Cryptocurrency Rating 2025. Market Leaders

Growth Leaders

Cryptocurrency Screener by TradingView

Leaders of the fall

Cryptocurrency Screener by TradingView

Cryptocurrency Rating

The popularity of cryptocurrencies around the world is growing every year. New projects enter the market, attracting huge capital from investors. However, not all of them deserve attention. Some are created with only one purpose - to seize the funds of gullible investors. In order not to fall into the trap of unscrupulous startups, it is important to be able to distinguish promising companies from one-day companies. The rating of the top 10 most popular cryptocurrencies, compiled by our analysts, will help you with this.

10: TRON (TRX)

Our rating is opened by the TRX coin from the TRON project, created in 2017 by Justin Sun to connect content creators with their audience. The goal of TRON is to eliminate intermediaries such as app stores, streaming services, and music platforms, which will allow creators to earn more profit without paying commissions for posting their works. According to the developers, the TRON network is capable of processing up to 2,000 transactions per second. For comparison, this figure is about 6 for Bitcoin, and 25 for Ethereum.

The high demand for this currency is confirmed by its growth in price. In just one month – from November to December 2024 – the value of TRON increased fourfold, which corresponds to a growth of 300%.

9: Cardano (ADA) The next place in our rating is taken by an innovative decentralized platform created in 2015 by Charles Hoskinson. It was named Cardano in honor of the outstanding 16th-century mathematician Gerolamo Cardano. Thus, the creators of this coin wanted to emphasize the scientific and mathematical approach to the development of a unique blockchain platform capable of processing millions of transactions per second. Cardano is ready to provide financial services to everyone, even those who do not have access to traditional banking services. 8: Dogecoin (DOGE) The coin, originally created as a joke by Billy Markus in 2013, unexpectedly for many gained wide recognition. Its developers sought to create a fun alternative to the "serious" Bitcoin. And it must be admitted, they did a good job. A Shiba Inu dog has become the calling card of this cryptocurrency. Users of this coin use it to give "tips" on such popular platforms as Reddit and X. 7:USD Coin (USDC) The volatility of Bitcoin and other popular digital assets is not to the liking of many cryptocurrency users. The industry was in dire need of coins that would be tied to the value of the US dollar and would be attractive in terms of saving and accumulating capital. This is how stablecoins appeared, and USDC is one of them. The USDC coin was launched in September 2018 so that users could accept digital payments without fear of exchange rate fluctuations. 6:Solana (SOL) The sixth place in our rating goes to the Solana project, which was released in 2020. Its distinctive feature is an incredibly short transaction processing time thanks to a special protocol. It allows to significantly increase not only the speed of processing regular payments, but also the execution of smart contracts, thanks to which Solana attracted the attention of institutional investors, which subsequently had a very positive effect on the price of its SOL coin. 5:Binance Coin (BNB) The BNB project was launched through an ICO in 2017. It can be used as a means of payment and a token for paying fees on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange. This coin cannot be mined. Instead of miners, the Binance Chain network uses validators who monitor the security of the blockchain by checking new blocks. 4:Ripple (XRP) The project started in 2012. The goal of the new payment system based on the XRP cryptocurrency was to ensure the most secure mode of transactions. At the moment, the chosen direction remains a priority. Leading global banks have shown interest in this cryptocurrency: Western Union, UniCredit and others. Ripple's prospects look promising. It implements advanced technologies that contribute to the effective development of the crypto industry. 3:Tether (USDT) Tether, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, was launched in 2014. Its primary purpose is to act as a digital dollar. However, keep in mind that according to the lawyers of Tether Limited, the company that manages the project, the coin is only 74% backed by dollars. However, this does not prevent it from being an effective hedge against market volatility. For this reason, most Bitcoin trading is done through Tether, which allows for convenient deposits and withdrawals in fiat currencies. 2:Ethereum (ETH) The emergence of Ethereum in July 2015 has changed the cryptocurrency market significantly. The new project has opened up the possibility for developers around the world to create their own applications and smart contracts based on the global supercomputer, which is essentially the Ethereum platform. Now anyone can launch a digital service that operates without downtime, censorship or outside interference. The platform uses its own coin, Ethereum (ETH), to pay for its services. The new technology quickly became popular and attracted the attention of leaders in the financial and IT industries, such as BlackRock, Deutsche Bank, PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM, Stripe, and others. These companies are actively investing in Ethereum, which contributes to its growing popularity. 1:Bitcoin (BTC) The top 10 is rightfully occupied by Bitcoin. This is the world's first cryptocurrency, which has proven that alternative money in the full sense of the word can exist. The digital format corresponds to the spirit of the times, so the appearance of such coins is not surprising. Bitcoin became the spark that ignited the feverish demand for cryptocurrencies. This was especially evident in 2017, when mining began to be actively discussed not only on the Internet, but even in regional news. People became interested: some started mining cryptocurrencies using specialized equipment, while others tried their hand at trading. Over time, Bitcoin has become a means of payment in many financial institutions and banks. It can be used to pay for goods on the Internet, as well as to earn on the exchange rate difference on cryptocurrency exchanges. This coin has an open source code, which has led to the emergence of new cryptocurrencies based on it. If you have decided to master the profession of a trader, pay attention to Bitcoin. It remains a promising instrument for long-term investment. Of course, you can no longer count on growth of thousands of percent, but the chance to earn good money still remains.



