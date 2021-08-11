    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Binary Options Trading Strategies That Work
        /
        TOP 5 most accurate strategies for binary options for 5 minutes

        Strategies for binary options for 5 minutes (TOP 5)

        Today there are many trading methodologies that can be categorized not only by type but also by timeframes. Among beginners, the most popular are undoubtedly the methods for binary options with a 5-minute expiration, followed by turbo options (with expiration in 60 seconds or less).

        It's worth noting immediately that 5-minute binary options strategies have more advantages compared to shorter time intervals. This is due to increased profitability with a lower probability of loss. Making a price movement prediction for 60 seconds is much more difficult than for 5 minutes.

        Let's examine the TOP 5 best strategies for binary options.

        Contents:

        office worker man is running against time

        General Characteristics of TOP Systems for 5-Minute Binary Options

        Today we'll introduce you to binary options strategies that are suitable for MetaTrader 4 terminal and use only classic option types: Call and Put.

        For 5-minute binary options strategies, any trading instruments are suitable: currency pairs, stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and indices.

        To minimize risk, it's best to choose the most volatile and active trading time: from 7:00 to 19:00 Kyiv time.

        And note that it's better to trade through verified brokers, among which we can highlight Quotex, Pocket Option, and Deriv.

        Since these strategies require the MetaTrader 4 terminal, below you'll find a video with detailed instructions for installing indicators for this platform.

        Flash-FX Scalper System

        The Flash-FX Scalper strategy is a paid signal strategy for binary options with elements of scalping and trend trading. It consists of several signal indicators (arrows and large dots) and an information panel that helps determine when an asset's price is in a trend, and also provides signals in the form of multicolored squares.

        The rules for the 5-minute binary strategy for option contracts using the Flash-FX Scalper system are quite simple: Call contracts are purchased when:

        • The trading instrument code on the panel is green.
        • The square under the selected timeframe is also green.
        • A green arrow appears on the chart.
        • The price is above the gray large dots.

        call option in Flash FX Scalper

        Put is purchased when:

        • The trading instrument code on the panel is white.
        • The square under the selected timeframe is also white.
        • A white arrow appears on the chart.
        • The price is below the gray large dots.

        put option in Flash FX Scalper

        Download Flash FX Scalper

        Download

        M5 Scalping Method

        The M5 Scalping strategy consists of automatically constructed levels, two filter indicators located in the "basement," and precise signals in the form of arrows. Also, in this method, for the trader's convenience, the current trading day is displayed on a gray background, and in the upper left corner, there is a small information panel with metrics of the traded asset.

        Rules for entering a Call purchase trade using the M5 Scalping method:

        • A white up arrow appears on the chart.
        • The price must be near a level, and preferably above it.
        • The "basement" filter indicators turn blue.

        Call Options using M5 Scalping binary options strategy

        Rules for entering a Put purchase trade:

        • A white down arrow appears on the chart.
        • The price must be near a level, and preferably below it.
        • The "basement" filter indicators turn red.

        Put Options using M5 Scalping binary options strategy

        Download M5 Scalping

        Download

        5M Binary Options v6.1 Method

        This strategy is the simplest in our TOP list, as it includes only two indicators: a signal one (arrows) and an oscillator as a filter. The "basement" oscillator is built on Moving Averages and the Stochastic Oscillator indicator.

        Trading rules for the 5M Binary Options v6.1 method are as simple as the strategy itself. Call is purchased when:

        • A light blue arrow appears
        • The oscillator dots in the "basement" are blue

        call option 5 minute strategy

        Put is purchased when:

        • A yellow arrow appears
        • The oscillator dots in the "basement" are red

        put option 5 minute strategy

        Download 5M Binary Options v6.1

        Download

        Binary System Tactics

        This methodology includes fifteen indicators, some of them are purely informational, while only six indicators are used for generating trading signals. The strategy itself is a variation of a channel system, where trading is conducted along an automatically constructed channel. This 5-minute options tactic also employs local support and resistance levels, as well as global supply and demand levels.

        5-minute Call options are purchased when:

        • An up arrow appears
        • The price is at the lower channel boundary or above the middle channel boundary
        • Wait for a local level to appear (blue dots)
        • A green dot appears
        • Stoch Bars and Stoch Histogram indicators turn green
        • The %R indicator is above the "Sell Zone"

        call binary options 5 minutes

        5-minute Put options are purchased when:

        • A down arrow appears
        • The price is at the upper channel boundary or below the middle channel boundary
        • Wait for a local level to appear (red dots)
        • A red dot appears
        • Stoch Bars and Stoch Histogram indicators turn red
        • The %R indicator should be below the "Buy Zone"

        put binary options 5 minutes

        Download Binary System

        Download

        Magnetic Tactics

        This algorithm is based on the ZigZag indicator, which serves as a trend indicator and trading signals generator. In addition to this, this tactic has other indicators and filters: oscillators, histograms, and a signal panel from different timeframes.

        To purchase Call options for 5 minutes using this tactic, you need:

        • ZigZag shows an up arrow
        • The price is above green and blue dots
        • The M5 Forex Supreme Filter indicator is blue
        • M1 and M5 timeframes on the info panel in the upper left corner are blue
        • There are no yellow dots on RSI TC NEW indicating a flat
        • RSI TC NEW values are above "50" and below "70"

        buying call option

        To purchase Put using this method, you need:

        • ZigZag shows a down arrow
        • The price is below green and blue dots
        • The M5 Forex Supreme Filter indicator is purple
        • M1 and M5 timeframes on the info panel in the upper left corner are purple
        • There are no yellow dots on RSI TC NEW indicating a flat
        • RSI TC NEW values are above "30" and below "50"

        buying put option

        Download Magnetic

        Download

        Tips for Beginners Using Strategies

        Any options strategy can be made more effective by following certain rules. The most important of these is trend trading. If you want to learn how to quickly identify the main trend in the market, we recommend studying this collection of articles on the topic:

        Understanding the likely direction of price movement can significantly increase your chances of successfully closing a trade, which is especially important for binary options, where profits are less than losses and mathematical expectation is always against the trader.

        Additionally, always try to use technical analysis. In our experience, the ability to build channels and identify important price levels, combined with knowledge of basic graphical analysis patterns, will certainly positively affect your trading results. Besides this, it's necessary to use Price Action and candlesticks, which will help strengthen the trading signals of any system.

        Also, don't forget about risk management and capital management rules, as these are what improve your strategy and allow you to apply it on any timeframe.

        Conclusion

        All of the above TOP-5 strategies for 5-minute binary options are nothing more than a subjective selection, and before starting to trade with them, it's recommended to test them on a demo account. Only after this should you start trading with small amounts to ensure proper understanding of the rules of a specific binary strategy. It's also very important to trade through verified brokers, a list of which you can find on our website in the binary options brokers rating.

        If you have questions about how one of the strategies or indicators works, write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionCrypto, where we will definitely address all your questions in video format.

        Quotex

        See also:

        Official binary options brokers in Russia

        Trading psychology - what a beginner needs to know

        How to profit by trading on clean charts

        Live chart for binary options online

         
        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Daniel
        Daniel
        Thanks for the tips! I was going to try one-minute strategies someday soon, but five minute ones seem like a more safe choice for now. I guess since I don't have the skill for one-minute trades right now, I could start from the five-minutes trades as well!
        10 January 2025
        Answer
        Аnthony
        Аnthony
        Great strats, and the instructions are really easy, thanks!
        10 January 2025
        Answer
        Сергей
        Здравствуйте, сделайте мобильную стратегию для телефона.
        07 May 2023
        Answer
        Сергей
        А почему вы ни где не упоминаете брокера ИНТРЕЙДБАР? Потому что он честный?
        Сергей, скорее всего потому, что не спонсирует этот сайт.
        Владимир, не знаю про спонсирование, но брокер дно. Вы сами понимаете что брокер не может себе сделать платформу и использует бесплатный живой график tradingview, видимо нет денег, а теперь подумайте что будет когда вы выиграете хорошую сумму? бинарные опционы это не биржевой актив, так что тут брокер зарабатывает чисто на клиентах
        Вячеслав, Т.е. Binance дно по вашей логике, раз они используют у себя на сайте и в приложении график tradingview?) А binance на минуточку топ крипто биржа с самым большим оборотом. Помимо нее график tradingview используется и на других платформах и терминалах. Но они все дно конечно же))
        Сергей, ты заходил на Binance? у них есть несколько вариантов просто, как свой так и трейдинг вью можешь на выбор. А твой интрейдбар не парится, арендовал платформу и все, да и сайт уже 5 лет обновить не может, незаморачивается короче
        Вячеслав, я торгую на бинансе и видел несколько других сервисов у которых просто график от tradingview и они далеко не дно) Это не мой интрейд, я на нем не торговал никогда. Просто ваши аргументы не аргументы ниразу насчет использования tv графика, что это что-то унизительное и халтурное)
        18 September 2021
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        А почему вы ни где не упоминаете брокера ИНТРЕЙДБАР? Потому что он честный?
        Сергей, скорее всего потому, что не спонсирует этот сайт.
        Владимир, не знаю про спонсирование, но брокер дно. Вы сами понимаете что брокер не может себе сделать платформу и использует бесплатный живой график tradingview, видимо нет денег, а теперь подумайте что будет когда вы выиграете хорошую сумму? бинарные опционы это не биржевой актив, так что тут брокер зарабатывает чисто на клиентах
        Вячеслав, Т.е. Binance дно по вашей логике, раз они используют у себя на сайте и в приложении график tradingview?) А binance на минуточку топ крипто биржа с самым большим оборотом. Помимо нее график tradingview используется и на других платформах и терминалах. Но они все дно конечно же))
        Сергей, ты заходил на Binance? у них есть несколько вариантов просто, как свой так и трейдинг вью можешь на выбор. А твой интрейдбар не парится, арендовал платформу и все, да и сайт уже 5 лет обновить не может, незаморачивается короче
        18 September 2021
        Answer
        Сергей
        А почему вы ни где не упоминаете брокера ИНТРЕЙДБАР? Потому что он честный?
        Сергей, скорее всего потому, что не спонсирует этот сайт.
        Владимир, не знаю про спонсирование, но брокер дно. Вы сами понимаете что брокер не может себе сделать платформу и использует бесплатный живой график tradingview, видимо нет денег, а теперь подумайте что будет когда вы выиграете хорошую сумму? бинарные опционы это не биржевой актив, так что тут брокер зарабатывает чисто на клиентах
        Вячеслав, Т.е. Binance дно по вашей логике, раз они используют у себя на сайте и в приложении график tradingview?) А binance на минуточку топ крипто биржа с самым большим оборотом. Помимо нее график tradingview используется и на других платформах и терминалах. Но они все дно конечно же))
        18 September 2021
        Answer
        Сергей
        Объясните, как в Magnetic уровень RSI может быть ниже 50 и выше 70 одновременно?)) Может вместо 70 имелось ввиду 30?
        18 September 2021
        Answer
        Вячеслав, 1. "брокер дно" - не брокер, т.к. не выводит сделки на рынок, а букмекер, т.к. БО это ставки, а не сделки. 2. про "хорошие суммы" - так это в том числе и у рекламируемых здесь так называемых "брокерах". 3. большое вам спасибо: за 20 лет заработков на финансовых рынках именно от вас получил ценнейшую информацию. :-)
        16 August 2021
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        А почему вы ни где не упоминаете брокера ИНТРЕЙДБАР? Потому что он честный?
        Сергей, скорее всего потому, что не спонсирует этот сайт.
        Владимир, не знаю про спонсирование, но брокер дно. Вы сами понимаете что брокер не может себе сделать платформу и использует бесплатный живой график tradingview, видимо нет денег, а теперь подумайте что будет когда вы выиграете хорошую сумму? бинарные опционы это не биржевой актив, так что тут брокер зарабатывает чисто на клиентах
        16 August 2021
        Answer
        Владимир
        А почему вы ни где не упоминаете брокера ИНТРЕЙДБАР? Потому что он честный?
        Сергей, скорее всего потому, что не спонсирует этот сайт.
        16 August 2021
        Answer
        Сергей
        А почему вы ни где не упоминаете брокера ИНТРЕЙДБАР? Потому что он честный?
        15 August 2021
        Answer
        Leonid
        Leonid
        спасибо за эти точные стратегии для бинарных опционов на 5 минут, но вот только не все из них точные))
        11 August 2021
        Answer
        Даниил
        Даниил
        первые две знаю, флеш фх кстати платный, лично мне понравилась последняя, ее пока тестирую, потому что зигзаг не люблю, а в общем вроде ничего, время покажет
        11 August 2021
        Answer
        Димка
        спасибо за эти точные стратегии для бинарных опционов на 5 минут, но вот только не все из них точные))
        да, но в конце статьи как раз есть дополнение к этому что это субъективная подборка и обязательно тестите. в нете куча стратегий и уже в который раз убеждаюсь, что как бы автор по ней круто не торговал, не факт что ты сможешь так же
        11 August 2021
        Answer
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        An email with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account has been sent to {email} .

        *If you haven't received the email, please check your SPAM folder ; it may have been sent there by mistake . Be sure to click NOT SPAM , then you will be able to activate your account using the link in the email.

        ** If the letter hasn't arrived within 5 minutes, even in spam, please contact us at support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        Happy trading with us!