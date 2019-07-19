What Are Binary Options and How Do They Work?

Binary options are a financial derivative with clear outcomes, on which retail traders can earn on a "yes or no" proposition. At the expiration date, the asset's price will be either above or below a predetermined level. Thus, binary options have only two possible outcomes – in the money, bringing the investor a profit, or out of the money, bringing him a total loss of the initial investment.

Beginning retail traders confuse digital options with vanilla options. Despite their similarity, these financial instruments have significant differences. Let's take a look at them. First, a binary option has a predefined profit and risk, while a vanilla option can be unlimited. In addition, binary options are more straightforward in their structure and, therefore, more accessible for newcomers. The binary option contract provides a clear payout and controlled trading. It is much easier to trade financial instruments with fixed-return options.

Table of contents:

Key Features of Binary Options

How Binary Options Work

Binary Options Trading Explained

Binary Options vs Vanilla Options

How to Trade Binary Options

Binary Options Trading Examples

Risks of Binary Options Trading

When is the Best Time to Trade Binary Options?

How are Binary Options Regulated?

Binary Options Trading Platforms

The Bottom Line

FAQ

Key Features of Binary Options

Binary options are peculiar because they are a simple financial instrument. To make money, the trader must answer a yes or no question: whether the underlying asset's market price will be above or below a specific price by expiration time. This simple mechanism makes trading binary options accessible even for beginners.

In addition, binary options have predetermined payouts and limited risk. Thanks to this, the trader knows the payout/refund trade-off in advance and can easily trade since the maximum loss in a trade is always equal to the size of the initial investment. Newbies like binary options trading for their low entry thresholds. Most brokers have a minimum deposit of a couple of dollars to open an account, allowing you to start with small trading amounts. Traders can buy, sell, and speculate with assets with no commissions.

Key Takeaways

Binary options are a speculative instrument for fast-paced trading with limited risk. There is a fixed loss in trades if the option is out of the money and a fixed payout if the option is in the money at expiration times. The outcome of a trade with such an instrument depends on a simple "yes or no" proposition.

It is essential to realize that owning a binary option does not entitle you to underlying security. It only allows you to benefit from accurate predictions of price movements. This tool is straightforward and suitable for traders of all experience levels. However, you should stick to your trading plan and proper risk management to reduce risks. Before trading with real money, we advise you to test your trading strategy on a demo account by risking virtual funds.

How Binary Options Work

Now, let's understand what trading binary options is:

The underlying market can be a currency pair on forex, stock indices, commodities, and economic events. Strike price - the decisive price criterion determines whether you will make a profit or loss on the expiry date. The expiration date is a period from a few seconds to a year.

Profit and loss calculation occurs on the "all or nothing" principle. The financial result of the trades depends on the position of the underlying asset price at the expiry date relative to the strike. For example, if the price rises and the trader buys a Call option, he has a good chance of getting a fixed payout on his investment. If a retail investor makes a forecast that the price will fall, he will get a payout if his Put option is in the money at expiration times.

Strike Price vs Expiry Price

When entering the binary option contract, the trader locks in the strike price and determines the expiry price at the moment of expiration. Comparing these prices, the trader decides whether an option is in-the-money or out-of-the-money. If the asset's cost at the time of expiration is in the positive zone relative to the strike, the trader receives a fixed payout; otherwise, he loses his entire investment in the transaction.

Call and Put Options

Binary options trades use call and put options. A trader chooses a call option when he expects the underlying asset's price to rise relative to the strike price at the expiration time and a put option when he expects it to fall. The choice of a contract based on price expectations is a distinctive feature of binary options trading.

Contract Duration

Approach binary options to the definition of expiration times depending on the option type: from short-term, within a few minutes, to long periods of several hours or days. However, the contract duration is usually limited to trading days.

Binary Options Trading Explained

Trading binary options is a simple question: Predict the direction of price movement. The option contract has a price between $0 and $100, allowing investors to control capital risk clearly – they know the size of payouts and losses in advance. If the prediction is correct, the trader's maximum gain equals the difference between the $100 payout and the option purchase price. If he is wrong, his maximum loss will equal the value of the purchased option.

Successful trades bring a fixed amount within a 70-90% payout percentage of the invested amount. In case of an error, the trader's investment loss will amount to the entire investment amount. In addition, you can exit early positions to reduce risks and fix profits.

Binary Options vs Vanilla Options

Unlike binary, classic vanilla options are more complex. It comes in two varieties, and their method of execution is in American and European styles. The European option executes strictly on the contract's expiration date. At the same time, the vanilla American option has two possible outcomes - on any trading day and on the expiration date. Risk and payout on contracts of this type also depend on the position of the underlying asset price relative to the strike price. This fundamental difference in the execution conditions of two vanilla options greatly influences the prices and choice of trading strategy with these financial instruments.

Traders prefer binary options for short-term trading because of their limited risk and predefined profit. At the same time, vanilla options offer outsized profits or losses instead of fixed payoff. There are also differences in regulation. The SEC supports speculation using classic options and classifies binary options trading as fraud. In addition, vanilla options offer ownership potential underlying assets, while binary options do not.

How to Trade Binary Options

What are binary options in trading? To understand this approach, you need to comprehend the multi-step process, which consists of market selection, analyzing market trends, and selecting the appropriate strike price and expiration. Next, you need to place a trade according to your trading strategies and wait for the option's expiration to lock in the result or close out early.

But none of this would have happened without brokers. Therefore, it is essential when doing broker research to prefer proven companies. Pay attention to SEC regulation. This approach will help you avoid manipulation by unscrupulous trading platforms and reduce fraud risk. In addition, before you start trading on a live account, you must monitor the strategy on a demo account.

Learn How to Start Trading Binary Options

To start trading binary options on a live account, you must complete registration and identity verification by providing personal information. After successful registration, for example, with Dukascopy Bank, you should make an initial deposit. Then, choose an asset to trade and start making trades using the trading signals of your strategy and your understanding of market knowledge.

Decide the Expiration Time

Digital contracts have expiration times ranging from a few ticks to several months. The choice of contract duration depends on market analysis and the trading strategy used. Generally, short-term trades offer quick profits with increased risks, while long-term trades require patience and in-depth market analysis.

Determine the Trade Amount

One of the most important aspects of trading is determining an acceptable trade amount for each transaction. Prudent capital management builds a solid foundation for profit by investing what you can afford to lose. Effective risk management is the key to your long-term trading success.

Binary Options Trading Examples

Let's look at binary options trading using the currency pair EUR/USD as an example. A trader expects the rate to rise and buys a Call option at a strike price of $1.1000. If, by expiration time, the price increases above his entry price, for example, to $1.1050, he will receive a profit of $100 minus the contract price. If the EUR/USD rate drops below $1.1000, the trader loses all his investment, fixing the loss.

It is important to remember that buying a Call option is equivalent to a buy transaction on Forex, and buying a Put option is comparable to a sell transaction. The financial result of the transactions will depend on where the indicative index price is at the time of expiration - in the profit zone (options in the money) or out of it (options out of the money). The actual profit from the trades will depend on the payout. Don't forget that you can close positions without waiting for contracts to expire. We recommend that you understand how options work on a demo account.

Example of Touch Binary Option

Consider an example of trading a touch binary option on the EUR/USD pair. Let's assume a trader, based on economic news and technical analysis, expects the rate to grow at least to the price level acting as resistance. After investing a certain amount, he can expect a fixed payment as a profit.

Three scenarios are possible here:

Assuming the trader's bullish indicators are justified and the price has reached the target level, the trader receives a payout.

EUR/USD goes in the opposite direction; the trader receives a loss.

If the price stays in the set range, the broker will return the funds invested in the deal.

Risks of Binary Options Trading

Binary trading undoubtedly has advantages: profit regardless of market direction, fixed risk, simple questions to be answered by the trader before opening a deal, and the ability to close a trade early. However, all the risks – the high probability of loss inherent in this instrument – work on the principle of "all-or-nothing" and capped profit.

Market volatility often leads to incorrect prediction, which results in investment loss. Predetermined payout caps profit compared to the stock market and Forex trading. Linking the result of a trade to the expiration and fixed payouts and losses limits the development of a flexible trading plan. In addition, the dynamic pace of trading has limitations in the form of psychological pressure. Successful trading requires a self-disciplined approach, education, and competent risk management.

Are Binary Options Considered High Risk?

Traders rightly categorize binary trading as high-risk because of its all-or-nothing payouts, short-term speculation nature, volatility, and leverage. We recommend opening an account with a regulated broker and trading on a CFTC-regulated exchange to reduce the risk of loss. To avoid being blocked by the broker, trade your own account. Before trading with real money, do not forget to test your trading strategy on a demo account, risking virtual funds.

Fraud Risk with Binary Options

Remember that when trading binary options, you may encounter fraud. Many trading platforms without regulatory status offer services in unregulated markets. If you trade through such brokers offshore, you will be utterly defenseless in case of unscrupulous actions on their part. You cannot get your funds back in case of problems. Therefore, before signing a client agreement, research and study your broker's information and check if he has a license and is under oversight. When trading binary options, be vigilant and prudent. This approach will help you preserve your capital.

When is the Best Time to Trade Binary Options?

The optimal time for binary trading depends on various factors: current market conditions, the specifics of traded assets and essential events, volatility, data releases of economic events, and market liquidity. Consider these nuances, and you can find the best time to trade binary options.

How are Binary Options Regulated?

When writing this review, you can legally transact in the US with binary options exclusively on exchanges regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This US government agency performs a key role of legal oversight over market participants, protecting investors from unscrupulous market practices and potential risks unrelated to trading. We want to reiterate the importance of working only with a regulated financial services provider such as Nadex, a registered Derivatives Clearing Organization and Designated Contract Market with CFTC regulation. Do not forget to trade your own account.

Binary Options Trading Platforms

For binary trading, you can use different applications, both Binary Desktop and Mobile platforms, adapted to diverse trading styles. Other platforms give traders access to various features depending on their preferences, from traditional binary options to touch binary options. However, regardless of your trading platform, always remember the need for proper risk and capital management.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, a binary option contract is a financial derivative with a fixed payoff, representing a yes or no proposition regarding the future price dynamics of the underlying asset. Its undoubted attractiveness lies in the trader's clear understanding of the size of his predefined profit and total loss. However, the risks and actions of unregulated platforms counterbalance all the advantages of this instrument, which negatively affects the image of the binary options industry. Because of this, investors have many disputes and misunderstandings about the essence of this investment vehicle.

So, what are binary options trading? Firstly, it is a unique derivative designed not for investment but for speculation and is accessible to everyone. Secondly, it is a trading strategy with a clear structure, straightforward mechanics, flexibility, and strict adherence to risk management principles in financial markets. All this is impossible without self-education and choosing a reliable, reputable broker. Only a conscious approach to trading will help to reduce risks and open the way to profitable trading.

FAQ

How Do Binary Options Work?

A simple prediction determines the result of binary options financial contracts: whether the underlying asset's price will rise or fall at a given time. If the trader is right, he will receive a fixed payout; otherwise, he will lose the invested amount.

Are Binary Options Illegal?

The legality of binary options varies from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. In some countries, they are regulated like all other financial assets, while in others, authorities may equate options to gambling or ban them altogether due to high risks and possible fraud.

Can You Really Make Money with Binary Options?

Theoretically, you can make a profit from trading binary options. However, remember that you risk losing part or all of your capital. To succeed, you need an understanding of how financial markets work, an effective trading strategy, and the ability to manage your capital.

Is Binary Options a Good Idea?

The answer to this question is purely individual. Binary options have significant risks despite their apparent simplicity and high profit potential. Before trading this instrument, assess your financial capabilities and readiness for possible losses.

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