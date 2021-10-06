    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        WinOptionGame
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        Awesome Oscillator Divergence

        Awesome Oscillator Divergence indicator for binary options

        The Awesome Oscillator Divergence indicator for binary options is a modified version of the standard Awesome Oscillator indicator with additional alerts and visual support. In addition to the information provided by the original indicator, the AODivergence version shows the divergence of prices and the indicator histogram, and generates signals when divergence occurs.

        Awesome Oscillator Divergence indicator for binary options

        Characteristics of the Awesome Oscillator Divergence binary options indicator

        Installing the Awesome Oscillator Divergence Binary Options Indicator in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

        Review and settings of the Awesome Oscillator Divergence indicator for binary options

        As mentioned above, the modified version of the indicator differs from the classic Awesome Oscillator in built-in signals , therefore, we will not consider the basic principles of operation of the indicator itself.

        Awesome Oscillator Divergence indicator for binary options

        The indicator settings include the following parameters:

        1. “fastma” – fast moving average period (default value 5).
        2. “slowma” – period of a slow moving average (default value 34).
        3. “isshowsignaltype1” – type and number of signals for buying Call options (default 1).
        4. “isshowsignaltype1” – type and number of signals for buying Put options (default 1).
        5. “divergencebars” – the minimum number of bars for which the indicator calculates divergence (default 4).
        6. “mode” – indicator mode (default 0).

        Setting up the Awesome Oscillator Divergence binary options indicator

        The already familiar “fastma” and “slowma” parameters determine the period of moving averages and the appearance of the histogram itself. Standard parameters on all MetaTrader 4 platforms: "5" for fast and "34" for slow moving average.

        The parameters “isshowsignaltype1”, “isshowsignaltype1” are responsible for the type and number of signals from the indicator. The default value is 1.

        The “divergencebars” parameter is the minimum number of bars for which the indicator calculates divergence. For all timeframes, the indicator calculates divergence over at least four bars.

        The “mode” parameter is a unique parameter of the new version that determines the operating mode of the indicator. There are three modes available in the indicator:

        1. AODivergence – mode value 0.
        2. AODivergenceNormilized – value mode 1.
        3. RSIDivergence – mode 2 value.

        Modes of operation of the indicator for binary options Awesome Oscillator Divergence

        “AODivergence” mode is the basic mode. The histogram is identical to the classic Awesome Oscillator with added signals in the form of up/down arrows and additional lines of discrepancy between the price maximum/minimum and the indicator readings.

        “AODivergenceNormilized” mode – the histogram is identical to the “AODivergence” mode, but with increased signal sensitivity.

        Unlike "AODivergence" and "AODivergenceNormilized", the "RSIDivergence" mode tracks divergence based on the RSI indicator . As you can see in the picture above, in this mode there are many more signals.

        It is also worth saying that there is a newer version of the AO-based divergence indicator - the Red Wave Oscillator indicator .

        Signals and trading using the Awesome Oscillator Divergence indicator

        Before moving on to the indicator signals, it is worth returning to the basics of technical analysis and remembering what divergence is, when it occurs in the market and how it can be used to buy binary options.

        Typically, the indicator moves with the price: if the price reaches new highs, the indicator also sets a new high; if the price reaches new lows, the indicator sets a new low accordingly. If the price movement does not correspond to the indicator readings, a so-called “divergence” occurs.

        Divergence on the binary options indicator Awesome Oscillator Divergence

        Divergence allows you to determine a potential price reversal in advance. It signals a potential change in market conditions, indicating possible slowdowns in momentum, which could lead to a market reversal in the opposite direction of the relative current market movement.

        Price reversal after divergence of the Awesome Oscillator Divergence indicator for binary options

        Signals and trading using the Awesome Oscillator Divergence indicator for binary options

        Divergence defined on a large time frame has a greater chance of triggering, therefore, the AODivergence indicator is recommended to be used on time frames from H1 and higher.

        Divergence usually occurs before a price reversal, so this is a potential situation for buying Put or Call options.

        Divergence on the chart of the EUR/USD H1 currency pair

        Signals and trading using the Awesome Oscillator Divergence indicator

        The indicator’s built-in signals make it much easier to independently search for divergences on the chart. To use the indicator, you just need to wait for the up or down arrow to appear.

        The purchase of a Call option occurs when divergence appears in a downtrend and an upward signal:

        Buying a Call option on the divergence of the Awesome Oscillator Divergence indicator

        Using the indicator to search for buy points for a Put option , you should wait for divergence in an uptrend and a downward signal arrow. An option is purchased on the second candle and closes with an expiration of 3 or 5 candles.

        Buying a Put option on the divergence of the Awesome Oscillator Divergence indicator

        Conclusion

        The Awesome Oscillator Divergence indicator is an excellent replacement for the standard Awesome Oscillator indicator. The idea of ​​simplifying the trading process is not new, but every day you can see new developments for more comfortable work with the market. The indicator contains a sufficient number of variables to test it as a tool for working with binary options. Therefore, be sure to test this indicator on a demo account before trading on a real account.

        The principle of operation of the indicator is self-sufficient, but we strongly recommend using additional tools to filter the main signals. The grail of binary options simply does not exist. That is why it is worth paying special attention to the rules of money management and additional systems for market analysis .

        Download the Awesome Oscillator Divergence indicator for free

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionCrypto , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Quotex

        See also:

        How to install an indicator in MT4

        Minimum account size for binary options trading

        Where can I get money for my first deposit?

        Rating of binary options brokers

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Обычный макди, только выглядит по другому.
        22 August 2023
        Answer
        Микаил
        Подскажите пожалуйста как увеличить количество сигналов индикатора?
        Извините, а для чего увеличивать количество сигналов, если индикатор и так хорошо работает? Как вариант – смотреть на краткосрочные таймфреймы М1, М2, М3, М5. Но я бы порекомендовал в первую очередь задуматься о фильтрах, так как дивергенция не всегда означает разворот цены.
        30 August 2021
        Answer
        Фанат
        Фанат
        Интересно, что сейчас автоматизируют работу классических индикаторов, в частности, индикатора AO. Действительно ли дивергенция – это хороший сигнал?
        Дивергенция сильный сигнал, как минимум с экспирацией 1 свечу. Нередко после дивергенции наблюдается разворот даже сильного тренда.
        30 August 2021
        Answer
        Leonid
        Leonid
        Подскажите пожалуйста как увеличить количество сигналов индикатора?
        24 August 2021
        Answer
        Олег Толмачев
        Интересно, что сейчас автоматизируют работу классических индикаторов, в частности, индикатора AO. Действительно ли дивергенция – это хороший сигнал?
        24 August 2021
        Answer
        Ольга
        Ольга
        Изучаю технический анализ уже более года и не думала использовать дивергенцию, но сейчас буду пробовать, спасибо ;)
        24 August 2021
        Answer
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        An email with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account has been sent to {email} .

        *If you haven't received the email, please check your SPAM folder ; it may have been sent there by mistake . Be sure to click NOT SPAM , then you will be able to activate your account using the link in the email.

        ** If the letter hasn't arrived within 5 minutes, even in spam, please contact us at support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        Happy trading with us!