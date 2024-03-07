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        Breakout Zones

        Indicator for binary options Breakout Zones

        The Breakout Zones binary options indicator belongs to the category of reliable tools that can clearly indicate the current trend direction. It identifies breakout zones and signals the best moment to take a trade.

        This tool automatically displays support and resistance lines on the price chart. Designed to determine the range of price fluctuations, it easily recognizes bullish and bearish trends, which is the key to successful trading in the binary options and Forex markets. The developers are asking $97 for this indicator. We'll figure it out in this review whether it's worth the money, but in the meantime you can download Breakout Zones from our website for evaluation purposes completely free of charge.

        Content:

        breakout zones chart

        Characteristics Of The Binary Options Breakout Zones Indicator

        Installing The Binary Options Breakout Zones Indicator

        The Breakout Zones indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 platform. To do this, you need to add it to the root folder of the terminal by selecting “File” in MT4 and then “Open data directory”. In the directory that opens, you need to go to the “MQL4” folder and then to “Indicators”, and then move all the files there. Templates are installed in exactly the same way, but are placed in the “templates” folder. For more detailed installation instructions, see our video:

        Overview and Settings Of The Breakout Zones Indicator For Binary Options

        The main idea of ​​the indicator for binary options Breakout Zones is to determine the location of the price relative to the support and resistance levels formed by it. If prices manage to break above the resistance line, this indicates the beginning of a bullish trend, while breaking through support signals the start of a bearish market. This allows traders to make informed decisions about opening trades, as well as adjust current positions in accordance with the location of prices relative to support and resistance levels.

        support and resistance levels

        As you can see on the slide, after the candle closes above the resistance level, a unidirectional, recoilless growth of quotes usually occurs. On the other hand, once prices manage to break below support (as indicated by a candle closing below that level), they literally collapse, indicating the start of a bearish trend.

        settings in breakout zones

        This graphical analysis tool has few settings and they consist of only three variables:

        1. Local Time Zone – local UTC time zone;
        2. Dest Time Zone – time zone for starting drawing of range boundaries;
        3. Pips for Entry – adjustment of range boundaries.

        What makes the Breakout indicator especially valuable is its ability to detect significant changes in price behavior. The breakout zones it defines often indicate the start of a new trend or a significant price change. This opens up opportunities to trade breakouts. Its essence comes down to entering into a transaction immediately after the rate of the currency pair goes beyond the previously established range. On our website you can also familiarize yourself with other impulse indicators for binary options.

        To increase the percentage of profitable trades, we recommend using one of the trend indicators and opening positions on a breakthrough of the channel boundaries in its direction. In this case, your transactions will be closed with profit more often.

        The Breakout Zones indicator is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. The former can use it to recognize market trends, develop simple trading strategies and forecast exchange rate movements. In turn, experienced traders can use this tool to develop more advanced approaches based on price breakouts from support and resistance zones.

        Trading Rules For Binary Options Breakout Zones 

        The Breakout Zones binary options indicator gives quite a lot of accurate signals and is a valuable tool. It provides the trader with all the necessary information and analytical data for successful trading in the financial markets.

        In order to better understand the rules of trend trading, we recommend that you familiarize yourself with a selection of articles specifically devoted to this topic:

        Trading rules using the Breakout Zones binary options indicator for buying Call:

        1. The trend is upward.
        2. The candle closed above the upper limit of the range.
        3. At the opening of a new candle, we buy a Call option.

        To make money by depreciating the exchange rate and buying Put, we wait for the following conditions to be met:

        1. The trend is downward.
        2. The candle closed below the lower limit of the range.
        3. At the opening of a new candle, we buy a Put option.

        Any timeframe can be used. Recommended expiration time is 2 candles.

        Buying a Call Option

        The candle closed above the upper limit of the price corridor, which indicates the emergence of a new impulse for growth. At the opening of a new candle, open a Call.

        call option buy signal

        Buying a Put option

        The candle closed below the lower border of the price corridor, which indicates the emergence of a new downward impulse. At the opening of a new candle, open Put.

        signal to buy a put option

        Conclusion

        Analyzing price behavior during a price level breakout is a critical point. To distinguish genuine breakout signals from market noise, you should carefully study the volume, speed and reaction of the market to new price movements. This will help you make informed decisions in binary options trading and reduce the likelihood of losses.

        Considering the fairly accurate signals given by this indicator, its cost can be considered quite reasonable. At the same time, despite the fact that the Breakout Zones indicator is a powerful tool for technical analysis, obtaining sustainable results with its help will require an integrated approach. It includes not only the analysis of support and resistance levels, but also careful observation of price behavior. This will allow binary options traders to make informed decisions and achieve the desired results.

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        See also:

        Books on trading

        Current bonuses and promotional codes for BO

        Live chart for binary options online

        Official binary options brokers in Russia

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        Comments

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        Serheii
        Реально классная и удобная платформа для торговли!
        26 November 2024
        Answer
        Mister X
        Mister X
        While the indicator works well on trending markets, it struggles in sideways or flat conditions. You need to filter out trades during low volatility periods to avoid false signals.
        21 November 2024
        Answer
        Scruffy
        Scruffy
        The $97 price tag is reasonable if you’re committed to binary options trading. I’ve seen indicators priced much higher that didn’t deliver as clear and actionable signals as this one does.
        21 November 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Подождите, если надо изучать объемы, нужен индикатор объемов.
        Богдан, Некоторые брокеры предоставляют информацию об объемах, но она запаздывает.
        Трейдер БО, Вот и я об этом. Пока объемы не работают
        Богдан, Все зависит от брокера.
        11 September 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Подождите, если надо изучать объемы, нужен индикатор объемов.
        Богдан, Некоторые брокеры предоставляют информацию об объемах, но она запаздывает.
        Трейдер БО, Вот и я об этом. Пока объемы не работают
        22 August 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Подождите, если надо изучать объемы, нужен индикатор объемов.
        Богдан, Некоторые брокеры предоставляют информацию об объемах, но она запаздывает.
        20 August 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Подождите, если надо изучать объемы, нужен индикатор объемов.
        Богдан, Согласен, а адекватно работающий индюк объёмов ох как не просто найти.
        07 August 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Подождите, если надо изучать объемы, нужен индикатор объемов.
        07 August 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Главное дождаться сигнала на открытие сделки. Так хочется схватить самое начало.)))
        tirant, Самое начало практически не возможно поймать, и это может быть ложным сигналом. Лучше перебдеть, чем потом разворачиваться, и уходить в безубыток.
        Артур, согласен. И именно этот индюк может помочь с сигналом на вход.
        06 August 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Главное дождаться сигнала на открытие сделки. Так хочется схватить самое начало.)))
        tirant, Самое начало практически не возможно поймать, и это может быть ложным сигналом. Лучше перебдеть, чем потом разворачиваться, и уходить в безубыток.
        06 August 2024
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Главное дождаться сигнала на открытие сделки. Так хочется схватить самое начало.)))
        06 August 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Тестировал несколько стратегий и лучшие результаты на бинарных опционах получил, покупая на откате к пробитому уровню. Рекомендую!
        Option Bull, а я вот попробовал поторговать с использованием графических фигур вроде треугольника и т.д. для дополнительной фильтрации тренда и сигналов. Возможно это более заморочно, но оно однозначно того стоит! Можешь тоже попробовать)
        06 August 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Я бы еще от себя добавил, что очень важно не попасться на ложное пробитие уровней. Когда цена закрывается, но линию пересекает не тело свечи, а только ее тень.
        06 August 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Тестировал несколько стратегий и лучшие результаты на бинарных опционах получил, покупая на откате к пробитому уровню. Рекомендую!
        06 August 2024
        Answer
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