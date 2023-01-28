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        WinProfit80 V3 x2 Mod (Paid)

        Indicator for Binary Options WinProfit80 V3 x2 Mod (Paid)

        The official version of the WinProfit80 indicator without viruses and with full functionality is available only on our website! We will not accept claims regarding files downloaded from other sites.

         

        Table of Contents:

        1. Characteristics of the WinProfit80 Indicator for Binary Options
        2. Installing the Indicator in the MetaTrader4 Terminal
        3. Description of the Paid Indicator WinProfit80
        4. Features of Using the WinProfit80 Indicator
        5. Examples of Transactions and Entry Rules Using the WinProfit80 Indicator
        6. Important Points when Trading Using the WinProfit80 Indicator
        7. WINPROFIT80 V2. What Has Аppeared in the New Version of the Indicator?
        8. WINPROFIT80 V3 x2 Mod. What Does the Current Version of the Indicator Look Like?

        Finding a genuinely accurate indicator for binary Internet options is very difficult. However, in the description of almost every "accurate" indicator, you can see figures of up to 80% or even up to 90% of profitable signals. Still, the result usually barely reaches 60%. No matter how hard the indicator developers try, they cannot create a genuinely accurate indicator.

        Some indicators fail under flat conditions, others cannot give accurate signals against the trend, and others do not work on all currency pairs or timeframes.

        WINPROFIT80 developers decided to correct this situation. They took into account all the mistakes of the others and put in the hard work to create a genuinely profitable indicator for binary options. The result? An indicator with a forecast accuracy of up to 80%of profitable transactions. It is the first custom indicator for binary options, WINPROFIT80, available exclusively on our website.

        BUY WINPROFIT80 V3 x2 mod

        Indicator for binary options WinProfit80

        The indicator's author is well-known in the mql5 community but will not disclose his nickname here. However, in the archive with the indicator, you will find his contacts for solving all technical issues with the indicator.

        The WINPROFIT80 indicator is an accurate MetaTrader4 indicatorand a ready-made strategy for trading binary options. It includes several indicators and algorithms for real-time chart analysis and considers many behavioral factors of the crowd when trading along with a trend or in a flat. Look at the WINPROFIT80 indicator and figure out how to open trades.

        Characteristics of the Indicator for Binary Options WinProfit80

        • Terminal: MetaTrader4
        • Indicator type: Arrow
        • Application timeframe: M1 to H1
        • Expiration: given by indicator
        • Trading assets: Major currency pairs plus gold and silver
        • Trading time: from 7:00 to 19:00 GMT
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex, PocketOption, Alpari, Binarium.

        Installing the Indicator in the MetaTrader4 Terminal

        Installing the indicator is no different from installing other indicators in the MT4 terminal. We describe this process in detail on our YouTube channel, so if you have difficulties establishing indicators in the Meta Trader4 terminal, watch this video:

        Description of the Paid Indicator WinProfit80

        As you can see from the characteristics above, the indicator is an arrow-type signal indicator. Still, unlike other indicators of this kind, it also has a signal panel built into it, which warns you about the approach of a particular signal. This panel is on the chart in the form of a scale. The coloring on one side or the other indicates the imminent issuance of a signal to buy (CALL) or sell (PUT), respectively

        binary options call signal scale

        Of course, the indicator is not limited to just arrows and a signal panel. The indicator has three signal filters built in, each of which can be turned on or off in the indicator settings

        win-80 indicator signal settings

        As you can see, the indicator has few settings. TheMainSignalsparameter is a key analysis parameter, and disabling it is pointless; other filters will simply start to malfunction.

        • BasicFilter– a basic signal filter that can significantly increase the number of profitable signals
        • NormalFilter– a more complex filter with an in-depth assessment of each signal
        • HardFilter– the strongest filter, with the most accurate signal filtering
        • Show horizontal history– turns on/off the display of signals above the scale
        • Alert on signal– allows you to turn on or off pop-up windows about the release of new signals

        The list of currently issued signals is in the upper left corner, with data on the entry point, closing price, and transaction result.

        list of current win-80 indicator signals

        The indicator signals themselves are issued in the form of arrows on the chart, accompanied by the entry-level and expiration time when buying an option.

        displaying the win-80 indicator on the chart

        Features of Using the WinProfit80 Indicator

        The indicator has three built-in filters; it gives the most accurate signals when all three filters are activated. While these signals may be less frequent, they can bring significant profits. Even if you plan to receive signals from time frames from M30 and higher, the accuracy of these signals can lead to maximum profit. The key is to choose the optimal time for trading, and the potential for high profits is within reach.

        Enabling all three filters is not mandatory, and the indicator offers the flexibility to be used with each filter separately or in combination. It empowers you to customize your trading strategy. For example, you can enable receiving signals from MainSignals,BasikFilter, and HardFilter, or only MainSignalsand NormalFilter; suchcombinations are also capable of producing very accurate signals and reaching 80% of profitable trades on any currency pair.

        Win-80 indicator filters

        Another distinctive feature of the indicator is its ability to generate signals even on minute charts for 'turbo options', a type of short-term trading where trades are opened and closed within a few minutes. In this case, you will need to quickly open trades on the broker's platform, as each entry point into the market is crucial for turbo options.

        Also, remember that the indicator does not give 100% accurate signals even when all three filters turn on, and false signals sometimes occur even on three filters; the declared accuracy of the indicator is up to 80% of profitable trades.

        Examples of Transactions and Entry Rules Using the WinProfit80 Indicator

        During the London and American trading sessions, the indicator performs well on any currency pair with high volatility (see trading session times).

        When the green signal arrow appears, buy a CALL option with a specified expiration date.

        Suppose the signal occurred on a higher timeframe (from M15). In that case, you can open the deal later, once the price returns to the level specified in the signal.

        Win-80 indicator - buying a call option

        When the red signal arrow appears, buy a PUT option with the expiration indicated near the entry point.

        Win-80 indicator buy put option

        The indicator's significant advantage is that it never repaints its signals. However, traders may find it inconvenient to open deals immediately when the signal arrow appears. The indicator fixes this problem through a built-in signal panel that soon forms a signal on a particular currency pair.

        Please note: When you turn on the filters, all the scales on the panel will light up so that the indicator can output a signal. Otherwise, even if the panel is complete, the signal will not occur since it has not passed your chosen filtering.

        Therefore, prepare to enter a trade only when the panel lights up in the desired color and the scale is approaching full.

        Important Points When Trading Using the WinProfit80 Indicator

        • Trade only during the London and New York trading sessions (see trading session times)
        • Do not turn off the MainSignalsparameter in the indicator settings
        • When trading on low timeframes, use at least one filter
        • Enter trades from an indicated level
        • On M1, don't use HardFilter
        • Follow money management
        • Do not trade assets with a payout below 70%
        • Trade only with a reliable broker who will withdraw your trading profits without problems!

        Even with minimal filters, the indicator shows excellent results with a complete trading strategy for binary options. It is not for nothing; it is provided only on a paid basis. The WinProfit80 indicator regularly updates its algorithms and releases new versions. The latest version of the WinProfit80 indicator is always available on our website.

        WINPROFIT80 V2. What Has Аppeared in the New Version of the Indicator?

        The external and internal settings of the new version of the WinProfit80 V2 indicator have changed significantly.

        1. The design has been completely updated to a more modern one.

        Old Winprofit80 design New design of Winprofit80

         

        2. Market sentiment analysis

        Winprofit80v2

        This scale displays which trend prevails in the time frame you have chosen. As you know, trades following the trend are always more accurate.

        3. Indicator's performance at different time intervals

        WinProfit80-v2

        This scale allows you to select the optimal time interval for the trader on which he will use the indicator. The scale shows the ratio of the number of signals and their accuracy. So, for example, when using the indicator on fifteen-minute charts, the ratio of accuracy and number of generated signals will be optimal. The accuracy will be excellent when trading on hourly charts, but the number of signals will be smaller.

        4. Added horizontal statistics

        winprofit80 v2

        This panel allows you to monitor each indicator signal more informatively and can be disabled in the settings if necessary.

        5. A display of the number of enabled indicator filters.

        displaying the number of enabled filters

        This modification allows you to monitor the accuracy of each signal more clearly based on the number of filters used to calculate it.

        6. Extended expiration time

        Based on your feedback about the WinProfit80 indicator, it became clear that its significant disadvantage was that it often produced a very short expiration when used on minute charts. We have revised its settings and calculation algorithm; the expiration time calculates for a more extended period.

        7. All three indicator filters have been optimized

        Optimizing indicator filters

        After analyzing the indicator's history for the first 6 months of its existence, we optimized its settings, eliminating up to 10% of dubious signals. When you calculate signals using filters, the indicator generates alerts more accurately.

        WINPROFIT80 V3 x2 Mod. What the Current Version of the Indicator Looks Like

        The third version of the WinProfit80 V3 x2 mod indicator received this name for a reason. It has an entirely new signal search algorithm, which increases the number of signals even with all three filters turned on at least twice.

        What's New in the Third Version of WinProfit80?

        First, this new algorithm significantly increases the number of signals from the indicator. This algorithm with X2 mod displays on the right side of the screen as a red-green panel (1).

        The signals produced by the x2 mod algorithm are displayed on the graph by arrows with an asterisk (2) and bypass all other filters. This algorithm significantly increases the number of signals on higher timeframes (M30, H1) but is not recommended for small ones (M1, M5).

        x2 mod

        You can turn off this mod in the indicator settings, but there is little point. Using the WinProfit80 indicator on small time frames, you can simply ignore signals with an asterisk.

        In addition to the new X2 mod algorithm, the WinProfit80 indicator now has a new information panel (3). This panel shows the preliminary accuracy of the forecast of each signal, making it much easier to assess which filter is best to use.

        Additionally, after purchase, the archive with the indicator will also include its English version (EN), which will be helpful for the English-speaking audience and those who have problems with Cyrillic fonts on PCs.

        As we said earlier, all WinProfit80 updates are free, and everyone who bought the indicator previously can update the indicator version to V3 X2 mod for free. To do this, you need to download a new file using the same link that you downloaded after purchase or write a request to our support, and we will send you a new version.

        The current version of the indicator is 3.16

        BUY WINPROFIT80 V3 x2 mod

        Try it on a demo account

        By purchasing this indicator on our website, you will receive all of its updates for free. You will receive a link to download the new version of the indicator at the email address you provided during registration.

        Quotex

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and subscribe to our YouTube channel, WinOptionCrypto, where we will answer all your questions in a video.

         
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        Comments

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        Руслан
        Руслан
        WinProfit80 выглядит мощно, особенно с этими фильтрами сигналов. Понравилось, что в нем используются не просто стрелки, а что это дополнительный инструмент анализа рынка. Но по своему опыту могу сказать, что даже самый точный инструмент нужно сначала гонять на демке, иначе в нем можно быстро разочароваться.
        20 March 2026
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        По чуть-чуть и есть деньги на празднование. На Мальдивы в следующем году поеду, в это собираю.))) Работать нужно.
        Богдан, Удачи. У меня не все так гладко получается. Если бы это было легко - все бы торговали БО.
        Артур, Ой, ну вы прямо шуток не понимаете. У меня как синусоида. Стараюсь с этим индюком совладать. В принципе все просто, но и своя голова на плечах должна быть.
        13 March 2026
        Answer
        Ryan Carter
        Ryan Carter
        I’m not a beginner, but not a pro either. What I noticed is that the filters matter a lot. If you turn everything off except MainSignals, it’s just another arrow tool. Once you add NormalFilter + HardFilter, the quality improves a lot, but yeah, you’ll wait longer. Personally I prefer fewer trades with better confidence.
        26 February 2026
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Винпрофит оставляет неплохое впечатление как инструмент для структурирования входов. Сигналы читаются понятно и для новичков это может упростить анализ. Но наилучший результат он дает тогда, когда индикатор используется как часть системы — с фильтрацией по тренду и уровням. В таком формате он действительно может быть полезным дополнением.
        22 February 2026
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        По чуть-чуть и есть деньги на празднование. На Мальдивы в следующем году поеду, в это собираю.))) Работать нужно.
        Богдан, Удачи. У меня не все так гладко получается. Если бы это было легко - все бы торговали БО.
        Артур, Что-то начало этого года и у меня не слишком удачное. Расслабился. Работать надо!!!!!
        13 February 2026
        Answer
        Nick Garett
        Nick Garett
        I’ve been trading binaries for years, and honestly, I stopped believing in “90% accuracy” a long time ago. Picked up WinProfit80 mostly out of curiosity. What I like is that it doesn’t repaint and doesn’t spam signals like crazy when the market is flat. With all filters on, signals are rare but mostly make sense. I’m not hitting 80% every week, but it’s way more stable than most arrow indicators I’ve tested.
        09 February 2026
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        WinProfit80 действительно дает структурированные сигналы, но стрелки это только ориентир. Самое важное — понять, почему индикатор сигналит именно в этот момент. Лично я всегда просматриваю контекст рынка и соответствие сигнала старшему таймфрейму. Только так индикатор начинает работать надежнее.
        29 January 2026
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        По чуть-чуть и есть деньги на празднование. На Мальдивы в следующем году поеду, в это собираю.))) Работать нужно.
        Богдан, Удачи. У меня не все так гладко получается. Если бы это было легко - все бы торговали БО.
        09 January 2026
        Answer
        Chris Rocket
        Chris Rocket
        Another thing: the longer expiration time they added actually helped me a lot. When I stuck to 1-candle expirations before, I’d get burned on tiny pullbacks. Now with the longer timing, the trades have room to breathe. I feel like beginners always try to ‘snipe’ the exact move, but sometimes giving the market a little space is the way to go.
        29 December 2025
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Винпрофит выглядит как аккуратно собранный инструмент, особенно для тех, кто любит работать по готовым сигналам. Но важно понимать: никакой индикатор не заменит чтение рынка.
        25 December 2025
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        По чуть-чуть и есть деньги на празднование. На Мальдивы в следующем году поеду, в это собираю.))) Работать нужно.
        18 December 2025
        Answer
        Mister X
        Mister X
        One thing I started noticing after a few weeks is that WinProfit80 works way better when I’m picky about the entries. At first I was taking every single signal like a robot, and yeah… that didn’t go well. Once I slowed down, waited for clean structure and avoided those choppy zones, the win rate literally doubled. Kinda proves the point that no indicator can fix bad discipline.
        11 December 2025
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        WinProfit80 дает наглядные сигналы, но важно не воспринимать стрелки буквально. Лучше пользоваться фильтрами: наблюдать за рынком, искать подтверждения, использовать разные таймфреймы. Когда всё это совпадает, тогда работает.
        30 November 2025
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Сигналов много, это хорошо. Но я не успеваю на все. Тут какой-то робот нужен. Или это я такой тормознутый.
        Трейдер БО, не вы один. Иногда бывает действительно сложно, но на все сигналы не среагируешь.
        tirant, Я не парюсь. Работаю по тем что кажутся верняком. А остальное пусть забирают другие. Я добрый..))))
        Трейдер БО, Как благородно. Я работаю с небольшим риском. Так интереснее. Моё мнение - верняков нет!!
        21 November 2025
        Answer
        Scruffy
        Scruffy
        I might actually stick to majors for now, since that’s where WinProfit80 seems to perform best for me. Metals were fun to test, but until I figure out a way to filter out the noise, it’s just too stressful. Anyone else had better luck with gold or silver?
        Nick Garett, Yeah, I tried a few more runs on gold last week just to see if maybe I was missing something — same story. Too damn jumpy. One minute it’s perfect, next minute it wipes the whole move. I think the key would be some kind of volatility-based filter, like adapting to ATR or something, but for now I’m keeping my sanity and sticking to EUR/USD too 😅.
        13 November 2025
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Проверил этот WinProfit80 — работает стабильно, но только если не полагаться на каждую стрелку. Сочетал с уровнями и временем свечей, тогда сигнал стал реально точнее. Так что инструмент толковый, если включать голову
        30 October 2025
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Сигналов много, это хорошо. Но я не успеваю на все. Тут какой-то робот нужен. Или это я такой тормознутый.
        Трейдер БО, не вы один. Иногда бывает действительно сложно, но на все сигналы не среагируешь.
        tirant, Я не парюсь. Работаю по тем что кажутся верняком. А остальное пусть забирают другие. Я добрый..))))
        30 October 2025
        Answer
        Chris Rocket
        Chris Rocket
        I’ve been using WinProfit80 side by side with my old RSI + MA combo, and man, the difference is wild. The indicator doesn’t just throw arrows everywhere — it actually waits for structure. I caught a few textbook reversals this week, and that’s something my RSI setup never gave me consistently.
        24 October 2025
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        WinProfit80 V3 это интересный инструмент с тремя уровнями фильтрации и информативной панелью. Но даже при 80 % заявленной точности я бы не входил по каждому сигналу — сначала проверял бы его на демо в холодном уме, а уж потом рисковал.
        15 October 2025
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Так как его можно применять до Н1, может его на форексе протестировать? Было бы очень интересно.
        Трейдер БО, По пробуйте на демке. Результат вас может удивить
        Артур, У меня времени нет. Вот жду, что кто-то расскажет о тесте.
        Трейдер БО, Так и у меня времени нет. Я даже установил его на демке, но все никак...
        Артур, По пробуйте. Работает нормально, надо Мод с панелью справа отключил, ну не нужен от мне.
        tirant, И я тоже пробую. Мод пусть будет, он мне не мешает. Пока явных недостатков не вижу. Полет нормальный
        13 October 2025
        Answer
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