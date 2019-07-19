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        Binary options broker Dukascopy

        Binary Options Broker Dukascopy

        Dukascopy logo

        Dukascopy – A Brief Review of the Binary Options Broker

        Dukascopy broker launched its operations in the binary options market in May 2014. It offers clients the opportunity to trade classic high/low options, touch options, and related currency pair contracts.

         

        Dukascopy Reviews
         

        Dukascopy Bank SA stands out among binary options brokers for its regulated banking structure and transparent quotes from leading forex liquidity providers. Many traders have likely heard of it as a reliable partner for forex trading. However, in this review, we will examine its activities in the binary options sector and the unique trading conditions this Swiss bank offers traders.

        Content:

        Getting to Know the Dukascopy Broker

        Key Features of a Binary Options Broker

        Dukascopy broker characteristics

        General Information About the Broker

        Dukascopy Bank SA is a Swiss securities firm with bank status and is regulated by FINMA, making it one of the most reliable financial institutions offering Forex/CFD and binary options trading services. The broker was founded in 2004 in Geneva. It feeds quotes to its trading platforms from its own ECN platform, SWFX. Binary options trades can be opened from $1, but without the use of trading robots.

        Licensing and Regulation

        Dukascopy is regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). It holds a bank and securities firm license. The bank also owns brokerage firms in the EU and Japan.

        Dukascopy regulation

        Social Media Promotion

        The brokerage company has a fairly extensive social media presence, but promotes its financial services primarily through its Facebook profile. On X, LinkedIn, Weibo, and YouTube, the broker has a less active presence and a small following.

        Facebook Dukascopy

        Trading Conditions

        Trading is available on two types of options contracts on currency pairs: classic "higher/lower" options and "touch" options. Only manual trading is permitted; any suspicion of automated trading will result in immediate account blocking.

        Options trading closes at 21:59:59 GMT during winter time and at 20:59:59 GMT during summer time. Also, keep in mind that trades are opened with a 2-second delay. For example, if you decide to buy a Call option with a 5-minute expiration at 15:00, the broker will open the trade at 15:00:02 and close it at 15:05:02.

        Additionally, it's important to consider the minimum trade duration available for a particular asset. For example, for the EUR/USD and USD/JPY pairs, the minimum expiration is 3 minutes, while for NZD/USD and EUR/GBP, it's 10 minutes.

        Trading volume restrictions should also be taken into account. The number of contracts in active and pending orders cannot exceed 100 at a time. The maximum position size limit per asset is calculated based on the total value of contracts with the "Active" status, regardless of their direction or the currency pairs they were opened for. So, if you have a $200 Call on EUR/USD and a $400 Put on GBP/USD, your total position is $600.

        Dukascopy trading conditions

        Dukascopy broker offers binary options trading on only 18 currency pairs. Stocks, cryptocurrencies, and OTC instruments are not offered.

        Registration with Broker Dukascopy

        The process for registering a new trading account with Dukascopy is not much different from that of other reputable binary options brokers. You must complete a standard registration form and accept the terms and conditions.

        registration in Dukascopy

        Verification of Personal Data

        After submitting your initial information, you must undergo video identification in the Dukascopy Connect 911 app. A bank manager will contact you to confirm your identity and ask you to present your passport or other identification.

        Personal data verification at Dukascopy

        Minimum Deposit on the Dukascopy Platform

        The minimum deposit on the Dukascopy platform is $100, significantly higher than most binary options brokers. However, the recommended amount for binary options trading with this broker is $1,000. These conditions make Dukascopy inaccessible to most novice traders. For comparison, the binary options broker Pocket Option has a minimum of just $5, while Quotex has a minimum of $10. If you're looking for a broker and want to know where else you can start trading with small amounts, we recommend checking out our rating of binary options brokers with minimum deposits.

        Depositing Funds to a Broker Account and Withdrawing Funds from the Site

        Binary options broker Dukascopy offers its clients a variety of convenient methods for depositing and withdrawing funds: bank transfer, Mastercard, Visa, Maestro, and Visa Electron payment cards, as well as Skrill and Neteller.

        Account Types

        Unlike many brokers, Dukascopy doesn't use a multi-tiered account system with progressive benefits like "Standard" or "VIP." Instead, you receive a binary options trading sub-account within your main multi-currency account.

        Thus, Dukascopy, as a regulated Swiss bank, separates clients not by privilege levels, but by product type: a binary options trading account, a Forex/CFD trading account, and a multi-currency account for safekeeping funds.

        Trading Platforms

        Dukascopy trading terminal For binary options trading, all clients of this broker have access to two trading platforms: Web Binary Trader and a mobile app. Web Binary Trader is a simple and easy-to-use trading terminal designed specifically for desktop computers. It offers a choice of returns on digital contracts from 70% to 90%, as well as 50% to 70% for paired binary options and trading session contracts.

        A special feature of the terminal is the ability to activate order chains with preset capital management strategies: Martingale and Winning. If you enable the Martingale strategy, the system will automatically place a new option contract for a doubled amount each time the previous one expires out-of-the-money. However, if the doubled amount contract expires in profit, it covers the previous losses, and the strategy ends with the accumulated profit.

        The Winning Order Strategy is a trend-following system. If the market is moving in a single direction, a trader can activate the Winning Strategy, which automatically places a new contract with an increased amount (equal to the payout of the previous one) every time the previous one expires in-the-money.

        Dukascopy strategy

        If the Winning strategy uses three contracts in a chain, the trader risks only the size of the initial option, but has the opportunity to earn 12 times that amount if all options finish in-the-money.

        Dukascopy contract chain

        Competitions and Bonuses

        All Dukascopy Bank SA clients have the opportunity to receive a 100% deposit bonus. To do so, submit a request in your personal account within 30 days of your last deposit.

        Dukascopy contests and bonuses

        However, there's one caveat: the deposit must be the last transaction on your account. This means you mustn't have any withdrawals pending at the time you apply for the bonus.

        Dukascopy active bonuses

        Training Programs

        Dukascopy broker offers its clients additional high-quality services, including training videos, seminars, and webinars on the trading platform, as well as other relevant materials. If you're new to binary options trading, take our comprehensive training course on our website and find the optimal trading strategy for you.

        Customer Support Service Work

        You can contact the broker's customer support service via the feedback form on the website, email, online chat, or by phone.

        Dukascopy support service

        Dukascopy User Reviews

        Reviews of this broker often include complaints from clients about slow resolution of issues. Despite the high service standards stated on the official website, real users report poor customer support and unreasonable delays in fund transfers.

        Pros and Cons of a Broker

        ✔️ Benefits

        ❌ Disadvantages

        Reliability and regulation by FINMA

        Small number of assets for trading

        Deposit insurance up to CHF 100,000

        Strict geographic restrictions on accepting clients

        Transparent SWFX quotes

        Ban on automated trading

        Several types of option contracts

        High entry threshold (from $100)
         

        Conclusion: Is Dukascopy Worth Trading?

        Dukascopy Bank SA, as a binary options broker, will primarily appeal to traders who prioritize the reliability and security of their funds. In this regard, a financial institution with the status of a Swiss bank regulated by FINMA is a near-perfect option. Add to this the transparent quotes from the SWFX ECN platform and deposit protection of up to CHF 100,000, making the broker's limitations, such as a minimum deposit of $100 and limitations on expiration and trading volume, more manageable.

        If you're looking for maximum leverage and bonuses, we recommend considering trusted companies from our rating of reliable binary options brokers.

        Choose a reliable broker

        Quotex

        See Also:

         

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        Comments

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        Daniel
        Daniel
        Dukascopy’s binary offerings benefit from the broker’s strong regulatory background and transparent reporting. It brings credibility that some other platforms lack. Still, read the fine print on withdrawal requirements and regional limitations before committing funds.
        29 January 2026
        Answer
        Mister X
        Mister X
        Dukascopy stands out because it doesn’t scream “binary gimmick.” It’s grounded in real regulatory frameworks and market infrastructure. That said — don’t treat it as a free pass; understand the product specifics and how they handle expiries versus classic spot pricing.
        29 January 2026
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        По Dukascopy приятно видеть серьёзный подход: лицензии, отчётность, исторические данные — это уже успокаивает. В отличие от ряда "офшорных" платформ, здесь можно реально смотреть на долгосрочную торговлю. Я бы всё же советовал познакомиться с реальными отзывами по выводу в вашей стране, это даёт дополнительную уверенность.
        29 January 2026
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Dukascopy знаком многим по Форексу, и в обзоре хорошо показано, как они подходят к бинарным контрактам. Их преимущество — серьёзная инфраструктура и прозрачность. Но я бы всё равно рекомендовал заранее изучить условия вывода и регуляцию в вашем регионе: хорошая репутация ещё не гарантия отсутствия нюансов.
        29 January 2026
        Answer
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