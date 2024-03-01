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        Promo codes for broker Quotex

        Promo Codes for Broker Quotex

        Despite the fact that the Quotex broker appeared relatively recently, each new user can take advantage of its bonus program and receive additional funds for trading binary options thanks to bonuses in 2026. Moreover, with the help of a special promo code, you can even cancel a losing trade.

        Promo code for a deposit bonus on Quotex in March: K0RMLjXedA

        WINMAX50 – a new referral promo code from Quotex! This promo code gives a 50% deposit bonus and is available only for users who register through our link. Use WINMAX50 when funding your account to boost your balance and get more trading opportunities!

        Promo code for Cancel loss trade (risk free) at Quotex broker: ueOO8gHedo

        You can get an additional promo code by sending a request through your personal account on our website or find it in our Quotex broker review.

         

        Unlock even more trading opportunities with the promo code GETALLBONUS. It gives you the power to get a cancel loss trade $10, cashback to your balance, access exclusive promo codes, and enjoy boosted rewards in contests held regularly in the @quotex_promo Telegram channel.

        GO TO QUOTEX WEBSITE

        *You can only open the Quotex website in Russia via VPN

        Bonuses can reduce risks in trading, as losses are distributed among bonus funds. Receiving a bonus also allows you to increase potential profits by increasing your trading volume. A promo code for canceling a losing trade allows you to cancel any losing trade up to $10.

        Quotex

        Content:

        1. What Аre Promo Codes for Аt the Quotex Broker
        2. Welcome Bonus Broker Quotex
        3. Maximum Promo Code for Replenishing an Аccount with the Broker Quotex
        4. Terms of Use of Bonuses at the Broker Quotex
        5. Conclusion

        What Аre Promo Codes for at the Quotex Broker

        Since the Quotex broker has started its work relatively recently, its main task is to attract new clients. To achieve this goal, the company uses various marketing tools, including promotional codes.

        Promo codes allow you to cancel unprofitable transactions and receive a bonus from 10% to 80% for replenishing your account. After fulfilling the trading conditions, bonus funds can be withdrawn along with real money.

        The bonus funds received are used in trading, which can significantly increase both the probability of making a profit and its size. In addition, bonuses act as a "safety cushion", since these funds are fully involved in trading.

        The advantage of the Quotex bonus program is the ability to refuse the bonus at any time, which will not interfere with the withdrawal of your own funds or the profit received. Thanks to this, even novice traders can confidently use the bonus system.

        Welcome Bonus Broker Quotex

        The first and most popular bonus among traders that can be obtained from the Quotex broker is the Welcome bonus.

        Welcome bonus Quotex

        This bonus is provided only once and exclusively to new users who have not yet replenished their trading account.

        To receive a welcome bonus in 2026, you can either click on the banner with the bonus offer and proceed to replenishing your account, or enter the promo code "WELCOME30" in a special field yourself.

        Receiving a welcome bonus at Quotex

        After replenishment, the amount that will be credited to the trading account will be displayed in the lower right corner.

        Important: the Welcome Bonus is only available for deposits of $100 or more.

        Features of the welcome bonus from the broker Quotex:

        • The minimum deposit amount to receive a bonus is $100.
        • The bonus amount is 30% of the deposit amount.
        • The received bonus can be worked off and withdrawn.
        • The welcome bonus is provided once upon the first deposit.

        Maximum Promo Code for Replenishing an Аccount with the Broker Quotex

        Quotex broker clients who have already received a welcome bonus can take advantage of an additional 60% bonus when replenishing their account.

        The promo code can only be used once and has a limited top-up limit. We recommend that you activate it as soon as possible.

        To get a bonus when replenishing your account, enter the promo code: K0RMLjXedA

        Get a 60% bonus at Quotex

        After activating the promo code, the final amount that will be credited to the trading account will be displayed in the lower right corner.

        Terms of use of the promo code K0RMLjXedA:

        • The minimum deposit amount for activation is $100.
        • The promo code has a limit of 100 activations.
        • Each user can use the promo code only once.
        • The bonus is up to 30% of the deposit amount.
        • After working off the received bonus, it is available for withdrawal.

        Terms of Use of Bonuses at the Broker Quotex

        To withdraw bonuses received when replenishing an account with the broker Quotex, you must fulfill the following conditions:

        Terms of Use for Quotex Bonuses

        To clear the bonus, you need to make a turnover equal to the bonus amount multiplied by 100. Since this can be a difficult task, you have two options: cancel the received bonus in your personal account or wait for it to be automatically written off when withdrawing funds.

        It is convenient to monitor the progress of the bonus in your personal account - this eliminates the need to independently calculate the amount of completed transactions, especially when there are a lot of them.

        Conclusion

        Despite the fact that the Quotex broker is relatively young, it provides traders with attractive bonuses: compensation for a losing trade of $10 and a bonus for replenishment using a promo code. It is important to remember that the withdrawal of bonus funds is possible only after they have been fully worked off, which requires making a significant number of trades on the platform.

        Since some bonuses are only available once, we recommend using them as efficiently as possible to get the best results.

        GET A BONUS IN QUOTEX

        *You can only open the Quotex website in Russia via VPN

        Find the best bonuses, promo codes, and contests for Quotex in our social networks: Telegram Group | Facebook Group.

        Quotex

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        Comments

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        Руслан
        Руслан
        Хорошая подборка, особенно для тех, кто только регистрируется. Но мой совет — не гнаться за бонусами, а сначала разобраться с платформой и основами торговли. Бонус не спасет, если нет понимания рынка.
        20 March 2026
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        В квотексе я уже зарегился по вашей ссылке, пользуюсь бонусами. Это приятно если они есть.
        Богдан, было время когда квотекс был скуп на бонусы. надеюсь оно прошло.
        tirant, Прошло, но многого не ожидайте.. Работать надо
        Богдан, Я всегда стараюсь полагаться только на себя.
        tirant, Я тоже, но когда протягивают руку помощи - грех её отталкивать.))
        13 March 2026
        Answer
        Chris Rocket
        Chris Rocket
        I actually like how the bonus system is explained here in detail. A lot of brokers just throw numbers at you like “+50%” and don’t really explain the turnover requirements. The 100x turnover sounds pretty tough though, especially for beginners who don’t trade high volume. I think it would be cool if Quotex added some kind of progress bar or milestone rewards while you’re working off the bonus. That would make the grind feel more motivating.
        27 February 2026
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        У Квотекса очень удобная система активации промокодов, что делает старт более гибким. При грамотном подходе бонусы можно использовать для масштабирования уже отработанной стратегии. Важно только заранее понимать требования по обороту.
        22 February 2026
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        В квотексе я уже зарегился по вашей ссылке, пользуюсь бонусами. Это приятно если они есть.
        Богдан, было время когда квотекс был скуп на бонусы. надеюсь оно прошло.
        tirant, Прошло, но многого не ожидайте.. Работать надо
        Богдан, Я всегда стараюсь полагаться только на себя.
        13 February 2026
        Answer
        Chris Rocket
        Chris Rocket
        From my experience, promo codes are more than just marketing. They give new traders a chance to start with extra confidence and experienced traders a way to diversify their approach. I prefer to use them before testing new strategies — it’s just safer this way.
        03 February 2026
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Промокоды для Quotex выглядят заманчиво, и это действительно может помочь протестировать разные стратегии. Но я бы сначала проверил условия активации и отработки — разные коды идут с разными требованиями.
        30 January 2026
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Я торгую на двух брокерах. Один из них квотекс. За бонусами особо не гоняюсь, но все равно приятно их иметь.
        Трейдер БО, Я тоже. Вот по этому и времени нет. Главное не перепутать промокоды от разных брокеров.)))))
        Артур, Записывайте. Что бы не путать я записываю.)) А промики на стартовое пополнение, это стартовая подушка для новичков
        Трейдер БО, у меня с памятью нормально.))) В случае чего они просто не активируются.)))
        Артур, Для меня это резервный брокер. Хеджирование рисков.
        Ну мока у меня нет таких рисков и объемов что бы нужно уж такое гигантское хеджирование. Я работаю по маленьку и там и там. Ну вы поняли где "и там".))) Трейдер БО,
        09 January 2026
        Answer
        Chris Rocket
        Chris Rocket
        What I appreciate most is the flexibility. You can activate a promo code whenever it suits you, not only at one specific moment. Sometimes I trade aggressively, sometimes conservatively — having additional resources from bonuses helps balance those periods.
        29 December 2025
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Промокоды Quotex могут дать хороший стартовый буст и это приятно видеть, особенно когда платформы конкурируют за трейдера. Однако процент бонуса это только часть истории: важно также понимать требования к отработке и какие инструменты допускаются под активацию.
        26 December 2025
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        В квотексе я уже зарегился по вашей ссылке, пользуюсь бонусами. Это приятно если они есть.
        Богдан, было время когда квотекс был скуп на бонусы. надеюсь оно прошло.
        tirant, Прошло, но многого не ожидайте.. Работать надо
        Богдан, Работаем.....))))) Промокоды это мелочь, но приятно.
        19 December 2025
        Answer
        Mister X
        Mister X
        What I like about promo codes on Quotex is that they’re not just about “free money.” They actually help reduce stress during trading. When I make mistakes, the extra bonuses soften the impact, and I can continue trading calmly instead of trying to recover losses emotionally.
        12 December 2025
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Отличный список, особенно приятно, что всегда здесь есть актуальные коды, которые регулярно обновляются. Проверил один из них сегодня, начисление прошло) Спасибо, что поддерживаете инфу в актуальном виде!
        01 December 2025
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        В квотексе я уже зарегился по вашей ссылке, пользуюсь бонусами. Это приятно если они есть.
        Богдан, было время когда квотекс был скуп на бонусы. надеюсь оно прошло.
        tirant, Прошло, но многого не ожидайте.. Работать надо
        24 November 2025
        Answer
        Mister X
        Mister X
        I’ve been trading on Quotex for a while now, and promo codes really helped me in the beginning. They gave me some extra flexibility on my balance and allowed me to test different strategies without risking too much. Definitely a useful tool, especially when you’re still finding your trading style.
        17 November 2025
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Хорошо, что Quotex регулярно обновляет промокоды — видно, что они заботятся о трейдерах и стараются удерживать интерес аудитории. Бонусы реально дают возможность начать с запасом и протестировать разные подходы к торговле. Главное всегда грамотно распределять баланс.
        10 November 2025
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Я торгую на двух брокерах. Один из них квотекс. За бонусами особо не гоняюсь, но все равно приятно их иметь.
        Трейдер БО, Я тоже. Вот по этому и времени нет. Главное не перепутать промокоды от разных брокеров.)))))
        Артур, Записывайте. Что бы не путать я записываю.)) А промики на стартовое пополнение, это стартовая подушка для новичков
        Трейдер БО, у меня с памятью нормально.))) В случае чего они просто не активируются.)))
        Артур, Для меня это резервный брокер. Хеджирование рисков.
        03 November 2025
        Answer
        Chris Rocket
        Chris Rocket
        For those who trade small volumes, bonuses are a real advantage. I usually deposit $150–200 and always enter a promo code. Even a 30–50% boost can turn your account into something meaningful after a few successful trades. Quotex really gives newcomers a fair start.
        27 October 2025
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Промокоды Quotex выглядят заманчиво: процент бонуса высокий, условия обещают быть простыми. Но мой совет: не спешите. Сначала читайте условия: сколько нужно отработать, есть ли ограничения по выводу, какие активы допустимы. Только с полной ясностью можно рисковать.
        19 October 2025
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Я торгую на двух брокерах. Один из них квотекс. За бонусами особо не гоняюсь, но все равно приятно их иметь.
        Трейдер БО, Я тоже. Вот по этому и времени нет. Главное не перепутать промокоды от разных брокеров.)))))
        Артур, Записывайте. Что бы не путать я записываю.)) А промики на стартовое пополнение, это стартовая подушка для новичков
        Трейдер БО, у меня с памятью нормально.))) В случае чего они просто не активируются.)))
        13 October 2025
        Answer
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