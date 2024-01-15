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        5 Best Books on Binary Options Trading

        5 Best Books on Binary Options Trading

        There is no person in the world who would become a professional trader from the first deal. This applies not only to the binary options and Forex market, but also to any other trading platform where transactions for the purchase and sale of various financial instruments are concluded.

        To achieve a good result in such a complex area as binary options trading, you need a lot of patience, perseverance and, of course, knowledge. Without self-education and systematic work on mistakes, your chances of success will tend to zero. But where can you get the information you need? The answer is obvious - in books.

        Quotex

        Today this source of information has undeservedly faded into the background. Social networks, websites and instant messengers took first place. The modern world inexorably dictates its own rules. However, most of the market postulates and patterns identified by speculators who traded on the quotation tape back in the 30s of the last century remain relevant today.

        We have compiled for you a rating of the most valuable, from our point of view, books dedicated to binary options trading. We are confident that they will be useful not only for beginners, but also for those who have been on the market for several years.

        Content:

        The Book “How to Trade Binary Options”cover of a book on binary options

        We begin our rating with the book “How to Trade Binary Options” by former commodity trading advisor and independent trader with 20 years of experience - Dan DeCecco.

        Author:

        Dana is a professional trader registered with the CFTC and is a member of the US National Futures Association (NFA).

        DeCecco relies on technical analysis for his trading, using various charting techniques to predict future price movements.

        Knowing how the stock, options, futures and forex markets function, he finds patterns in intermarket analysis, which he subsequently uses to make decisions on the purchase of Call and Put binary options.

        The book “How to Trade Binary Options” tells how to make trades on the Nadex platform, describes what it's like to trade using a relatively new instrument for financial markets, and also provides examples of trades by Dana himself.

         

        The Book "TRADING: Binary Options for Beginners, Binary Options Strategies, Binary Options for Advanced, Binary Options Basics"

        The next book on our list is a complete guide from Jordan Sykes “TRADING: Binary Options for Beginners, Binary Options Strategies, Binary Options for Advanced, Binary Options Basics”

        cover of a book on trading.

        Author:

        Experienced trader Jordan Sykes in his book shares practical techniques for working in the BO market with his readers. According to Sykes himself, his goal is to open the reader's mind, give him a clear understanding of binary options and give him the courage to embark on a journey to new heights of mastery. As Sykes says, there are so many ways to make money, but many people simply don't know where to start.

        The book "Trading" consists of 4 parts. The first reveals the basic concepts of the binary options market, key concepts and simple winning trading strategies that will help binary options beginners master a new type of earnings.

        In the second part, Sykes already shares the secrets of more advanced techniques: gamma scalping, the use of Pivot levels, the author’s “Fence” strategy, a strategy based on Fibonacci levels, reveals the features of constructing protective positions, and also shares the secrets of money management and competent trading risk management. Using multiple time frames simultaneously to find the most reliable entry points is also included in this section.

        In the third part of his book “Trading,” Jordan reveals to readers the features of using technical analysis and more advanced trading methods, and also describes in detail speculation strategies with different investment horizons: from ultra-short-term scalping to long-term transactions with long expiration periods of binary options.

        The final fifth part of the book is devoted to the analysis of fundamental methods of market forecasting and their combined application with technical analysis. In conclusion, the author shares with readers his favorite candlestick patterns that have a high probability of predicting price movement in a certain direction.

        The book definitely deserves your attention, as evidenced by real reviews.

        The Book “Call or PUT: How I Make a Profit Using Binary Options”

        For anyone who wants to truly understand binary options, we recommend reading Dennis Preston's book “Call or PUT: How I Make a Profit Using Binary Options.”

        book cover call or put

        Author:

        Dennis Preston has a unique ability to convey complex trading concepts to his readers in simple language. His books are read in one sitting. The author expresses his thoughts so simply and clearly.

        Not only does Preston write very good books on trading on the financial markets, but he also helps beginners to learn binary options trading through his company, JH Options.

        In addition to the now classic topics describing the basics of trading and the most basic concepts, Dennis in his book “Call or PUT: How I Make a Profit Using Binary Options” describes his own rules for choosing a reliable binary options broker. We recommend reading the article on our website in which we describe this process in detail.

        In his book, Preston describes in detail the work of his favorite indicators and strategies, and also gives recommendations on money management and investment diversification.

        The Book “Binary options without a mask”

        Anna Kulling’s book “Binary Options Without a Mask” will help beginners dot the i’s in the question: “Are binary options a game or serious trading?” Every participant in this market will agree that it is enough to utter the word “binary” out loud, and heated debates immediately flare up about what kind of financial instrument it is.

        cover of the book binary options without a mask.Author:

        Anna Culling is a simple Italian woman trying to understand the complex concepts of financial markets. She has been trading for over 17 years, writing books about her path to the binary options market and more.

        In her book, Kulling shares with readers an honest and unbiased view of the binary options market. She debunks the myth of “easy money”, pointing out a large number of traps that you can very easily fall into if you do not follow certain trading rules. At the same time, it demonstrates the real potential of binary options as a tool for making money with its inherent advantages and disadvantages.

        The book provides an understanding of the basics of binary options trading statistics. Much attention is paid to the probability of a positive outcome, as well as the rules for choosing a good broker for trading and the profitability/risk ratio. The basis of Anna Culling's approach is a shift in the probability of success in her direction through analysis of trading volumes.

         

        The Book "How to Trade Binary Options Successfully: A Complete Guide to Trading"

        cover of the book how to successfully trade binary options

        According to Meir Liraz, the main secret to success in binary options trading is overcoming fear and effective money management. The book contains many useful trading tips. Beginners and others will be able to supplement their knowledge with new methods of effective trading and proper risk distribution.

        Author:

        Meir Liraz is a businessman, trader and investor, author of popular books. His strategies are simple and easy to use. Each of his books is filled with how-to instructions, forms, guides, worksheets, and checklists.

        In his book, Liraz advises beginners to first get a demo account. Excellent knowledge of the trading platform is a necessary condition for successfully concluding transactions not only with binary options, but also in the Forex, stocks, derivatives and cryptocurrency markets.

        The second thing that traders pay attention to when taking their first steps in trading Call binary options or Put binary options is opening an account with a reliable and trusted broker. Meir considers this critically important, and we fully support him on this issue. We have an article on our website dedicated to the issues of choosing a reliable broker. We advise everyone to read it and avoid common mistakes.

        Conclusion

        As you may have guessed, binary options are both very simple in nature, but at the same time the least understood by most traders. They raise doubts even among those who should understand them due to their professional duties. What can we say about ordinary individual investors?

        Therefore, it is very important at the very beginning of your career as a binary options trader to thoroughly understand them and understand how to choose the right broker. Because this choice will largely determine whether you will become a new successful trader or join the list of eternally dissatisfied clients complaining about their fate because they ran into outright scammers at the very beginning of their journey.

        If you read at least a few of the books we recommend, your experience will reach new heights, and trades for buying Call and Put binary options will become a means to achieve the main goal - stable profits. We wish you all success and a favorable trend!

        PO

        See Also:

        Estimate:
        (3.75 / 5)
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        Comments

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        Руслан
        Руслан
        Спасибо за регулярно предоставляемые новые материалы для обучения! Об этих книгах никогда ранее не слышал, но с радостью готов загуглить и ознакомиться)
        19 May 2025
        Answer
        Daniel
        Daniel
        I have read the second and the third, but the rest of the books are kinda hard to come by. Just like the other guy said, it'd be great if you could provide us with some links. Other than that, thanks for a great review!
        19 May 2025
        Answer
        Аnthony
        Аnthony
        I haven't read any of these. To be honest, I never was interested in books about trading, but I guess, putting in the effort to read would benefit me in the long term. Also, I'd really appreciate if there also were links to where I can find these books.
        19 May 2025
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Я не нашел в переводе. Скорее всего только на амазоне и на енг. Без перевода.
        28 October 2024
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Я забил в гугл название и автора последней книги. Выдало эту статью.)) Надо искать.
        28 October 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Надо погуглить, может есть в переводе.
        25 October 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Моего английского к сожалению не достаточно для прочтения этих книг.
        25 October 2024
        Answer
        Serg
        Man, binary options aren't some get-rich-quick thing. I learned that the hard way 🤦‍♂️. Blew my first account 'cause I didn’t bother reading stuff like this. DeCecco's book? That one actually helped me figure out Nadex, and now I’m not just gambling. Recommend it if you wanna stop relying on luck and start using your brain 😅.
        09 October 2024
        Answer
        Scruffy
        Scruffy
        I used to think binary options were just a joke, but Anna Kulling's no-mask book? She gets real. It's not just push-button, make-cash kinda stuff. I legit rethought how I approached trades after reading it, and it paid off. Worth picking up if you’re tired of the ‘easy money’ hype.
        09 October 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Надеюсь они хотя бы переведены.
        17 July 2024
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Да что же их так много. была бы одна и самая лучшая. А то куча...
        17 July 2024
        Answer
        WinOption Admin
        WinOption Admin
        Интересная подборка книг. На мой взгляд, новичкам лучше начинать изучение трейдинга БО с тех книг, которые написаны простым и понятным языком. В данном случае это книги "Call или Put" и "Бинарные опционы без маски".
        Option Bull, Поздравляем! Вы оставили самый лучший комментарий. Пожалуйста, сообщите свои контактные данные в Telegram, чтобы мы могли вручить вам промокод на $10.
        16 July 2024
        Answer
        Andrey Voropaev
        Andrey Voropaev
        Книги - это хорошо, но книги это всего лишь теория для знакомства и погружения в тему, научиться по книгам торговать бинарными опционами - это, мягко говоря, невозможно. Это то же самое, что делать хирургическую операцию по удалению аппендицита по книгам)) Теория - это первый этап, а дальше месяцы практики, практики, практики - и куча ошибок и опыта. Только реально торгуя, применяя теоретические знания, причём однозначно только на демо счету с анализом истории, подключая и применяя различные индикаторы и стратегии, чтобы понять как работают они на реальном графике, МОЖНО научиться торговать и зарабатывать в торговле бинарными опционами. Нужен чёткий план и серьёзное отношения к торговле, а не просто как угадывание куда пойдёт график подобно играм и казино. В дополнение скажу ещё, что это очень интересно и если применять и фундаментальный анализ, тогда ты чувствуешь себя полноценным игроком на бирже, понимая как работают рынки, от чего зависит цена, какие глобальные события в политике и в экономике в мире действуют и влияют на тренды и общую ценовую тенденцию выбранных активов. Вот только тогда в комплексе можно рассчитывать на реальную и стабильную прибыль. Без усилий в этом мире ничего не добьёшься. Желаю всем хорошего профита и терпения на нелёгком пути торговли бинарными опционами... Спасибо авторам за статью и рекомендации!
        Владимир, вы не поверите, но, чтобы успешно провести операцию по удалению аппендикса, студенту медику необходимо изучить: Анатомию тонкого кишечника, включая слепую кишку и аппендикс, брюшную полость, работу кровеносной системы брюшной полости, лимфатическую систему брюшной полости, иннервацию брюшной полости. Затем изучить физиологию - функции аппендикса, физиологию воспаления, сепсис, водно-электролитный баланс. После чего как следует изучить возможные патологии - причины, типы и осложнения аппендицита, дифференциальную диагностику заболеваний органов брюшной полости и многое что еще. И представляете, Владимир, что будет с пациентом, если такой медик плохо это все изучит и не прочитает в книжках? А сразу, как вы призываете, пойдет делать разрез в нижней правой части живота?? Это, мягко говоря, ничем хорошим не закончится точно. Поэтому теория также необходима, как и практика. И не нужно делать вид, что все книги – ерунда. Это откровенно не умная позиция, Владимир.
        16 July 2024
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        Книги - это хорошо, но книги это всего лишь теория для знакомства и погружения в тему, научиться по книгам торговать бинарными опционами - это, мягко говоря, невозможно. Это то же самое, что делать хирургическую операцию по удалению аппендицита по книгам)) Теория - это первый этап, а дальше месяцы практики, практики, практики - и куча ошибок и опыта. Только реально торгуя, применяя теоретические знания, причём однозначно только на демо счету с анализом истории, подключая и применяя различные индикаторы и стратегии, чтобы понять как работают они на реальном графике, МОЖНО научиться торговать и зарабатывать в торговле бинарными опционами. Нужен чёткий план и серьёзное отношения к торговле, а не просто как угадывание куда пойдёт график подобно играм и казино. В дополнение скажу ещё, что это очень интересно и если применять и фундаментальный анализ, тогда ты чувствуешь себя полноценным игроком на бирже, понимая как работают рынки, от чего зависит цена, какие глобальные события в политике и в экономике в мире действуют и влияют на тренды и общую ценовую тенденцию выбранных активов. Вот только тогда в комплексе можно рассчитывать на реальную и стабильную прибыль. Без усилий в этом мире ничего не добьёшься. Желаю всем хорошего профита и терпения на нелёгком пути торговли бинарными опционами... Спасибо авторам за статью и рекомендации!
        15 July 2024
        Answer
        игорь
        Статья краткая и легко читаемая. Представлены обзоры пяти популярных книг по торговле бинарными опционами. Включена ссылка на каждый обзор книги для дополнительного исследования. Области для улучшения: Недостаток объективности: Статья носит рекламный характер и явно продвигает определенные книги по торговле бинарными опционами. Это может вызвать предвзятость и поставить под сомнение достоверность обзоров. Отсутствие критического анализа: Обзоры книг в основном сосредоточены на положительных аспектах, не выделяя потенциальные недостатки или критикуя сомнительные методы. Отсутствие информации о квалификации автора: Неясно, кто является автором статьи и имеет ли он опыт в торговле бинарными опционами. Это может снизить доверие читателя. Отсутствие упоминания рисков: В статье не упоминается о значительных рисках, связанных с торговлей бинарными опционами. Это важный момент, который следует учитывать перед изучением этой темы. Устаревшая информация: Даты публикации книг не указаны, что затрудняет определение того, содержат ли они актуальную информацию в быстро меняющейся сфере бинарных опционов. Рекомендации: Для улучшения статьи следует рассмотреть следующие рекомендации: Представить более сбалансированный взгляд на рассматриваемые книги, включая как положительные, так и отрицательные отзывы. Указать авторитетность автора, например, его опыт в торговле бинарными опционами или связанные с этой темой сертификаты. Включить предупреждение о рисках, связанных с торговлей бинарными опционами, и подчеркнуть важность ответственной торговли. Обновить информацию о книгах, указав их даты публикации, чтобы читатели могли оценить актуальность представленной информации.
        12 July 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Многие книги, которые помогут с бинарными опционами, посвящены торговле на рынке Форекс или торговле акциями. Однако хорошая книга по бинарным опционам может заверить вас, что она никогда не будет слишком сложной. Ищите книги, которые не содержат простых, исчерпывающих финансовых отчетов. Ведь ваша цель — понять теорию, а не усложнять процесс.
        12 July 2024
        Answer
        Магомедгаджи
        Книги могут помочь опытным трейдерам, новички могут только запутаться
        12 July 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        А уже только потом следует постепенно переходить к таким мастодонтам в трейдинге, как тот же Дана ДеЧекко. Такие люди пишут более специфическим языком, на уровне академической литературы.
        Option Bull, согласен полностью. Когда начинаешь вкатываться в трейдинг с книг, написанных более сложным языком, то начинает болеть голова и возникает каша в ней. Начинать нужно с более простых вещей, чтобы было проще переваривать информацию)
        12 July 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        А уже только потом следует постепенно переходить к таким мастодонтам в трейдинге, как тот же Дана ДеЧекко. Такие люди пишут более специфическим языком, на уровне академической литературы.
        12 July 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Интересная подборка книг. На мой взгляд, новичкам лучше начинать изучение трейдинга БО с тех книг, которые написаны простым и понятным языком. В данном случае это книги "Call или Put" и "Бинарные опционы без маски".
        12 July 2024
        Answer
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