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        Trend Lock System v1

        Paid strategy for binary options Trend Lock System v1

        The strategy for binary options Trend Lock System v1 is paid and costs €149, but it contains indicators that are built on Moving Averages and are freely available, and the signal indicator completely “redraws” all signals.

        Despite the fact that the Trend Lock System v1 trading system is paid, you can download it for FREE from our website to review it.

        Binary options strategy Trend Lock System v1

        Characteristics of the strategy for binary options Trend Lock System v1

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: any.
        • Expiration: Doesn't matter since the strategy is unworkable.
        • Option Types: Doesn't matter since the strategy is unworkable.
        • Indicators: #P4L CandleTime, ColorWave-Clock, FNCD, TURBO TREND, zTURBO V2.
        • Trading instruments: any.
        • Trading time: Doesn't matter as the strategy is unworkable.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , AlpariBinarium .

        Installing strategy indicators for binary options Trend Lock System v1 in MT4

        Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

        If desired, you can customize the indicators, but as mentioned earlier, they all work on the Moving Average principle, which can be used for free in any trading terminal:

         

        Settings of the first indicators strategy Trend Lock System v1

         

        Settings of the second indicator strategy Trend Lock System v1

         

        Also, many similar indicators can be easily found on the Internet for free.

        The essence and rules of trading using the binary options strategy Trend Lock System v1

        The Moving Average is a proven and effective indicator, and if used correctly, it can be used to conduct analysis and make profitable trades. Therefore, the Trend Lock System v1 strategy has the right to life, but only if it were free.

        To make sure that all indicators work according to the principle described above, it is enough to install two Moving Averages on the chart with the same settings as the indicator from the strategy:

        Comparison of the first indicator of the Trend Lock System v1 strategy

        As you can see, an exact match of the signals is obtained.

        The “basement” indicator has modified settings, but even with them the differences between the signals are minimal:

        Comparison of the second indicator of the Trend Lock System v1 strategy

        In the image above, special attention can be paid to the second signal, which is completely identical to the Moving Average on the chart. In other cases there is a simple displacement.

        Also, the signal indicator zTURBO V2, which is a classic “redrawing” indicator, deserves special attention in the Trend Lock System v1 strategy. You can verify this without any problems by “running” the indicator in the tester:

         

        Trend Lock System v1 strategy test

         

        Redrawing the signal of the Trend Lock System v1 strategy indicator

         

        As you can see, the signal changes its position, and if you continue to test the indicator, this will repeat constantly. If desired, everyone can test the indicator themselves to make sure of this.

        If we talk about trading itself, then there is no point in using Moving Averages alone, since they should be supplemented with some filters.

        Conclusion

        As you can see, the Trend Lock System v1 strategy is an ordinary “dummy”, which is assembled from free indicators and sold under the guise of a highly effective trading system. This once again proves that each strategy or indicator must be checked not only on history or a tester, but also in real time to ensure that it works.

        Also, do not forget that even if trading is carried out according to a non-working strategy, then with competent rules of money management and risk management it will always be possible to save a large part of the deposit.

        The broker through whom trading is conducted is no less important. You can choose a trusted broker in our rating of binary options brokers . We wish you successful trading!

        Free download indicators and template for the Trend Lock System v1 strategy

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionCrypto , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Quotex

        See also:

        Martingale calculator

        Binary options trading platforms

        Books on trading

        Current bonuses and promotional codes for 2020

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        Comments

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        Trader
        Trader
        Прогнал тоже в тестере стрелочник из этой системы trend lock system v1, тупо рисует жестко. а цена пипец конечно у нее. видел сайт этого продажника, у него там все по такой цене и все фигня нерабочая!
        22 July 2020
        Answer
        Каролина
        спасибо что подсказываете и нерабочие, но платные продукты, а то так попадешься на такие бабки и все...
        22 July 2020
        Answer
        крутой
        крутой
        мдааааа...а так новичок глянет, с виду же прибыльно, а тут на тебе, такая подстава
        22 July 2020
        Answer
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