Indicator for Binary Options WinProfit80 V3 x2 Mod (Paid)

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Finding a genuinely accurate indicator for binary Internet options is very difficult. However, in the description of almost every "accurate" indicator, you can see figures of up to 80% or even up to 90% of profitable signals. Still, the result usually barely reaches 60%. No matter how hard the indicator developers try, they cannot create a genuinely accurate indicator.

Some indicators fail under flat conditions, others cannot give accurate signals against the trend, and others do not work on all currency pairs or timeframes.

WINPROFIT80 developers decided to correct this situation. They took into account all the mistakes of the others and put in the hard work to create a genuinely profitable indicator for binary options. The result? An indicator with a forecast accuracy of up to 80%of profitable transactions. It is the first custom indicator for binary options, WINPROFIT80, available exclusively on our website.

BUY WINPROFIT80 V3 x2 mod

The indicator's author is well-known in the mql5 community but will not disclose his nickname here. However, in the archive with the indicator, you will find his contacts for solving all technical issues with the indicator.

The WINPROFIT80 indicator is an accurate MetaTrader4 indicatorand a ready-made strategy for trading binary options. It includes several indicators and algorithms for real-time chart analysis and considers many behavioral factors of the crowd when trading along with a trend or in a flat. Look at the WINPROFIT80 indicator and figure out how to open trades.

Characteristics of the Indicator for Binary Options WinProfit80

Terminal: MetaTrader4

Indicator type: Arrow

Application timeframe: M1 to H1

Expiration: given by indicator

Trading assets: Major currency pairs plus gold and silver

Trading time: from 7:00 to 19:00 GMT

Recommended brokers: Quotex, PocketOption, Alpari, Binarium.

Installing the Indicator in the MetaTrader4 Terminal

Installing the indicator is no different from installing other indicators in the MT4 terminal. We describe this process in detail on our YouTube channel, so if you have difficulties establishing indicators in the Meta Trader4 terminal, watch this video:

Description of the Paid Indicator WinProfit80

As you can see from the characteristics above, the indicator is an arrow-type signal indicator. Still, unlike other indicators of this kind, it also has a signal panel built into it, which warns you about the approach of a particular signal. This panel is on the chart in the form of a scale. The coloring on one side or the other indicates the imminent issuance of a signal to buy (CALL) or sell (PUT), respectively

Of course, the indicator is not limited to just arrows and a signal panel. The indicator has three signal filters built in, each of which can be turned on or off in the indicator settings

As you can see, the indicator has few settings. TheMainSignalsparameter is a key analysis parameter, and disabling it is pointless; other filters will simply start to malfunction.

BasicFilter – a basic signal filter that can significantly increase the number of profitable signals

– a basic signal filter that can significantly increase the number of profitable signals NormalFilter – a more complex filter with an in-depth assessment of each signal

– a more complex filter with an in-depth assessment of each signal HardFilter – the strongest filter, with the most accurate signal filtering

– the strongest filter, with the most accurate signal filtering Show horizontal history – turns on/off the display of signals above the scale

– turns on/off the display of signals above the scale Alert on signal– allows you to turn on or off pop-up windows about the release of new signals

The list of currently issued signals is in the upper left corner, with data on the entry point, closing price, and transaction result.

The indicator signals themselves are issued in the form of arrows on the chart, accompanied by the entry-level and expiration time when buying an option.

Features of Using the WinProfit80 Indicator

The indicator has three built-in filters; it gives the most accurate signals when all three filters are activated. While these signals may be less frequent, they can bring significant profits. Even if you plan to receive signals from time frames from M30 and higher, the accuracy of these signals can lead to maximum profit. The key is to choose the optimal time for trading, and the potential for high profits is within reach.

Enabling all three filters is not mandatory, and the indicator offers the flexibility to be used with each filter separately or in combination. It empowers you to customize your trading strategy. For example, you can enable receiving signals from MainSignals,BasikFilter, and HardFilter, or only MainSignalsand NormalFilter; suchcombinations are also capable of producing very accurate signals and reaching 80% of profitable trades on any currency pair.

Another distinctive feature of the indicator is its ability to generate signals even on minute charts for 'turbo options', a type of short-term trading where trades are opened and closed within a few minutes. In this case, you will need to quickly open trades on the broker's platform, as each entry point into the market is crucial for turbo options.

Also, remember that the indicator does not give 100% accurate signals even when all three filters turn on, and false signals sometimes occur even on three filters; the declared accuracy of the indicator is up to 80% of profitable trades.

Examples of Transactions and Entry Rules Using the WinProfit80 Indicator

During the London and American trading sessions, the indicator performs well on any currency pair with high volatility (see trading session times).

When the green signal arrow appears, buy a CALL option with a specified expiration date.

Suppose the signal occurred on a higher timeframe (from M15). In that case, you can open the deal later, once the price returns to the level specified in the signal.

When the red signal arrow appears, buy a PUT option with the expiration indicated near the entry point.

The indicator's significant advantage is that it never repaints its signals. However, traders may find it inconvenient to open deals immediately when the signal arrow appears. The indicator fixes this problem through a built-in signal panel that soon forms a signal on a particular currency pair.

Please note: When you turn on the filters, all the scales on the panel will light up so that the indicator can output a signal. Otherwise, even if the panel is complete, the signal will not occur since it has not passed your chosen filtering.

Therefore, prepare to enter a trade only when the panel lights up in the desired color and the scale is approaching full.

Important Points When Trading Using the WinProfit80 Indicator

Trade only during the London and New York trading sessions (see trading session times)

Do not turn off the MainSignals parameter in the indicator settings

parameter in the indicator settings When trading on low timeframes, use at least one filter

Enter trades from an indicated level

On M1, don't use HardFilter

Follow money management

Do not trade assets with a payout below 70%

Trade only with a reliable broker who will withdraw your trading profits without problems!

Even with minimal filters, the indicator shows excellent results with a complete trading strategy for binary options. It is not for nothing; it is provided only on a paid basis. The WinProfit80 indicator regularly updates its algorithms and releases new versions. The latest version of the WinProfit80 indicator is always available on our website.

WINPROFIT80 V2. What Has Аppeared in the New Version of the Indicator?

The external and internal settings of the new version of the WinProfit80 V2 indicator have changed significantly.

1. The design has been completely updated to a more modern one.

2. Market sentiment analysis

This scale displays which trend prevails in the time frame you have chosen. As you know, trades following the trend are always more accurate.

3. Indicator's performance at different time intervals

This scale allows you to select the optimal time interval for the trader on which he will use the indicator. The scale shows the ratio of the number of signals and their accuracy. So, for example, when using the indicator on fifteen-minute charts, the ratio of accuracy and number of generated signals will be optimal. The accuracy will be excellent when trading on hourly charts, but the number of signals will be smaller.

4. Added horizontal statistics

This panel allows you to monitor each indicator signal more informatively and can be disabled in the settings if necessary.

5. A display of the number of enabled indicator filters.

This modification allows you to monitor the accuracy of each signal more clearly based on the number of filters used to calculate it.

6. Extended expiration time

Based on your feedback about the WinProfit80 indicator, it became clear that its significant disadvantage was that it often produced a very short expiration when used on minute charts. We have revised its settings and calculation algorithm; the expiration time calculates for a more extended period.

7. All three indicator filters have been optimized

After analyzing the indicator's history for the first 6 months of its existence, we optimized its settings, eliminating up to 10% of dubious signals. When you calculate signals using filters, the indicator generates alerts more accurately.

WINPROFIT80 V3 x2 Mod. What the Current Version of the Indicator Looks Like

The third version of the WinProfit80 V3 x2 mod indicator received this name for a reason. It has an entirely new signal search algorithm, which increases the number of signals even with all three filters turned on at least twice.

What's New in the Third Version of WinProfit80?

First, this new algorithm significantly increases the number of signals from the indicator. This algorithm with X2 mod displays on the right side of the screen as a red-green panel (1).

The signals produced by the x2 mod algorithm are displayed on the graph by arrows with an asterisk (2) and bypass all other filters. This algorithm significantly increases the number of signals on higher timeframes (M30, H1) but is not recommended for small ones (M1, M5).

You can turn off this mod in the indicator settings, but there is little point. Using the WinProfit80 indicator on small time frames, you can simply ignore signals with an asterisk.

In addition to the new X2 mod algorithm, the WinProfit80 indicator now has a new information panel (3). This panel shows the preliminary accuracy of the forecast of each signal, making it much easier to assess which filter is best to use.

Additionally, after purchase, the archive with the indicator will also include its English version (EN), which will be helpful for the English-speaking audience and those who have problems with Cyrillic fonts on PCs.

As we said earlier, all WinProfit80 updates are free, and everyone who bought the indicator previously can update the indicator version to V3 X2 mod for free. To do this, you need to download a new file using the same link that you downloaded after purchase or write a request to our support, and we will send you a new version.

The current version of the indicator is 3.16

BUY WINPROFIT80 V3 x2 mod

Try it on a demo account

By purchasing this indicator on our website, you will receive all of its updates for free. You will receive a link to download the new version of the indicator at the email address you provided during registration.

Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and subscribe to our YouTube channel, WinOptionCrypto, where we will answer all your questions in a video.