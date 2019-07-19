    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Binary Options Trading Strategies That Work
        /
        Ravi FX

        Ravi FX Binary Options Strategy

        The Ravi FX binary options strategy uses a proprietary indicator based on standard technical indicators like WMA and ATR, with their values subsequently normalized using the Fisher transform. This approach allows traders not only to receive accurate signals for opening trades but also to determine when it's best to refrain from trading.

        Read our review to learn how to properly use this unique indicator and which filter best increases your winning percentage in binary options trading.

        Content:

        Ravi FX chart

        Ravi FX Binary Options Strategy Features

        Setting Up a Ravi FX Binary Options Strategy

        Indicators are installed on the TradingView platform through the Indicators menu. Click the "Indicators" button to open the "Indicators, Metrics, and Strategies" panel. Enter the name Ravi FX in the search bar, find it in the list, and click on it, making sure the indicator is authored by 'loxx'."

        installing Ravi FX

        Then, install the second component of the trading system, the Andean Oscillator from developer alexgrover , in the same manner. After adding both indicators to the M15 chart, it will look like this.

        Ravi FX's appearance

        As you can see, both indicators in the Ravi FX trading system are oscillators, so they are conveniently located below the price chart. Let's explore the principles they are based on, the optimal settings, and the trading signals they generate.

        Ravi FX Binary Options Strategy Review and Settings

        The Ravi FX binary options strategy is based on two built-in indicators from the TradingView analytical platform . Despite being free, both indicators are highly effective and provide trading signal statistics comparable to many commercial products.

        Now for the most important part: what the acronym RAVI stands for, and what principles is this strategy based on? RAVI stands for Range Action Verification Index, a metric that reflects the percentage difference between current and past prices. Binary options traders use it to predict future market movements. The calculations use weighted moving averages of varying lengths and the ATR volatility indicator.

        Information about the Ravi FX oscillator first appeared in the book "Beyond Technical Analysis: How to Develop and Implement a Winning Trading System" by renowned trader and author Tushar Chande. Forex and binary options traders are familiar with his popular Aroon and Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO) indicators. Traders speak highly of them and actively use them in their strategies.

        One of the applications of the Ravi FX oscillator is to determine whether the market is trending or flat . To do this, binary options traders add two horizontal lines to the indicator's histogram, marking key levels in the negative and positive areas: -0.07 and 0.07.

        After this, determining whether the market is trending becomes very simple. If the Ravi FX histogram extends beyond this range, the asset's price is clearly moving under the influence of major players, and a trend is emerging. If the histogram bars are small and do not extend beyond this range, the asset's price is moving erratically, and the market is flat .

        flat on the market

        The direction of the price trend is determined by the color of the histogram bars. If the green bars are above the 0.07 level, the market is bullish. Conversely, if the red bars are below the -0.07 level, the market is bearish.

        color trend definition

        To improve efficiency, the developer of the Ravi FX strategy added a unique trading signal filter – the Andean oscillator. It filters out most false signals for opening positions.

        The rules for using this oscillator are quite simple: when the green Andean line crosses the orange line from bottom to top, this signals an upward momentum and indicates the possibility of buying a Call option.

        oscillator signal for price increase

        If the red line of the Andean oscillator crosses the orange line from bottom to top (unlike the Stochastic oscillator), this indicates sellers dominating the market and a likely price decline.

        oscillator signal for a price decline

        It is recommended to leave the default settings for both trading system indicators.

        Ravi FX settings

        Ravi FX Trading Rules

        Now it's time to figure out how to apply the innovative Ravi FX binary options strategy in practice. But, as you've probably already guessed, the main principle behind this system is trend following. To gain a thorough understanding of this topic, we recommend reading a special selection of articles on the subject:

        Only after mastering the principles of determining market phases, begin trading this system on a demo account , following the rules described below.

        Opening a Call Option

        1. We are convinced that the trend is upward – the green Ravi FX histogram has exceeded the 0.07 level.
        2. The green line of the Andean auxiliary oscillator crossed the orange line from bottom to top.
        3. At the opening of the next candle we buy Call.

        call option buy signal

        Opening a Put Option

        1. We are convinced that the trend is downward – the red Ravi FX histogram has dropped below the -0.07 level.
        2. The red line of the Andean auxiliary oscillator crossed the orange line from bottom to top.
        3. At the opening of the next candle we buy Put.

        signal to buy a put option

        It is recommended to select an expiration time of 3 candles. Choose the holding period based on the financial instrument and historical data testing results.

        Specifics of Using the Ravi FX Binary Options Strategy

        In our experience, this strategy is most effective at the beginning of the European and American trading sessions, as well as after the release of important macroeconomic news and reports. To profit from this method, market volatility, which is observed during active market hours, is essential. To understand the financial market schedule, we recommend reading the article " The Best Time to Trade Binary Options."

        Advantages of the Ravi FX Strategy

        The Ravi FX strategy features simple and clear trading signals , accessible even to novice traders. The system's effectiveness is due to its unique indicators, which use the Fisher transform to normalize price values.

        This strategy is ideal for traders who prefer trading systems based on the MACD oscillator. Ravi FX operates on a similar principle, reflecting price movements in a given direction.

        Cons of the Ravi FX Strategy

        The system's drawbacks include typical features of trend-following strategies: the occurrence of false signals in weak markets and during flat markets. Therefore, Ravi FX is recommended for use on active currency pairs and cryptocurrencies.

        Another disadvantage is the small number of signals on higher timeframes, while false trading signals are more common on lower timeframes.

        Conclusion

        The Ravi FX binary options strategy can offer reliable entry points, regardless of your preferred market: forex or binary options. The robust filtering principle incorporated into the Anden oscillator, combined with the redesigned MACD, provides not only clear trading signals for buying binary options, but also insight into the current market phase.

        With the Ravi FX indicator's levels, you can determine the market's current state at a glance. Is it poised to resume its ascent to new highs, plunge into the abyss, or likely to continue to oscillate, held captive by key price levels?

        Before using real money, we recommend practicing on a demo account with a reliable broker. Trade according to risk and capital management guidelines. We wish everyone a favorable trading experience!

        Try it on demo

        Quotex

        See Also:

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Daniel
        Daniel
        If you want RAVI FX to actually earn its keep, don’t stare at the spikes — watch the stability of the expansion. A lot of people see the indicator jump above zero and rush in like it’s a green light. Wrong. The real signal is when RAVI stays elevated while price keeps printing higher lows (or lower highs for shorts). That’s when the market shows commitment, not just noise. Treat RAVI as a trend validator, not a trend generator. Do that, and it becomes a surprisingly sharp tool. Ignore that, and it’ll chew through your balance like any other miracle trend meter.
        08 December 2025
        Answer
        Mister X
        Mister X
        I actually tested RAVI FX on Pocket Option’s demo for about two days, and what stood out is how well it reacts when a trend is just starting to build up. Most indicators lag hard on early phases, but RAVI shows that push surprisingly early — not perfect, but earlier than classic MAs for sure. Where it struggles is when volatility is choppy: it fires signals that look promising but fade quickly. So the best use I found is pairing it with a volatility filter (ATR or even Bollinger Bands). That combination removes almost all fake breakouts and gives you cleaner entries.
        08 December 2025
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Стратегия Рави мне понравилась тем, что она не пытается угадать разворот, а честно показывает есть тренд или его нет. Я заметил, что она особенно полезена после выхода новостей, когда рынок делает резкое движение и становится непонятно импульс это или начало настоящего тренда. Она отлично решает такие ситуации: если цена резко улетела и не возвращается назад в первые 3–5 свечей, значит импульс перерастает в тренд.
        08 December 2025
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        RAVI FX — одна из тех стратегий, на которые стоит обратить внимание, если хочется понять силу тренда без лишнего шума. Особенно хороша система показывает себя при торговле на высоко волатильных активах.
        08 December 2025
        Answer
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        An email with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account has been sent to {email} .

        *If you haven't received the email, please check your SPAM folder ; it may have been sent there by mistake . Be sure to click NOT SPAM , then you will be able to activate your account using the link in the email.

        ** If the letter hasn't arrived within 5 minutes, even in spam, please contact us at support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        Happy trading with us!