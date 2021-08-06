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        Autochartist: automatic technical analysis

        Autochartist: automatic technical analysis

        Autochartist: description of the possibilities of using the program

        Autochartist trading software Automatic analysis of the market situation and sending signals about a favorable moment for entry is the dream of most traders. Just a few years ago, such a software product would have been out of the question, but progress does not stand still and Autochartist allows you to carry out analysis much easier and faster thanks to its functionality.

        Autochartist is an effective technical analysis tool, high quality and completely free. It is recommended by a number of popular brokers, such as Alpari . Using it, you can improve your analysis and carry it out easily and quickly, unlike standard terminals.

         

        Autochartist features

        The program can make a trader’s life much easier. Its functions:

        Alpari

        Constant monitoring of quotes makes it possible to detect the formation of various patterns and figures already at the initial stage; the trader is invited to conclude a deal based on the corresponding signal or adjust his own observations.

        Studying the volatility of trading assets helps predict the likely price for a period of 15 minutes to 24 hours. Taking into account the indicator data, it is easier to set take profit and stop loss levels.

        The program can easily replace boring tutorials for beginners in learning graphic figures, and the training takes place much more clearly and in real time.

        Autochartist - a godsend for a trader

        Autochartist mobile app Autochartist functions as an MT4 plugin, standalone web application or mobile platform.

        After downloading the plugin, you need to run the installation file, select a language and follow the developer’s prompts by clicking “next”. To install, select the folder in which your broker's trading terminal is located.

        The web application asks you to specify your preferred language, your time zone, and set notification options. When launched, it will open the trading platform in the browser.

        Benefits of the plugin:

        Pros of the web application:

        • works directly in the browser; if the broker supports it, there is no need to download and install;
        • the signals are clear even to beginners;
        • When a pattern begins to form, the user will receive an audio notification.

        Basic features of the program are available to traders in Autochartist for Android devices. Despite fair complaints about certain shortcomings, it provides access to forecasts for many currency pairs and indices, signaling the identification of graphic figures according to the set priorities.

         

        Quick Guide - How to Use Autochartist

        Autochartist does all the grunt work for the trader, scanning quotes in real time, analyzing them and offering him ready-made trading solutions.

        To install a plugin in MT4, find it in the navigation window and drag it onto the chart. Autochartist will be in the “Expert Advisors” section. In the settings you need to allow it to use dll libraries to update information from the site.

        Comfort

        The main information window is located at the bottom left. It has several parameters:

        • probability - the higher the selected percentage, the more likely the pattern is to form;
        • settings, including the selection of “retrospective patterns” - previous forecasts of the plugin to assess the accuracy of its work on history; subscription to an analytical report sent by email;
        • “filter and information” button - here you can set the types of patterns that you want to see;
        • productivity statistics" contains a link, following which you will see the current statistics.

        Each drawn pattern can be viewed on the chart. It also contains a volatility indicator that analyzes history and, based on the data obtained, predicts price movements for subsequent periods - from 15 minutes. up to 1 day. The “details” window provides data on patterns - quality, drawing speed, etc.

        The web version has all the same functions as the terminal plugin. When loading it, the user sees several tabs:

        • “Start” - a comprehensive display of graphic figures and Fibonacci patterns, support and resistance lines;
        • “Graphic patterns” - displays relevant search results;
        • “Fibonacci patterns” - drawing them on a chart;
        • “Key levels” - calculation of support and resistance levels.

        The toolbar has a very convenient feature that allows you to track the impact of economic news on the behavior of quotes. Access to statistics is also provided to evaluate the effectiveness of Autochartist forecasts.

        Convenient shape search allows you to find the information you need using a number of filters. It is carried out according to many parameters of interest to the user - from the direction of the trend to the minimum length of the figure in bars or even the “noisiness” of the chart. The more restrictions you set, the fewer patterns will be shown.

        The patterns screen gives a complete picture of the detected pattern: its name, probable price movement (green or red arrows), quality. Forecasting the range of price fluctuations allows you to set take profit and stop loss, taking into account the program prompts.

        autochartist for binary options trading

        Traders who have little time for trading will find it useful to analyze the most “turbulent” and calmer hours for a specific asset during the day; this will help create a trading plan for the whole day. A similar analysis is carried out by day of the week.

        The “existing trading opportunities” tab is always open; it indicates patterns in the process of formation that you can use to enter the market right now, their quality, name, and specific currency pair.

        The Trading Community contains useful links to Autochartist training videos, an e-learning book, a user manual, and a number of other additional materials.

        Alpari

        Disadvantages of the application

        Despite the fact that the program significantly saves the investor’s time, opening up many additional opportunities for him, it does not guarantee that the forecast is 100% correct. There are other disadvantages that you need to be aware of:

        • Not all forex brokers allow you to use Autochartist for free;
        • Despite the extensive functionality, the program will be truly appreciated only by day traders and those who focus on figures and patterns when concluding transactions;
        • It’s quite difficult for beginners to immediately figure out the purpose of all the settings, tabs and parameters;
        • sometimes entry signals are given with a significant delay, when it is too late to conclude a deal at the current moment.

        To start working with Autochartist for FREE you will need to open a FREE account with Alpari

        Open an account

         

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        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Autochartist - мощный инструмент для определения трендов и возможностей на рынке. Это помогает принимать более обоснованные инвестиционные решения. Я лично использовал эту программу и она значительно улучшила мои результаты. Рекомендую всем трейдерам внимательно изучить возможности Autochartist и внедрить его в свою стратегию.
        14 June 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Давно пользуюсь этим сервисом, отлично помогает в некоторых мелких, но важных моментах!
        Лиза, согласен, Autochartist - незаменимый инструмент для обнаружения важных моментов на рынке. Пользуюсь им уже долгое время и доволен результатами.
        14 June 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        по описанию, добротный инструмент. конечно сразу нужно понимать, что слепо придерживаться рекомендациям подобной функции не стоит, а вот в совокупности со своими знаниями, или использовать как дополнительный фильтр, очень даже пригодиться. Но главное Respect!! - за то что индикатор бесплатный!!!! а другие сайты его продают
        Александр Норкин, вы правильно отмечаете, что Autochartist - отличный инструмент. Полностью согласен с вами, что рекомендации программы следует рассматривать в сочетании с собственными знаниями или использовать их как дополнительный фильтр. Это позволяет получить максимальную пользу от функционала Autochartist.
        14 June 2023
        Answer
        Вася Биг
        штукенция когда-то была суперской прогой. как сейчас не знаю. можно уже и без нее обойтись
        16 January 2020
        Answer
        Анатолий В.
        Не зря с конца статьи начал читать, много полезного нашел для размышлений)
        06 December 2019
        Answer
        Евгения
        Евгения
        для новичков и не только то что надо, спасибо)
        20 November 2019
        Answer
        Карась
        Давно не пользуюсь этим инструментом, но удобная штука была раньше
        02 October 2019
        Answer
        Лиза
        Лиза
        Давно пользуюсь этим сервисом, отлично помогает в некоторых мелких, но важных моментах!
        14 September 2019
        Answer
        Виктор
        Кирилл, согласен, если изучить этот инструмент, торговать гораздо удобнее
        10 June 2018
        Answer
        Кирилл
        довольно серьезный инструмент, его освоить будет полезно каждому трейдеру
        10 June 2018
        Answer
        Егор
        Шука очень полезная штука,спасибо что показали как она работает,очень полезно было
        07 November 2017
        Answer
        Михаил
        Михаил
        ШИкарный сервис,спасибо за отличный обзор,очень помог.
        15 October 2017
        Answer
        Артем
        Очень полезный сервис,спасибо за инфу,будем пользоваться)
        11 October 2017
        Answer
        Павел
        Павел
        Очень полезный инструмент, когда у тебя не так много времени на торговлю, и ты сразу видишь на какой валютной паре какой сигнал формируется.
        28 January 2017
        Answer
        Алексей Фролов
        Алексей Фролов
        Спасибо, что показали как бесплатно пользоваться этим индикатором.
        10 January 2017
        Answer
        Александр Норкин
        Александр Норкин
        по описанию, добротный инструмент. конечно сразу нужно понимать, что слепо придерживаться рекомендациям подобной функции не стоит, а вот в совокупности со своими знаниями, или использовать как дополнительный фильтр, очень даже пригодиться. Но главное Respect!! - за то что индикатор бесплатный!!!! а другие сайты его продают
        11 October 2016
        Answer
        Аслан
        Аслан
        блин не знал! оказываеца можно бесплатно авточартист использовать!
        03 October 2016
        Answer
        Костя
        Костя
        Давно пользуюсь этим сервисом, больше удобно смотреть на сайте все, чем ставить в МТ4
        29 September 2016
        Answer
        Иван
        Иван
        Очень удобный сервис, без него и половину фигур бы сам не нашел
        28 September 2016
        Answer
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