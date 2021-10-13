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        Is Binarium a scam?

        Is Binarium a Scam or Not? Can You Trust It?

        You can find countless reviews of the binary options broker Binarium online. But are all of them accurate and up-to-date? Of course not. Most of them are written by competitors. Of course, there are also dissatisfied clients who didn't understand the binary options trading terms and conditions, which likely caused them problems with the Binarium platform. Read this review to find out whether it can be trusted.

        Content:

        preview of the article

        What is Binarium? An Honest Review of the Broker

        Binary options broker Binarium has been operating since 2012 and has established itself from the outset as an innovative company committed to the constant development of both its trading conditions and platform. The company's ongoing efforts to develop have not gone unnoticed, earning the trust of many traders.

        Binarium is rightfully considered one of the most well-known binary options brokerage firms in Russia. However, negative reviews are inevitable, and they continue to appear periodically online. While some negative comments are genuine, they are typically only a small fraction of those found on specialized forums. Binarium employees generally strive to resolve any disagreements that arise in the course of their work, taking into account the interests of both parties.

        Given that anyone can write reviews these days without much effort, the most objective way to verify a binary options broker is through your own experience. Especially since Binarium's minimum deposit is just $5, and you can open a trade with as little as $1.

        Binarium Reliability: Why Thousands of Traders Trust the Broker

        Throughout Binarium's history, only a handful of negative reviews were supported by account numbers, documents, and screenshots, some of which turned out to be fake. In the remaining cases, these were simply words, not supported by evidence. Company representatives always strive to resolve any customer issues.

        Now let's look at the facts about the Binarium broker's work, so as not to rely on rumors.

        If a user has not registered on the official website binarium.com and does not have a real account, this can easily be done using email or the Google+ social network.

        registration on the official website

        After entering your email address and password, you can select the trading account currency. There are three fiat currencies and two cryptocurrencies to choose from.

        choosing the account currency

        After entering your data, you should read the user agreement, which outlines the rights and obligations of the parties. Misunderstandings of these terms often lead to negative reviews appearing online.

        You can learn more about Binarium in the "Company" section. It contains a wealth of useful information about this brokerage and its operations.

        Information about Binarium

        Please note: client funds are stored in European banks, which reduces risks for traders.

        In addition, Binarium's website provides all the company's contact information, including for English-speaking clients. There are also links to the "Client Agreement" and "Privacy" sections, which contain important legal information.

        Binarium's Unique Advantages and Features

        One of this broker's key advantages is the "Training" section. It offers beginners a free course on binary options trading from Binarium experts. It not only covers the basics of trading but also provides insight into trading assets, currency pairs and trading sessions, the economic calendar, and much more. But perhaps the most valuable tab is "Strategies for Binarium":

        levels of complexity of trading strategies

        All strategies are divided by difficulty level to make it easier for beginners to navigate their diversity. Each strategy is also provided with a brief description, including the best expiration time to use and the recommended percentage of the deposit to risk on each trade.

        Another interesting section of the Binarium website is the "Trading Room." Depending on their access level (Business or VIP), clients receive up-to-date analytics, exclusive trading signals, bonuses, and personalized support from the platform's top traders. Access is granted to clients with Business accounts and above who have deposited at least $500.

        Additional benefits of Binarium:

        • the presence of volatile and popular trading assets;
        • wide choice of expiration periods: from 10 seconds to 3 months;
        • online support that responds quickly via online chat or phone.

        Separating Fact From Fiction. Is Binarium Worth Trading?

        Many traders, after reading negative reviews about the broker, begin to think Binarium is a scam. However, the high level of customer service and the constant development of this platform suggest otherwise. Please note: the authors of negative comments usually do not provide any evidence. Furthermore, many of these reviews are written by former clients who chose to disregard the user agreement, leading to unfortunate consequences. Let's take a look at some of them:

        Binarium reviews

        Andrey wrote about the quick processing of his withdrawal request. Alexander objected, saying that couldn't be true. However, a closer look at the user agreement reveals that the company allows 24 hours for withdrawals, not 24 hours.

        The remaining reviews are positive. Those leaving negative comments provide no evidence. Many complain about deposit losses and broker manipulation, but Max provided a good response:

        response to user complaints

        Therefore, before you start trading with real funds, be sure to test your strategy on a demo account.

        Conclusion

        Therefore, you shouldn't always rely solely on reviews from former clients of a binary options broker. First, research the broker's operations and evaluate the quality of its services. Binarium allows you to start trading with a minimal amount, which isn't critical for most traders, and this is important to consider when vetting the company. After all, even if you lose your investment, it won't be a financial disaster.

        Always read the partnership agreement, which outlines all the rules of interaction between the broker and the client. It will inform you not only about the average processing time for withdrawal requests but also about the mandatory Binarium account verification process. As a rule, a lack of understanding of this issue by newcomers is the most common cause of negative reviews.

        We hope the information presented in this review will help you better protect yourself from unscrupulous brokers. We wish you good luck trading binary options on the Binarium platform!

        OPEN AN ACCOUNT AT BINARIUM

        Binarium

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        Farid
        Лучшие просто нет слов
        02 February 2024
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Какие документы можно использоваться для верификации акка?
        Option Bull, хз вроде все те же что и везде.
        Руслан, как у любого брокера - паспорт или водительское удостоверение, плюс смартфон для идентификации личности... Верификация проходит быстро
        27 October 2022
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Какие документы можно использоваться для верификации акка?
        Option Bull, хз вроде все те же что и везде.
        25 October 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Какие документы можно использоваться для верификации акка?
        25 October 2022
        Answer
        Роман
        Роман
        Люблю скальпинговую торговлю. На Binarium получается реализовать себя в этом направлении! Очень много графиков, стратегий, всяких индикаторов, все что нужно, для успешной торговли БО. С выводом профита проблем не было, так что разводом данного брокера не считаю )
        25 October 2022
        Answer
        Ольга
        Так развод это или нет? Может кто торгует уже давно у этого брокера? Отзывы есть как хорошие, так и плохие. Поэтому складывается двоякое впечатление. Такое себе 50 на 50...
        Мирослава, не знаю на сколько развод, думаю нет, но нет данных о лицензии и регуляторе, а это конечно им минус. Хотя в целом хороший брокер, но только вам решать, доверять ему или нет.
        25 October 2022
        Answer
        Мирослава
        Мирослава
        Так развод это или нет? Может кто торгует уже давно у этого брокера? Отзывы есть как хорошие, так и плохие. Поэтому складывается двоякое впечатление. Такое себе 50 на 50...
        24 October 2022
        Answer
        Алексей
        Алексей
        Я в бинариум перешёл с того времени как биномо покинули РФ.И до сих пор у них торгую,и всё хорошо,всегда свяжутся со мной если какие-то проблемы,и решают их в кротчайшие сроки.Со снятием денег никогда ни каких проблем не было.Торговать у них можно с 300 руб.Я помню как то до 9000 поднял,но увлёкся-слил,сам виноват.)Единственное что меня не устраивает,то что 5-и минутная экспирация не появляется за 30 сек.,как это было на биномо,и в сделку приходится заходить двумя кликами,а на турбо вы знаете каждая секунда дорога.Так что хороший прозрачный брокер,и с котирофками не муфлюют никогда.
        14 October 2021
        Answer
        DANGER Trader
        DANGER Trader
        Очень много людей которые где-то услышали что-то плохое о брокере Бинариум и продолжают распространять эту ложную информацию. Меня поражает как вообще можно что-то говорить о брокере если ты не имел с ним никаких дел и даже демо-счета у тебя там нет, элементарно прочитав торговые условия можно понять что это далеко не развод, там абсолютно нет ни одного пункта с подвохом не заметив который можно лишится своего торгового счета. Проверяйте друзья мои а потом говорите, ниже вон Дмитрий правильно сказал - если не доверяете начните с маленькой суммы для депозита которую будет не так жалко.
        09 April 2021
        Answer
        Дмитрий Соболевский
        Дмитрий Соболевский
        подскажите с каких депозитов начинать у него можно?
        я начинал со 100 долларов у них, еще бонус получал тогда, правда и без него можно торговать, условия подходят и для малых депо
        Тимур, Условия торговли позволяют начинать с малых сумм депозита. Брокер надежный, с хорошей репутацией на финансовом рынке
        Если не доверяете брокеру и думаете что Бинариум все таки развод то лучше меньше заводить, в плоть до минимума, хотя я вас уверяю что это не так и я сам уже торгую тут достаточно долго, стабильно получаю небольшую прибыль, бывает и убыток конечно но это уже моя вина как трейдера который плохо спрогнозировал цену по торговому инструменту.
        30 March 2021
        Answer
        Яков
        Яков
        подскажите с каких депозитов начинать у него можно?
        я начинал со 100 долларов у них, еще бонус получал тогда, правда и без него можно торговать, условия подходят и для малых депо
        Тимур, Условия торговли позволяют начинать с малых сумм депозита. Брокер надежный, с хорошей репутацией на финансовом рынке.
        22 March 2021
        Answer
        Tom
        Tom
        Подбираю брокера, важно чтобы можно было пополнять криптой и выводить также. кто уже торгует на бинариуме, можно там биток например закинуть?
        Подбираю брокера, важно чтобы можно было пополнять криптой и выводить также. кто уже торгует на бинариуме, можно там биток например закинуть?
        тоже интересно узнать, и в идеале что-то кроме биткоина
        Да, есть крипта там, и для торговли, и для вывода, и для пополнения. можно пополнять битком, эфиром, лайткоином и риплом!
        Олег Иванов, Да, там можно торговать криптовалютой, но только в рабочие дни недели.
        10 March 2021
        Answer
        Гена
        Торговать криптой не всегда удобно, там проценты бывают по выплате не очень, а вот пополнять можно легко, главное найти где поменять
        11 October 2020
        Answer
        Арсен
        Арсен
        Подбираю брокера, важно чтобы можно было пополнять криптой и выводить также. кто уже торгует на бинариуме, можно там биток например закинуть?
        Подбираю брокера, важно чтобы можно было пополнять криптой и выводить также. кто уже торгует на бинариуме, можно там биток например закинуть?
        тоже интересно узнать, и в идеале что-то кроме биткоина
        Да, есть крипта там, и для торговли, и для вывода, и для пополнения. можно пополнять битком, эфиром, лайткоином и риплом!
        Спасибо за ответ, как раз то что надо.
        09 October 2020
        Answer
        Олег Иванов
        Олег Иванов
        Подбираю брокера, важно чтобы можно было пополнять криптой и выводить также. кто уже торгует на бинариуме, можно там биток например закинуть?
        Подбираю брокера, важно чтобы можно было пополнять криптой и выводить также. кто уже торгует на бинариуме, можно там биток например закинуть?
        тоже интересно узнать, и в идеале что-то кроме биткоина
        Да, есть крипта там, и для торговли, и для вывода, и для пополнения. можно пополнять битком, эфиром, лайткоином и риплом!
        06 October 2020
        Answer
        Никита Николаевич
        Подбираю брокера, важно чтобы можно было пополнять криптой и выводить также. кто уже торгует на бинариуме, можно там биток например закинуть?
        тоже интересно узнать, и в идеале что-то кроме биткоина
        05 October 2020
        Answer
        Арсен
        Арсен
        Подбираю брокера, важно чтобы можно было пополнять криптой и выводить также. кто уже торгует на бинариуме, можно там биток например закинуть?
        04 October 2020
        Answer
        Zebra
        подскажите с каких депозитов начинать у него можно?
        минимальный 10 баксов, но это фигня, хотя бы 50 надо, чтобы была возможность более гибкая для торговли
        подскажите с каких депозитов начинать у него можно?
        я начинал со 100 долларов у них, еще бонус получал тогда, правда и без него можно торговать, условия подходят и для малых депо
        спасибо, думаю гначну с 50 у.е., а там будет видно)
        если вопрос в том, чтобы протестить брокера, кидай 10 на счет и бери бонус, будет возможность совершить больше сделок, а там уже докинешь еще 40 баксов)
        а эта идея еще лучше, я чего-то и не подумал даже, спасибо, вот так и сделаю, всегда же можно пополнить снова если что)
        02 October 2020
        Answer
        Геннадий
        Геннадий
        подскажите с каких депозитов начинать у него можно?
        минимальный 10 баксов, но это фигня, хотя бы 50 надо, чтобы была возможность более гибкая для торговли
        подскажите с каких депозитов начинать у него можно?
        я начинал со 100 долларов у них, еще бонус получал тогда, правда и без него можно торговать, условия подходят и для малых депо
        спасибо, думаю гначну с 50 у.е., а там будет видно)
        если вопрос в том, чтобы протестить брокера, кидай 10 на счет и бери бонус, будет возможность совершить больше сделок, а там уже докинешь еще 40 баксов)
        30 September 2020
        Answer
        Zebra
        подскажите с каких депозитов начинать у него можно?
        минимальный 10 баксов, но это фигня, хотя бы 50 надо, чтобы была возможность более гибкая для торговли
        подскажите с каких депозитов начинать у него можно?
        я начинал со 100 долларов у них, еще бонус получал тогда, правда и без него можно торговать, условия подходят и для малых депо
        спасибо, думаю гначну с 50 у.е., а там будет видно)
        24 September 2020
        Answer
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