as well as download applications for trading signals, analytics, and strategies. Access to them can be obtained without registration. In the new "Analytics" program, you will find the most diverse information that will be useful to you in trading binary options. This program allows you to:

        • Conduct technical and fundamental analysis.
        • View video analytics.
        • Generate trading signals using indicators.
        • View available trading assets in the "Market Overview".
        • Monitor news in the economic calendar.
        • Learn current interest rates in different countries.

        And this is far from a complete list of available tools. For example, the "Signals" application generates trading signals for currency pairs, and the "Trading Strategies" application offers its users more than 70 strategies, each of which can be applied to different timeframes and trading styles.

        Pocket Option Analytics Pocket Option Signals Pocket Option Strategies

        Pocket Option Analytics

        Pocket Option Signals

        Pocket Option Strategies
         

        Functionality of the Mobile Trading Platform

        This binary options broker is relatively young: it has been providing online trading services since 2017, and already in 2018 it began operating in the Russian market. Its multifunctional trading platform was developed by leading specialists in the trading sphere and stands out among competitors for its innovation and simplicity.

        Main advantages of the trading terminal:

        1. Does not require third-party software.
        2. The trading terminal is available for both PC with Windows OS and mobile devices on Android and iOS.
        3. Large selection of market analysis tools, including trend lines, Fibonacci lines, and indicators.
        4. More than 100 trading instruments: currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and indices.
        5. Contract expiration from 1 minute to 4 hours.
        6. Availability of pending and express orders.
        7. Trading signals from both the broker and other traders.
        8. Educational materials.

        functionality of the mobile trading platform

        Functionality Missing in the Broker's Mobile Application

        Unfortunately, not all functionality is available in the mobile application. It lacks:

        1. Advisor robots.
        2. Tournaments.
        3. Social trading.
        4. Full settings for some indicators.

        Portable Trading Terminal for iOS

        iOS lovers will not be able to use the application for these devices. However, they can still use the portable version of the trading terminal through a web browser on their smartphone. Despite different operating systems, there are no significant differences between them, and everything written for the Android app is also relevant for iOS.

        portable trading terminal for iOS

        Conclusion

        The broker's mobile applications are very convenient for remote trading, but unfortunately cannot replace the basic terminal on a PC with its extended functionality. It will also be difficult to conduct a serious analysis on a smartphone. However, for accompanying transactions and monitoring prices, mobile software will be an indispensable assistant, and this is its main advantage.

        Open an account with PocketOption

        Download the PocketOption app

        When opening an account on the Pocket Option broker platform, it will be useful for you to apply one of the promotional codes to replenish your account.

         

        Quotex

        See Also:

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        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Mister X
        Mister X
        I’ve tried other platforms, but Pocket Option’s mobile app is by far the smoothest. Everything loads quickly, and the interface is user-friendly. If you’re looking to trade binary options while traveling or just away from your desk, this app is a must-have!
        02 December 2024
        Answer
        Scruffy
        Scruffy
        The guide on setting up Pocket Option’s mobile terminal is super helpful! I had no idea the mobile version had so many tools. Now I can analyze charts and place trades without being tied to my computer. This flexibility is exactly what I needed!
        02 December 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        На смартфоне я не торгую - глаза уже не те. Ну может на планшете, когда вне дома.
        24 January 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Мобильным приложением пользуюсь только тогда, когда хочется, чтобы всегда под рукой была возможность торговать.
        22 November 2022
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Чуть ли не единственный брокер, у которого есть приложение для iOS)
        21 November 2022
        Answer
        Олег
        Олег
        По своему опыту могу сказать, что на Покет Опшен много обучающих материалов , удобно торговать с мобильного или планшета, для начала работы не нужно дополнительное программное обеспечение. Все есть на одном сайте, а значит не нужно тратить больше времени на поиски дополнительной инфы.
        22 March 2021
        Answer
        козырь
        приложения удобные у них
        12 September 2020
        Answer
        Мистер график
        Мистер график
        не часто пользуюсь приложением, но если надо уйти, а сделка висит, то интересно отслеживать, поэтому приложение по любому должно быть
        07 September 2020
        Answer
        kupidon
        kupidon
        с телефона самый раз тем более что часто находишься где-то не дома с нашей жизнью
        03 September 2020
        Answer
        крутой парень
        10+ оценка))
        28 August 2020
        Answer
        Пирожок
        покет по визуалу один из лучших и удобных
        21 August 2020
        Answer
        Герман
        все нравится, приложухи класс!)
        07 August 2020
        Answer
        Нина Алексеева
        Нина Алексеева
        удобное у них приложение, хоть и не сравнится с компом
        15 July 2020
        Answer
        Веталь
        Веталь
        приложения разные и удобные, если надо новости, заходишь в то что с новостями. если нужны сигналы. заходи на сигналы.
        05 July 2020
        Answer
        Царь
        Все по красоте!)
        26 June 2020
        Answer
        Милка
        Пользуюсь приложением у них аналитическим, хоть сама в покете и не торгую))
        28 May 2020
        Answer
        Карим
        Карим
        Нравится как они сделали приложения и аналитика, и сигналы, все короче по разному, так как не всем нужны сигналы или новости)
        13 April 2020
        Answer
        Андрей Алексеев
        Андрей Алексеев
        Удобное приложение у покета, как и веб терминал)
        22 March 2020
        Answer
        Dollar
        С учетом того, что всегда надо где-то быть, с приложением удобно торговать или следить за сделками однозначно
        21 February 2020
        Answer
        Торгаш
        Торгаш
        В нашем мире вообще без приложений никак, телефон то всегда с нами, и интернет сейчас не проблема в любом месте, торговать не выйдет, а вот следить как раз то что надо
        11 January 2020
        Answer
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