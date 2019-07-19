How to Level Up Your Account? Pocket Option Rewards

Binary options broker bonus programs are constantly being improved. However, few can boast such a level of innovation and tangible rewards for clients as Pocket Option. The broker promotes a loyalty program that not only stimulates the activity of its users, but also opens up new opportunities for them to improve their trading results.

At first glance, it may seem that the Pocket Option rewards and incentives program is no different from similar offers from competitors. However, upon closer examination, you immediately understand the uniqueness and value of this system. Its central element is the so-called "gems" - an internal currency that can be purchased by making transactions on the broker's platform.

The more trades you make, the more gems you accumulate. And the most interesting thing is that these gems can be used not only to activate the necessary options in trading, but also to buy valuable items on the Pocket Option platform itself.

In this review, we will look at how to upgrade your account by receiving rewards, and tell you how to exchange Pocket Option bonuses for a unique internal currency.

Content:

Pocket Option Awards

Pocket Broker rewards each trader for their trading activity. This allows you to unlock certain achievements, available in the menu of the same name on the left panel of the trading terminal.

After clicking the "Achievements" button (highlighted in yellow on the screenshot), a panel appears from which you can go to the Achievements page (“Achievements”), History (“History”), Rating (“Rating”) and Community Help (“Community help”). Let's take a closer look at each of them.

Achievements

This page shows all the rewards available on the platform, as well as those that the user has unlocked through trading (Unlocked Achievements).

The screenshot above shows that the user received a reward of 2 red gems and 20 experience points for copying 5 trades. Thus, Pocket Broker not only provides each client with a comprehensive set of tools to improve their trading experience, but also makes the process of earning money even more interesting, adding a competitive element to the serious world of the financial industry.

The Achievements page itself consists of two panels: statistics of acquired experience (on the left) and user awards (on the right).

Experience Gained

The trader's experience statistics indicate his personal discount on all products available in the platform's Market.

In addition, in this section you can see new achievements (if all conditions for receiving them have been met), experience points, the number of gems mined and chat statistics with message ratings. The higher the level of your profile, the greater the discount. Actively upgrade your Pocket Option account to get a higher percentage discount on the purchase of any product in the Market.

User Awards

The “My Awards” section is divided into three categories: Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards. Each of them in turn contains “Common”, “Rare” and “Legendary” achievements.

They differ in the level of difficulty of the tasks and the number of experience points that can be obtained for completing them.

Rewards can be received for different actions. For example, for active trading for an hour, you can get the “Faster than a Rabbit 10” badge, 3 red gems and 30 experience points. Similarly, trading activity of clients with more than 50, 100, 200, 300 and 500 transactions per hour is rewarded. The more transactions, the more red gems and experience they receive.

For making your first deposit, the broker will award 1 red gem and 10 experience points.

The second depot - 2 red gems and 20 experience points. The third - 3 red stones + 30 experience points. The fourth - 4 red stones + 40 experience points.

In addition to making a deposit, Pocket Option rewards its traders for the number of profitable trades. If you have made more than 100 profitable trades, you can count on 1 red gem and 10 experience points. Similar rewards are paid for 200 and 300 successful trades.

If you are a newbie and cannot boast of a stable profit yet, the company will be ready to support you with the “No pain – no gain” award. Thanks to it, you can cancel a losing trade. To receive this Pocket Option bonus, you need to make more than 100 trades.

Similar rewards await traders who have made more than 200 and 300 deals. In this case, the prize will be 1 red stone + 10 points and 2 red gems + 20 experience points, respectively.

A similar reward awaits those who make more than 100 trades per day. The “King of the Day 100” badge is worth 1 red gem and 10 competency points.

In addition to the above-described awards, this section offers a large number of other incentives periodically added by the broker. We will not list them all in this review. Anyone who wants to get to know them better can do so in the “Achievements” section of the Pocket Option platform.

Here we will also pay attention to the real value that gems represent. In the Market of the trading terminal, they can be exchanged for promo codes, bonuses to the balance, risk-free transactions, cashback, boosters, extenders, licenses for mining gems and chests full of trading advantages. All this is converted into money one way or another. For example, 8 green gems can be exchanged for plus $5 to your balance on the account.

Story

Here you will find your own trading history with the total number and type of gems you have earned for each achievement. These gems can then be exchanged for bonuses in the Trading Terminal Shop.

Pocket Option Rating

This page publishes the overall rating of platform users with a record number of awards and achievements. Use the period filter to determine the top 10 traders for today, week or month. Here you can also see your own rating and assess the level of your own account development.

Community Help

Every Pocket Option client can become an active member of its community by offering their services as a Chat Moderator. The Moderator is an active participant who monitors the chats and maintains communication according to the established rules. They receive a special badge, recognition and awards. To apply for this position, you need a chat rating of at least 300.

Types of Gems

Please note! Gems can be sold directly on the Pocket Option platform. Read more about the possibilities and nuances of using the broker internal trading platform in the article Gems can be sold directly on the Pocket Option platform. Read more about the possibilities and nuances of using the broker internal trading platform in the article How to use the Pocket Option broker market

All gem rewards are divided by difficulty level and the number of experience points acquired. Currently, the broker offers the following types of such rewards:

Red "Pro"

This is the easiest Pocket Option gem to obtain. It costs only $2 and is available immediately after registering a real account. This is a reward of the first difficulty level.

Blue "Master"

The blue gem "Master" has an average mining difficulty and a price of $8. It is used to upgrade an account. It can be bought and sold in the platform's internal marketplace.

Green "Guru"

The green Guru gem is the most valuable. It costs $30 and has the highest difficulty. It requires far fewer green stones to exchange for trade advantages than gems of other colors.

Secret “Hero Gem”

The secret “Hero Gem” cannot be purchased and its characteristics are unknown. It is the highest reward of loyal customers, unavailable for purchase and has an infinite value.

How Pocket Option Profile Levels Expand Your Possibilities

Binary options broker Pocket Option offers its clients a multi-level loyalty program that allows them to increase their profile level and receive additional privileges depending on their activity and the amount of invested funds.

With each new level, binary options traders receive expanded opportunities in the platform Market, personal discounts, increased profitability on transactions, cashback, priority service from the support service, access to express transactions and other bonuses.

This loyalty program makes earning on binary options with Pocket Option even more convenient and profitable for active users.

Beginning

For those who are just taking their first steps in binary options trading, the Pocket Option broker offers a “Beginner” account level. Its goal is to make it as easy as possible to start on the platform and provide a number of advantages to novice traders.

Beginners get access to a demo account with $10,000 in virtual funds. This account can be used to explore the platform's functionality and test trading strategies without risking your own capital.

A demo account is a key tool for any beginner, so we pay special attention to it.

The “Beginner” account level has a very low entry threshold: the minimum deposit is only $10. The minimum transaction amount is $1, which allows you to make many transactions for practice from the very beginning.

In addition, with this profile level, you can already claim a personal discount of 5% in the Market platform. To get it, just make a deposit of $100.

Master

The Master level is the next step after the initial profile. It opens up additional privileges for traders and expands their earning opportunities on binary options. To obtain this level, you must deposit a total of $1,000 to $10,000. The system is cumulative, so you do not need to deposit the entire amount at once. Once you reach the Master profile level, you can make trades of up to $2,000 - twice as much as the entry level allows. This increase in limit gives traders with large capital more flexibility in managing their funds and contributes to the growth of profits.

Master account holders receive an increased deposit bonus, giving them more funds for trading, as well as a 2% higher return on trades.

At this level, access to a wider range of goods and services in the Pocket Option platform Market is opened. For example, accumulated gems can be used to purchase bonuses - risk-free deals, gift chests and other privileges that are not available at the Beginner level.

In addition, you will receive a personal 10% discount on purchases in the Market and the opportunity to make express deals, previously unavailable.

As at the entry level, there is still the option to use social trading – copying the trades of the most successful Pocket Option traders. This feature is especially useful at the Master level, since by this point the trader usually already has the experience to consciously choose whose trades to copy, or to become a source of trading signals for others.

Guru

The “Guru” level is one of the most advanced in the loyalty system. Traders with this profile receive significant advantages in trading compared to the “Beginner” and “Master” levels. To obtain the “Guru” profile, the total amount of deposits made must exceed $10,000.

With this profile you will be able to make trades up to $3000, which opens up opportunities for larger positions and, therefore, higher profits.

At this level, the personal discount in the Market increases to 15%. It can be used to purchase exclusive gift chests and other unique offers.

An additional benefit is a 4% increase in transaction profitability, as well as priority access to customer support. This means faster resolution of any issues and improved service quality.

The increased profitability applies to both standard options and express transactions.

The "Guru" level is aimed at experienced traders who are actively working on the platform and are ready to invest significant funds.

Privileges of this profile include expanded trading opportunities, increased bonuses and priority service.

If you are an active trader, reaching the Guru level will help you realize your full trading potential.

VIP

Traders with the "VIP" level have the highest status in the Pocket Option loyalty system. To obtain it, the total amount of deposits is required to be significantly higher than $10,000. The exact figures are not disclosed publicly - they can be clarified by contacting the company's support service. This is due to the fact that the "VIP" level account assumes an individual approach and special terms of cooperation.

Upon reaching such a high level, a personal manager contacts the trader to discuss the terms of individual cooperation. Here are the main privileges and features available to owners of the "VIP" profile:

A personal manager ready to help with any questions related to trading on the platform.

Personal discount of 20% in the platform Market.

Priority support request.

Accelerated processing of withdrawal requests.

Access to personal VIP chat.

Exclusive offers, bonuses and gifts from the company.

Free participation in all tournaments.

Priority access to all new platform features.

Upgrade of the account level of friends invited by such a client to "VIP" for one month.

All privileges available at previous levels.

The highest possible profitability on all types of transactions – both regular and express transactions.

The "VIP" profile is designed for traders who are ready to invest large capital in binary options trading on the Pocket Option platform. This level provides not just advanced capabilities, but an individual approach to one of the company's most valuable clients. In fact, this is not so much a loyalty program as a personal service format.

VIP Elite

The VIP-Elite profile is the highest status in the Pocket Option loyalty program. It is intended exclusively for elite traders who demonstrate high trading activity and have significant capital.

To obtain the exclusive "VIP-Elite" status, the total volume of trader's deposits must be from $100,000. This impressive amount emphasizes the high status of such clients in the Pocket Option system.

VIP-Elite level privileges:

The maximum limit per transaction is $20,000.

Highest deposit bonuses.

Increased yield by 8% on regular and express transactions.

All the features of the previous "VIP" level and extended privileges.

Special trading conditions, unique promotions and bonuses.

Personal discount of 25% in the platform Market.

Individual analytics and consultations from a broker.

Assistance in developing trading strategies.

Priority service and technical support.

Full access to all features of previous levels.

The VIP-Elite profile is the pinnacle of the loyalty program of the binary options broker Pocket Option. It provides the trader with maximum trading privileges, a personal approach and exclusive service, ensuring the most comfortable and profitable conditions for trading.

Tips For Boosting Your Pocket Option Account

To upgrade your Pocket Option account and increase your overall rating, you need to regularly perform certain actions and actively participate in the broker's community of traders. There are five activities for which you can earn both gems and experience points. Read more about each of them further in the review.

Pocket Option Market

By actively using this section, you can regularly receive all kinds of trading benefits and gifts.

Use accumulated gems or cash to obtain:

Deposit bonuses from 20% to 60% Money to your account balance Rights to cancel a losing trade from $10 to $1000 Cashback from 2% to 10% of your losses Boosters for 24 hours, increasing experience points from 1 to 10 for each transaction Prolongers of booster action from 1 to 30 days Buying Gems Mining Licenses for Copying Successful Traders Receiving Trade Advantage Chests with items from 1 to 7

Purchases

All items purchased on the Market will appear in the Purchases section and will be active after activation.

Pocket Option Gem Lottery

Another good way to boost your Pocket Option account is to regularly participate in the gem lottery. However, keep in mind that you can only participate in this draw on weekends. Trade from 00:00:00 Saturday to 23:59:59 Sunday. The higher your account level and the size of your trades, the greater your chances of getting valuable Gems. The gems you get can be used in the market to gain trading advantages.

Conditions of participation:

The lottery is free for all participants.

Automatic participation when the Real account balance is more than $100.

The lottery is available only for trading on a Real account from 00:00:00 Saturday to 23:59:59 Sunday.

The larger the size of your trades, the more valuable gems you can win.

After winning, the received gems can be exchanged in the market.

The company reserves the right to change the terms of the lottery or terminate it completely without prior notice.

Gems Mining

To get even more gems, you can mine them. To do this, purchase one of the licenses in the platform's internal marketplace. Please note that they differ in terms and types of gems. For example, a one-day license for mining blue gems will cost $20. After its activation, users connect to the binary options copying system and receive signals from selected traders. For each copied transaction, shards are awarded, which are then combined into gems.

As you may have guessed, gem mining is the process of obtaining gems by copying other traders' trades. To participate in this program, you need an activated license. For each copied trade, you are awarded 1 shard, the color of which depends on the type of license.

To use a mining license you must:

Purchase a license in the Market or activate an existing one in the "Purchases" section.

Select traders to copy from the social trading rating or from the "Social Trading" menu in the trading platform interface.

Customize your copy settings and enjoy extra income and gems that can be exchanged for trading benefits.

In addition, this section has a rating of the most active gem collectors. Buy mining licenses and become leaders in the total number of trading operations, profitable transactions and profitability over the past 24 hours and in the current month.

Social Trading Awards

Another great way to boost your account is to earn Pocket Option social trading rewards when other traders copy your trades. Every time a user of the Pocket Option binary options broker platform copies your trade for more than $5, you will receive a reward in the form of gemstone shards that are automatically added to your reward balance. The color of the gem depends on the size of the copied trade.

Information about copied transactions is updated daily.

Conclusion

Upgrading an account in Pocket Option opens up new opportunities for traders in binary options trading, offering a wide range of rewards and opportunities to improve financial results. Thanks to the unique gem system, users can not only receive valuable prizes for activity on the platform, but also significantly increase their chances of success in trading. Rewards encourage traders to constantly develop and help develop a more productive trading strategy.

Thanks to Pocket Option promo codes, as well as following the tips for upgrading an account, everyone can maximize their trading advantages by using different types of gems to receive bonuses, participating in lotteries and mining. Both beginners and experienced traders will find in this system motivation for constant self-improvement and new ways to increase their own capital. What do you think? Describe in the comments your experience of participating in lotteries and mining gems, and also share your approach to upgrading an account. Your opinion is very important to us.

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