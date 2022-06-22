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        The broker closed my trade in the red, what should I do?

        The Broker Closed My Trade in the Red - is He a Scammer?

        Often in reviews of a particular binary options broker you can hear: “the broker closed my trade with a minus of just one point...”. Does this mean that the broker is a scammer or is there a reason for this? Let's find out in our article.

        Content:

        Why Can a Deal Close at Minus One Point?

        Quite a few traders have found themselves in a situation where a deal, even with an honest binary options broker, closed in the red by just one point. This outcome of the transaction is very unpleasant, and if this happens several times, then thoughts creep in that the broker is a fraudster and is deliberately closing your transactions at a loss. These are the conclusions you can often see both on others and on our forum :

        negative review about quotex

        But in reality this is far from the case, and in 99% of cases this is not due to deception on the part of the company. Moreover, very often the opposite situation also happens, when the transaction is closed at plus one point, then you are not saying that the broker is cheating with quotes?)

        The main reasons for such unsuccessful deal closures are three reasons:

        1. various quote providers;
        2. OTC quotes ;
        3. trading through “black” brokers.

        Quote Providers

        Every reputable binary options broker gets quotes from a specific provider, and it is rare for different companies to have the same liquidity provider. That is why it can happen that a transaction is closed in the minus by just one point in one terminal, although in another it would have closed in the plus.

        The most popular liquidity providers are:

        • MetaTrader 4/5 (MetaQuotes);
        • SaxoTrader;
        • Integral;
        • CQG;
        • LMAX;
        • Rithmic;
        • Currenex.

        MetaQuotes, which is first on the list and which created the well-known MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, allows you to work with the following companies (these companies can be selected as a quote provider if you are a client of the company):

        liquidity providers

        And these are not all liquidity providers, since there are also smaller companies about which little is known, but their services can be used by binary options brokers.

        OTC Quotes

        OTC quotes are over-the-counter and each company has its own algorithm for constructing prices on weekends and holidays. Such prices are not real and trading at them has only indirect similarities to regular trading, since you cannot conduct fundamental or technical analysis . More precisely, any analysis can be carried out, but whether it works or not will be decided by chance.

        To understand how real prices differ from OTC, you can look at the same currency pair at the same time, but in the case of MT4 these are real quotes, and in the case of Pocket Option – OTC:

        MT4 MT5
        real prices otc

         

        The difference can be seen immediately, since the graphs are directed in opposite directions. Therefore, if your trade closed with a loss of minus one point, check whether you are using over-the-counter quotes.

        Since we're talking about brokers, let's now take a closer look at the quotes of different binary options brokers and different trading platforms , including scam brokers.

        Trading Through “Black” Brokers

        In rare cases, your trade may be closed at a loss due to just one or a few points due to the fact that the company you are trading with is fraudulent and “paints” its quotes, passing them off as real.

        A striking example is Stars Binary . Be sure to check them out as they pretend to be an honest company which they are not. One of the most striking cases of deceiving their clients on quotes, which was noticed by one of the users, is shown in the image below:

        Stars Binary Price Discrepancy

        Of course, the structure of the price movement is preserved, but pay attention to individual candles that are completely different from the real ones.

        Few people engage in such price manipulation anymore, but there are still such companies, so carefully study the broker through whom you are going to trade.

        How to Check Binary Options Broker Quotes

        You can check the quotes of any broker in different ways. For example, the MetaQuotes company has its own archive of quotes for each currency pair, which can be downloaded.

        In the MetaTrader 4/5 terminal, when you press the “F2” key, a window opens where you can select the desired currency pair and download the history of any time frame . Quotes in MetaQuotes are saved for each week at the end of the week.

        Quotes are downloaded directly from the company’s servers, so it doesn’t matter which broker you use. The exception is Alpari, which has its own archive of quotes.

        Another easier way to check is to use the TradingView platform , or our live chart . In this case, you do not need to download any quotes, and you can compare them with any broker without moving from terminal to terminal. The only thing you need to do is add the desired currency pair. This is done by clicking on the “plus” in the asset panel:

        how to add an asset to tradingview

        Next, in the window that opens, find the desired currency through the search and select it:

        panel with symbols

        Quotes from Reliable Brokers: Checking with Specific Examples

        Should trusted brokers be considered scammers if a deal on their platform closes at minus one point? The answer is of course not. The simplest explanation that this is not a scam is the fact that deals are often closed and vice versa, one point in plus. In this case, none of the traders will be against it, but for some reason, when the opposite situation occurs, they blame the company for deception.

        To check the quotes, let's look at some of the most popular companies that provide binary options trading:

        1. Pocket Option;
        2. Quotex;
        3. Binarium;
        4. Deriv;
        5. Alpari.

        Pocket Option

        Pocket Option has both exchange-traded and OTC quotes, so always pay attention to this to avoid making a loss due to the use of fake prices. You can understand which asset is currently used for trading (exchange or OTC) using the signature or lack thereof:

        otc in pocket option

        If you received a loss in the event of a failure, then this circumstance is spelled out in detail in the Pocket Option regulations:

        Pocket option regulations

        Therefore, if you received a loss of minus one point, but the reason was that there was a failure, then PocketOption will return the funds to your account or correct the quotes.

        And now, to be sure, let's compare the price of the EUR/USD currency pair in Pocket Option with a broker that is a quote provider (FXCM) in the manner described above to make sure that the quotes are not different:

        pocket option price comparison

        As you can see, the price is no different at all.

        Quotex

        Quotex also provides both exchange-traded and OTC trading. It is not difficult to distinguish between assets; they look like this:

        otc to quotex

        It was about Quotex that there was a complaint from the example at the beginning of our article, so let's check the quotes of this broker:

        price comparison quotex

        As you can see, the price difference is only 0.00004 pips, which equals a 0.004% difference. That is quite acceptable.

        Binarium

        Binarium also provides OTC trading, but only on weekends (Saturday and Sunday), so making trades at exchange prices should not be a problem. Speaking of quotes and checking them, we compared them on this broker too, and here is the result:

        binarium price comparison

        The difference between the quotes is just 0.00003 pips, corresponding to a 0.003% difference.

        Deriv

        Deriv went even further in terms of over-the-counter prices and gave traders the opportunity to trade synthetic assets whose prices are randomly generated all the time. There are now twenty-two such assets in Deriv and they look like this:

        synthetic asset derivatives

        Therefore, be careful when making transactions on such assets, since the outcome can be unpredictable and can easily close your transactions by just one point in the minus, even several times in a row.

        If we talk about EUR/USD and exchange prices, we also checked them, and here is the result:

        deriv price comparison

        The discrepancy in quotes is 0.00005 pips, which equals a 0.005% difference.

        Alpari

        Alpari itself is a supplier of quotes for some companies, which already indicates its reliability in terms of supplying prices. In addition, Alpari does not have OTC prices, so you will always trade only at real prices.

        Despite the above advantages, we still compared its EUR/USD price with the price from FXCM:

        alpari price comparison

        Here, we observe the largest price difference of 0.00019 pips, which corresponds to just over 0.017%. This is still considered an acceptable discrepancy.

        Choose a reliable broker

        Conclusion

        Drawing a conclusion, we can safely say that closing a transaction at minus one point does not at all mean that the broker is a fraudster. This is confirmed by our simple check, which every trader can carry out independently at any time.

        Also, always pay attention to what quotes you are working with, and if it is OTC, then your trades can easily close with a loss, since there is no logic in such prices and they are built randomly.

        In conclusion, I would like to give advice - always check the broker’s quotes before replenishing a real account, and if the company manipulates prices, you will immediately see it.

        Quotex

        See Also:

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        Comments

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        Руслан
        Руслан
        Чтобы не попадать в такие ситуации лучше всего заранее подробно изучать платформу, где вы собираетесь открыть счет и торговать. Сперва нужно поинтересоваться входит ли она в список известных, когда она была создана, отзывы (здесь следует уделить особое внимание). Также нужно внимательно читать условия вывода средств и отработки бонусов.
        12 May 2025
        Answer
        Mister X
        Mister X
        I’ve heard of ‘black brokers’ manipulating quotes, but personally, I avoid shady platforms like Stars Binary for that reason. Sticking with known brokers and using verified quotes is my go-to. It’s worth doing a little research to avoid these sketchy practices.
        25 October 2024
        Answer
        Serg
        Anyone else notice how small differences in liquidity providers mess with your trade results? I was skeptical, but after comparing MT4 quotes with my broker’s, the small variations make sense. Not a scam, just the way data flows from different providers.
        25 October 2024
        Answer
        Scruffy
        Scruffy
        I’ve been there – watching my trade close at a 1-point loss is so frustrating! Feels like the broker’s messing with you, but it’s usually the result of how the quotes are generated. I’d recommend comparing with a trusted source like TradingView to be sure, but sometimes it’s just the platform’s quirks.
        25 October 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Было пару раз, но я не считаю это такой уж страшной трагедией. А вот не выполнение ордера - вот это гораздо хуже.
        Богдан, Согласен, проскальзывание хуже, чем это. Меня не закрывали, а вот проскальзывание иногда бывает.
        09 August 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Было пару раз, но я не считаю это такой уж страшной трагедией. А вот не выполнение ордера - вот это гораздо хуже.
        09 August 2024
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        У меня не было такого. При волатильном рынке иногда тормозит с исполнением ордера, а так все нормально.
        08 August 2024
        Answer
        Лиза Лиза
        Лиза Лиза
        Тьфу, тьфу, тьфу, такого еще не было. Возможно это действительно статистическая погрешность.
        Артур, ооооо, так ты такой суеверный)) найди книгу Вильяма Ганна - ГАДАНИЕ С ПОМОЩЬЮ МАТЕМАТИКИ и ты никогда не будешь суеверным)) и другие его книги советую прочитать очень загадочный был человек! Прочти и будешь торговать осознанно и с удовольствием) Желаю хорошего профита))
        07 August 2024
        Answer
        Лиза Лиза
        Лиза Лиза
        БЛИН) я на отс пробовал, так там вообще график непредсказуемый))) такое впечателение что он вААще с рынком не связан, короче я потерял много денег в торговле на выходных и больше не связываюсь... торгую тока в рабочие дни...) статья супер этому напоминание спс)
        ЗАНУДА я, ну ты чудной)) написано же в статье -внебиржевая торговля)) а если быть точным то - ОТС (over the counter) - это сокращенное название внебиржевого рынка. На этой площадке за пределами биржи заключаются сделки между контрагентами....ВОТ так)) хотя сейчас эта сфера в биржевой торговле набирает обороты)) НО будь осторожен, тут фундаметальный анализ и новости - НЕ РАБОТАЮТ))
        07 August 2024
        Answer
        ЗАНУДА я
        ЗАНУДА я
        БЛИН) я на отс пробовал, так там вообще график непредсказуемый))) такое впечателение что он вААще с рынком не связан, короче я потерял много денег в торговле на выходных и больше не связываюсь... торгую тока в рабочие дни...) статья супер этому напоминание спс)
        07 August 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Тьфу, тьфу, тьфу, такого еще не было. Возможно это действительно статистическая погрешность.
        07 August 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        а когда закрывает сделку в плюс 1 пункт тоже кидала?)))))
        Кирилл Гаевский, ага)) все кругом мошенники и обманщики, если это мне не приносит пользы или выгоды) Так кто мошенник? Важно помнить, и правильно в статье дают акцент - ненастоящие цены ОТС использовать ОПАСНО. Может поэтому и получил пользователь трабл по депозиту и торговле в целом...
        Костя, и еще тупо забивают на то, чтобы просто погуглить информацию о торговой площадке)
        Руслан, так дело не обязательно в торговой площадке, да и сама статья вообще не об этом. Просто если перефразировать простым языком, то проблема может быть банально в котировках, даже если это не OTC, то может банально случится какой-нибудь глюк, из-за которого будут запаздывать котировки, даже просто из-за низкой скорости интернета например.
        Option Bull, понял, согласен, не ну закрытие в -1 пункт это еще не критично и если задуматься, то какой резон брокеру подворовывать так мелко, если он мошенник!? Помню на моей памяти сделка закрылась даже в +1 пункт))
        25 October 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        а когда закрывает сделку в плюс 1 пункт тоже кидала?)))))
        Кирилл Гаевский, ага)) все кругом мошенники и обманщики, если это мне не приносит пользы или выгоды) Так кто мошенник? Важно помнить, и правильно в статье дают акцент - ненастоящие цены ОТС использовать ОПАСНО. Может поэтому и получил пользователь трабл по депозиту и торговле в целом...
        Костя, и еще тупо забивают на то, чтобы просто погуглить информацию о торговой площадке)
        Руслан, так дело не обязательно в торговой площадке, да и сама статья вообще не об этом. Просто если перефразировать простым языком, то проблема может быть банально в котировках, даже если это не OTC, то может банально случится какой-нибудь глюк, из-за которого будут запаздывать котировки, даже просто из-за низкой скорости интернета например.
        25 October 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        а когда закрывает сделку в плюс 1 пункт тоже кидала?)))))
        Кирилл Гаевский, ага)) все кругом мошенники и обманщики, если это мне не приносит пользы или выгоды) Так кто мошенник? Важно помнить, и правильно в статье дают акцент - ненастоящие цены ОТС использовать ОПАСНО. Может поэтому и получил пользователь трабл по депозиту и торговле в целом...
        Костя, и еще тупо забивают на то, чтобы просто погуглить информацию о торговой площадке)
        21 October 2022
        Answer
        Костя
        Костя
        а когда закрывает сделку в плюс 1 пункт тоже кидала?)))))
        Кирилл Гаевский, ага)) все кругом мошенники и обманщики, если это мне не приносит пользы или выгоды) Так кто мошенник? Важно помнить, и правильно в статье дают акцент - ненастоящие цены ОТС использовать ОПАСНО. Может поэтому и получил пользователь трабл по депозиту и торговле в целом...
        10 July 2022
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        наверное такое бывало у всех, тут ничего нет мошеннического, особенно если котировки норм. а котировки проверить не сложно. вот если у вас каждая сделка так закрывается, тогда может и разводят вас, но я такого не видел, у меня лично не было так, и в плюс 1 пипс закрывало, и в минус пару пунктов. если не хотите такого, берите экспирацию час, там мало когда будет так что - 1+ 1пункт будет
        Ирина Александрова, ну конечно, тот кто долго торгует и пробовал разных брокеров знает об этом, о чём подробно и написано в статье. А вот новичкам это конечно непонятно. И возникает иллюзия об обмане. Толково всё расписано!
        01 July 2022
        Answer
        Сергей
        Сергей
        а когда закрывает сделку в плюс 1 пункт тоже кидала?)))))
        Кирилл Гаевский, ну да), если нам хорошо, то брокер молодец, а если у нас не получается брокер мошенник) и такая тенденция во сферах, да и в жизни в целом... что тут скажешь...
        01 July 2022
        Answer
        Алексей
        Алексей
        наверное такое бывало у всех, тут ничего нет мошеннического, особенно если котировки норм. а котировки проверить не сложно. вот если у вас каждая сделка так закрывается, тогда может и разводят вас, но я такого не видел, у меня лично не было так, и в плюс 1 пипс закрывало, и в минус пару пунктов. если не хотите такого, берите экспирацию час, там мало когда будет так что - 1+ 1пункт будет
        Ирина Александрова, 100% просто брать больше экспирацию и никаких проблем.
        01 July 2022
        Answer
        Алексей
        Алексей
        а когда закрывает сделку в плюс 1 пункт тоже кидала?)))))
        Кирилл Гаевский, ага)) тут всё хорошо) это такая природа человеческая и ничего тут не поделаешь) так называемые двойные стандарты)
        01 July 2022
        Answer
        Андрей
        а когда закрывает сделку в плюс 1 пункт тоже кидала?)))))
        нет, тогда брокер молодец) у меня было и так, что закрывало сделку в минус 1 пункт, и что в +1 пункт закрывало, поэтому не понимаю у кого такие мысли возникают, у тех разве кто вообще не умеет торговать)
        27 June 2022
        Answer
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