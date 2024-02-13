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        Simple Scalper

        Binary options strategy Simple Scalper

        The Simple Scalper binary options strategy is an aggressive approach to working with trends in financial markets. The method is based on identifying a price impulse at the moment of its inception. Since trades using this strategy are carried out at the very beginning of price trends, it is especially attractive for traders who prefer active trading of binary options.

        In general, the system is distinguished by the clarity and unambiguity of the signals supplied. Beginning binary options traders will not have any difficulties applying it in practice. At the same time, the indicators that this system uses do not cancel or redraw their own readings.

        The developers are asking $87 for this simple scalping strategy. In this review, we will analyze all the nuances of its use, understand how effective it is, and whether it is actually worth the money. At the end of this article there will be a link where you can download this system for free for evaluation purposes.

        Content:

        simple scalper chart

        Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Simple Scalper

        Setting Up a Strategy for Binary Options Simple Scalper

        Indicators of the Simple Scalper strategy are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 platform. To do so, you need to add them to the root folder by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then drag all the trading system files there. Templates are installed in the same way, but are placed in the “templates” folder. You can view the installation instructions in more detail in our video:

        Review and Configuration of Strategy Indicators 

        The Simple Scalper binary options strategy consists of two indicators: Direction and a Simple Moving Average with a period of 100 (SMA100).

        simple scalper settings

        The first is a proprietary indicator that combines the values ​​of the standard Parabolic SAR, Zig-Zag and arrow pointer. As you can see in the screenshot, this trader assistant does not have many settings to configure. The most important and sensitive ones are “Signal Period” (responsible for dividing the chart into swings) and “Arrow Period” - the interval for calculating the “signalman” arrows. Next comes the value of the initial stop loss and alert settings.

        The second indicator does not need any special introduction. Moving Average is a standard tool built into the Meta Trader 4 trading terminal. In this system, it functions as a trend filter and serves as a safety net for opening trades against the dominant trend.

        moving average settings in simple scalper

        To successfully trade using this method, we recommend choosing volatile assets. This approach will provide sufficient “power reserve” for profitable closing of option contracts after receiving a signal to open a transaction.

        Testing this system on historical data showed good results when holding open positions of 6 or more candles. This is a lot for scalping, but trend reversal signals take time to develop into full force. You can experiment with the expiration time and choose the one that will be more suitable for your financial instrument. Be sure to first practice on a demo account opened with a reliable binary options broker.

        In turn, Forex market traders will be able to use this strategy not only to determine reliable entry points, but also to identify price levels for which it is advisable to set protective stop orders to minimize losses.

        signals for forex in simple scalper

        Trading Rules for the Simple Scalper Strategy

        The Simple Scalper binary options strategy belongs to the classic trend trading systems. Taking into account the many trading approaches based on trend detection, we have compiled a selected collection of articles detailing the mechanics of this process:

        Why is this point given so much attention? It's simple - carrying out trading operations in the direction of the main trend of a financial instrument increases the percentage of profitable transactions and, therefore, reduces overall losses (reduces the likelihood of a drawdown on the deposit). An additional advantage of trading using Signal Scalper signals is the trader’s confidence in his own actions, which, of course, also has a positive effect on the final results.

        An important element of any trend trading system are filters, with the help of which it is possible to reduce the number of false transactions against the main trend. In the system we are describing, such a filter is a moving average with a calculation period of 100 candles. If prices are below SMA(100), we will look only for sales transactions (Put), and vice versa - while prices are above SMA(100), we will pay attention only to purchases (Call).

        signal filters in simple scalper

        On the slide above, the dotted line represents the 100-period moving average. As you can see, the filtering rule saved us from false purchases three times. While prices are below the moving average indicated by the dotted line, the trader should focus on finding the optimal point of selling or buying a Put binary option. While a downward trend is in effect, any price surges against it are very fleeting and are clearly not worth participating in.

        Each financial instrument will have its own optimal filter period. For more volatile currency pairs this figure will be higher, while for some commodity market instruments it will be lower. Select it based on the historical data of your instrument and the timeframe for analysis. In any case, the trader must understand for himself which option suits him best and how he is more comfortable trading.

        Buying Call

        To buy a Call option, you need to make sure that the prices of the analyzed asset are above the SMA (100). Then wait until the candle closes above the red dots of the Direction indicator and the green arrow appears. At the opening of a new candle, we buy a Call.

        signal to buy a call option in a simple scalper

        Buying Put

        To buy a Put option, you need to make sure that the prices of the asset being analyzed are below the SMA (100). Then wait until the candle closes below the blue dots of the Direction indicator and the red arrow appears. At the opening of a new candle, we buy Put.

        signal to buy a put option in a simple scalper

        The recommended expiration period is 6 candles.

        Conclusion

        The Simple Scalper binary options strategy is based on the classic exchange trading principle - opening a position for a breakout of a trend level. To determine the dominant trend in the market, the system uses a simple moving average with a calculation period of 100 candles. As long as the exchange rate of the currency pair is below this filter, the trader buys exclusively Put options and, accordingly, while prices are above the trend filter, he buys exclusively Call options.

        This technique is very simple, but at the same time effective and definitely worth the little money. Like any other trend binary options system, this strategy can easily be transformed from medium-term to short-term and vice versa. In this case, you don’t even need to revise the rules for opening transactions. The only adjustments that will need to be made are to change the calculation periods of the Direction indicator and, possibly, the trend filter. Before using it in real trading, we recommend that you definitely practice on a demo account, applying all the principles and approaches of risk management and money management.

        Download the Simple Scalper binary options strategy

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        See also:

        How to make money on binary options

        Pros and cons of trading binary options

        How to make a profit by trading on clean charts

        How to adapt a Forex strategy to Binary Options?

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        Comments

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        nmma090770
        Hello, I usually trade on Pocket Option. Thanks toDev', aggressive and Trend 📉📈 Riding needs precision. I followed Heiken Ashi and Tutorials Strategy. Its time to test this Simple Scrapler 1M and 15m Time frame?! Btw Help me To win the RISK-FREE promo code. Lucky me 🤞😄🎉😅 call option 😉
        07 October 2024
        Answer
        игорь
        Спасибо за предоставление информации о Simple Scalper. Я оценил подробное руководство по установке и использованию этой системы. Один из наиболее полезных аспектов статьи заключался в разделе, посвященном настройкам. Вы четко объяснили, как настроить параметры системы в соответствии с вашими индивидуальными предпочтениями и рыночными условиями. Мне также понравился раздел "Советы и рекомендации". В нем содержится ряд ценных советов, которые могут помочь трейдерам извлечь максимальную пользу из Simple Scalper. Однако я бы предложил включить раздел, посвященный рискам, связанным с использованием данной системы. Не все торговые стратегии подходят для всех трейдеров, и важно понимать потенциальные риски, связанные с любой торговой системой. В целом, это хорошо написанная и информативная статья, которая предоставляет ценные сведения о Simple Scalper. Я бы рекомендовал ее трейдерам, которые ищут простую и эффективную торговую систему.
        23 July 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Наглядность сигналов здесь действительно отличная.
        Трейдер БО, Поздравляем! Вы оставили самый лучший комментарий. Пожалуйста, сообщите свои контактные данные в Telegram, чтобы мы могли вручить вам промокод на $10.
        WinOption Admin, Спасобо. Приятно. Написал
        17 July 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Наглядность сигналов здесь действительно отличная.
        Трейдер БО, ваши любимые стрелочки))))
        Артур, Я бы не сказал что так уж любимые. Мне просто удобно работать когда все наглядно.
        Трейдер БО, Согласен. Таких стратегий много. Настраивать тонко надо.
        Артур, вот этого я и не люблю - лазить в настройки. Такого могу наворотить.... ((((
        Трейдер БО, Жаль что здесь нет готовых профилей, как в других стратегиях.
        16 July 2024
        Answer
        WinOption Admin
        WinOption Admin
        Наглядность сигналов здесь действительно отличная.
        Трейдер БО, Поздравляем! Вы оставили самый лучший комментарий. Пожалуйста, сообщите свои контактные данные в Telegram, чтобы мы могли вручить вам промокод на $10.
        16 July 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Наглядность сигналов здесь действительно отличная.
        Трейдер БО, ваши любимые стрелочки))))
        Артур, Я бы не сказал что так уж любимые. Мне просто удобно работать когда все наглядно.
        Трейдер БО, Согласен. Таких стратегий много. Настраивать тонко надо.
        Артур, вот этого я и не люблю - лазить в настройки. Такого могу наворотить.... ((((
        16 July 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Наглядность сигналов здесь действительно отличная.
        Трейдер БО, ваши любимые стрелочки))))
        Артур, Я бы не сказал что так уж любимые. Мне просто удобно работать когда все наглядно.
        Трейдер БО, Согласен. Таких стратегий много. Настраивать тонко надо.
        16 July 2024
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        В стрелочных стратегиях как правило и МА есть для удобства.
        Богдан, Сигнальный и трендовый
        12 July 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Наглядность сигналов здесь действительно отличная.
        Трейдер БО, ваши любимые стрелочки))))
        Артур, Я бы не сказал что так уж любимые. Мне просто удобно работать когда все наглядно.
        12 July 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        В стрелочных стратегиях как правило и МА есть для удобства.
        12 July 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Наглядность сигналов здесь действительно отличная.
        Трейдер БО, ваши любимые стрелочки))))
        11 July 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Наглядность сигналов здесь действительно отличная.
        11 July 2024
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Довольно таки сложно брать импульс в момент зарождения.
        11 July 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Стратегия индикаторная и трендовая конечно-классная вещь, и сма тоже классная вещь в этой стратегии, главное ложные сигналы пропускать и выходить в профит, всем удачи
        10 July 2024
        Answer
        Раниа
        Стратегия действительно интересная! Я только начала пробовать ее в действии, и уже вижу, что она имеет потенциал. Конечно, она требует дисциплины и быстрого реагирования, но и прибыль может быть серьезной. Я думаю, что это отличный вариант для тех, кто хочет заработать быстро и эффективно. Посмотрим, как она покажет себя в дальнейшем. Но первые впечатления очень положительные!
        10 July 2024
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        Почему рекомендуются на более волатильных парах, если можно взять таймфрейм шире и поторговать на долгосроке по этой стратегии. Я думаю результат тоже будет хороший.
        10 July 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Неплохое сочетание стрелок со скользящими средними, хоть и стрелки здесь не перерисовываются, по крайней мере по словам автора. В целом на мой взгляд +/- стандартная трендовая торговая система.
        Руслан, ну вот я бы не стал так грубо обобщать. Как по мне, то это не совсем стандартная стратегия, потому что она уже позволяет как относительно надежно фильтровать не только тренд, но и сигналы на высоковолатильных активах, что встретишь не часто.
        Option Bull, а, ну разве что эта фишка выделяет ее из других. Правда я не представляю себе, как можно в скальпинге успевать выявлять нужныее сигналы по ней, учитывая немалое кол-во условий для быстрой торговли))
        10 July 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Неплохое сочетание стрелок со скользящими средними, хоть и стрелки здесь не перерисовываются, по крайней мере по словам автора. В целом на мой взгляд +/- стандартная трендовая торговая система.
        Руслан, ну вот я бы не стал так грубо обобщать. Как по мне, то это не совсем стандартная стратегия, потому что она уже позволяет как относительно надежно фильтровать не только тренд, но и сигналы на высоковолатильных активах, что встретишь не часто.
        10 July 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Неплохое сочетание стрелок со скользящими средними, хоть и стрелки здесь не перерисовываются, по крайней мере по словам автора. В целом на мой взгляд +/- стандартная трендовая торговая система.
        10 July 2024
        Answer
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