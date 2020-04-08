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        Pocket Option Over The Counter (OTC) Quotes

        Over-the-Counter (OTC) Market on Pocket Option

        Binary Options Broker Pocket Option provides the opportunity to make trading operations on multiple assets. To ensure this is possible without interruptions and problems, it is necessary to receive correct quotes that do not differ from exchange rates. There are quite a few providers of exchange information. Market participants acquire their data for their terminals. Pocket Option is no exception and also uses the services of such a company.

        Contents:

        broker quotes

        Quote Provider for Binary Options Broker Pocket Option

        Quotes for Pocket Option are provided by eSignal.

        This company is international and provides its services to many companies worldwide.

        Exchange data is collected from different sources to ultimately obtain accurate figures, as the company's reputation depends on accuracy.

        It is worth noting that quote data is provided for a fee, which indicates Pocket Option's seriousness, aimed at quality service and providing high-quality services.

        Where Do Exchange Data Come From?

        To form asset prices, someone must buy or sell them. For example, the stock price is determined by supply and demand on stock exchanges that exist in developed countries. On these trading platforms, buy and sell transactions are concluded, based on which the rate of financial instruments is formed.

        Since stock exchanges are located in different countries and, accordingly, in different time zones, information is transmitted to providers without time interruptions. While European exchanges are closed, Asian exchanges are working and vice versa.

        article preview

        The same can be said about world currency prices. They are determined not by forex brokers, but by large world banks where international currency operations are carried out with huge amounts, calculated in billions of dollars per day.

        Therefore, the value of any assets is determined by "world markets", and only then this information is transmitted to exchange data providers, who in turn provide it to their clients.

        Do not think that such processes take a long time. In the internet era, all information is transmitted through communication channels in seconds, and that is why you can observe how the price of, for example, a currency changes every second.

        Since banks and any financial organizations do not work on Saturday and Sunday, no official quotes are provided on these days because trading is not conducted in full. But Pocket Option still allows its clients to trade on weekends thanks to the OTC market system.

        What is OTC and How Does it Work?

        OTC is an over-the-counter transaction. Such transactions are made between two parties, and in the case of the Pocket Option platform, between the broker and the trader.

        On weekends, the broker determines the value of assets, and it is not official. They are based on transactions made by traders on the Pocket Option trading platform, and if there are more buyers, prices rise, and with more sales, they fall.

        On the one hand, such quotes cannot be considered real, but on the other hand, for traders who do not always have the opportunity to trade on weekdays, this is an excellent alternative.

        You can understand which rates are off-exchange by the asset name on the Pocket Option platform:

        Pocket Option broker OTC quotes

        Such assets will always have the suffix "OTC".

        Cryptocurrency Rates at Binary Options Broker Pocket Option

        Cryptocurrency quotes are calculated much simpler, as this sphere is not centralized. Since all cryptocurrency exchanges work without days off 24/7, this allows Pocket Option to always get the most up-to-date cryptocurrency prices.

        The blockchain technology itself also allows obtaining coin prices in fractions of a second. Therefore, cryptocurrency trading on weekends does not change, and the market remains, so to speak, "official".

        Also, if desired, you can always compare the broker's prices with cryptocurrency exchanges.

        Conclusion

        As becomes clear, the binary options broker Pocket Option values the company's reputation and therefore tries to provide quality services, starting from market data and ending with transactions. Do not forget that there are many quote providers, so the value of assets from different brokers may differ slightly. But as practice shows, usually the price difference is a maximum of 1 point, which is not critical and is acceptable.

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        Comments

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        Scruffy
        Scruffy
        The article really explains the quote process well. As a trader, I’ve always been skeptical of OTC quotes, but PocketOption does a good job of keeping them reliable. I’ve tested it myself by cross-checking with live crypto prices, and they match up closely. It’s great for weekend warriors like me who can only trade during downtime.
        26 November 2024
        Answer
        Mister X
        Mister X
        I’ve been trading on PocketOption for over a year now, and it’s reassuring to know they use eSignal for quotes. I’ve compared their prices with other platforms, and the accuracy is impressive. I trade cryptocurrencies a lot, even on weekends, and I can confirm that the OTC system works well. It's a lifesaver when you want to practice or test strategies on weekends!
        26 November 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Всегда уважал Покет за честность в плане котировок.
        22 November 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        кто вообще рисует цены? это надо быть полным разводом чтобы так делать
        саня, таким занимаются брокеры-мошенники
        22 November 2022
        Answer
        Олег
        Олег
        к ценам претензий нет, у кого бы они не покупали котиры, все отлично по ним
        Becks, Меня тоже вроде пока все устраивает и по котировкам и по обслуживанию клиентов. Склонен доверять этому брокеру, а дальше время покажет
        22 March 2021
        Answer
        дима
        все супер спасибо брокеру
        16 September 2020
        Answer
        саня
        кто вообще рисует цены? это надо быть полным разводом чтобы так делать
        16 September 2020
        Answer
        кекс
        котировки не рисует, проверял не раз
        16 September 2020
        Answer
        porsche
        porsche
        брокер крупный, ему рисовать котировки будет себе дороже, рисуют обычно мелкие брокеры
        16 September 2020
        Answer
        Becks
        Becks
        к ценам претензий нет, у кого бы они не покупали котиры, все отлично по ним
        16 September 2020
        Answer
        Арни
        Чтобы котировки были вообще другими, это надо тупо их рисовать наверное, я давно не видел таких броеров.
        но такие бывают, просто то брокеры такие левые
        13 August 2020
        Answer
        Trader
        Trader
        Чтобы котировки были вообще другими, это надо тупо их рисовать наверное, я давно не видел таких броеров.
        02 August 2020
        Answer
        Karolina
        Karolina
        ПО котировкам тут не придерешься у покет оптиона))
        29 July 2020
        Answer
        Женек
        Акции тоже норм!)
        05 June 2020
        Answer
        Расим
        котировки сравнивал, нормально все показывает и разница в пипсах разве что. а вот котировки акций не смравнивал
        14 May 2020
        Answer
        Leonid
        Leonid
        Котировки покет опшн действительно точные и могу различаться на доли пункта с другими брокерами. Поэтому в ценах у брокера обмана нет!
        08 April 2020
        Answer
        Колян
        Не знал, что они покупают данные у esignal. это круто!)
        08 April 2020
        Answer
        Виктория Фирсенко
        Виктория Фирсенко
        Не думала, что это так важно в торговле. Оказывается от котировок многое зависит и они могут быть "левыми". Спасибо за статью)
        08 April 2020
        Answer
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