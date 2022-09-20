How to Choose a Strategy for Beginners in Binarium

Binary options have been available for trading for over ten years. However, no one has yet found an effective strategy for the Binarium broker that works in all market conditions. Therefore, instead of searching for something that doesn't exist, it's better to focus on proven methods. True, they aren't always effective. But if you learn to accurately identify current market conditions and adhere to certain rules, you can create a trading strategy with a high percentage of profitable trades. In this review, we'll explore the specifics of developing strategies for the Binarium binary options broker.

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How to Choose the Ideal Timeframe for a Binarium Strategy?

Before you think about opening a trade, you should decide on such an important parameter in any trading system as the time frame.

At the same time, it is important to determine the expiration time during which the transaction will remain open:

When choosing trading strategies for Binarium, don't forget that this broker offers a demo account. This tool allows you to test any trading method on live quotes updated online. You can also use different timeframes.

Some traders are accustomed to holding positions on higher timeframes, ranging from one day to a month. Others trade short-term, with expirations ranging from a few minutes to an hour. Each timeframe requires its own rules for opening trades. This is because the effectiveness of technical analysis tools depends largely on your working timeframe. While there are certainly universal indicators that can be used for different periods, their settings are most often tailored to a specific asset and timeframe.

Secrets of Low Timeframes

The ideal strategy should suit your personality. Traders inclined toward fast-paced action should focus on lower timeframes, which allow for a large number of trades throughout the day. Those who prefer less stressful trading and possess greater psychological resilience may prefer higher timeframes.

If you prefer the first approach, it's recommended to base the Binarium strategy on a system based on technical analysis. This is because many technical indicators are more effective on shorter timeframes. Technical analysis tools on these timeframes can confirm trend direction, predict trend reversals, and pinpoint trade entry points with a high degree of accuracy.

The Double Momentum strategy for Binarium is based on this approach and shows good results on low timeframes:

Additionally, when trading on low timeframes, you can use signals from moving averages or the Alligator indicator. To improve overall trading efficiency, try using multiple indicators. Additional tools can serve as a useful filter for the main trade entry signal. This increases the likelihood of making a profit.

Experienced traders recommend scalping or breakout strategies to Binarium clients, but these methods are not suitable for beginners. These strategies demonstrate good results in volatile markets, where asset prices fluctuate rapidly. Furthermore, both strategies are considered high-risk methods. However, these approaches have proven effective over short timeframes.

Advantages of Higher Timeframes in Binarium

Now let's look at the advantages of higher timeframes. If you prefer long-term trades, your Binarium binary options strategy should rely on fundamental analysis tools. It's also a good idea to consult the economic calendar and analyze important news and macroeconomic statistics by country before opening a trade, as these directly impact prices.

When important news is released, the price of the target asset suddenly moves. It's often at such moments that a trend emerges in the market, which can last for several days or weeks.

How to Combine Binarium Strategies for Maximum Profit

Fundamental and technical analysis are useful regardless of the timeframe you use to trade. For example, some news can dramatically change the price of the asset you're trading, which can be used for short-term speculation. At the same time, technical analysis methods help determine the direction of a long-term trend. However, in this case, technical indicators are used only as a supporting tool, and the decision to open a trade is made based on other approaches. In this case, indicators act as a filter, merely confirming or refuting the forecast.

Therefore, when working with the Binarium trading terminal, it is recommended to combine various strategies and adapt strategies as the market situation changes.

Selecting an Asset for Your Strategy

When developing a trading method, it's important to consider the specifics of your assets. Often, new traders use multiple financial instruments to increase their profits: currency pairs, stocks, and other assets.

However, this approach is more likely to result in losses than profits, as beginners often struggle with correlated assets and price fluctuations and open trades with inaccurate predictions. Experienced traders also typically open positions in multiple assets, but limit their exposure to two or three financial instruments. This approach is attractive because, with experience, traders begin to understand the interrelationships between assets and their dependence on external factors such as news and market sentiment. However, everything in moderation is good.

Before starting trading, it's important to understand that there are no universal assets that suit everyone. The choice of trading instrument will largely depend on the trader's preferences and their approach to market research. For example, when trading Forex, traders must understand basic concepts such as base and quote currencies, spreads, swaps, and the like. When trading stocks and bonds, it's important to familiarize yourself with the issuing company's financial statements, its dividend policy, cash flow, profit, and other financial indicators.

However, cryptocurrencies are considered the most difficult asset to forecast. The price of digital coins is influenced not only by fundamental factors but also by the decisions of regulators and major investors. Having more detailed information about financial instruments makes it easier for traders to choose an effective trading strategy.

How Trading Experience Shapes Your Strategy

Your personal experience also plays a significant role in choosing a trading methodology for forecasting and opening trades. Beginners are advised not to use the same approaches as traders with more than five years of experience in binary options.

As you gain experience and knowledge, you should adopt more complex approaches. However, this doesn't mean that methods designed for beginners will stop working over time. As a rule, successful trading requires combining and incorporating different approaches.

What Is Your Goal in Trading?

Among other things, trading efficiency is determined by the speculator's goals. For example, this could be aiming for a specific profit target or generating a steady income stream that makes trading a supplemental or sole source of income.

A trader's goals will largely determine their trading strategy, whether short-term or long-term. Understanding your own goals simplifies prioritization and risk management. This makes it easier to calculate the amount a trader is willing to invest in a specific trade or a series of trades over a given period. Setting goals also makes it easier to develop a trading plan to guide your trading. For example, with limited capital, a trader can limit the number of trades executed per day.

Conclusion

Developing a binary options trading strategy is a multifaceted and ongoing process. Breaking it down into individual components helps simplify the process. For example, once you've decided on the trading type, you can select assets and then create a specific trading plan with rules for opening Call and Put binary options.

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